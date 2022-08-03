ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The latest resources from the American Urogynecologic Society

By American Urogynecologic Society (AUGS)
 2 days ago
Boston Globe

What pregnancy and childbirth do to the bodies of young girls

“Their bodies are not ready for childbirth and it’s very traumatic." After the account a 10-year-old Ohio girl crossing state lines to get an abortion drew national attention last week, some prominent abortion opponents suggested the child should have carried her pregnancy to term. But midwives and doctors who...
WOMEN'S HEALTH
MedicalXpress

Video vital for telehealth visits

Video telehealth visits are an increasingly important part of health care, and increasingly video connection during such visits is required for insurance coverage. Yet many patients do not achieve a video connection and convert to audio-only visits, which are not as effective in communicating important health information. Sarah H. Brown,...
HEALTH
parkinsonsnewstoday.com

Living With Intent: A Speech Therapist Explains the Parkinson Voice Project Strategy

I recently had a FaceTime conversation with Brittany Dunnum, a speech therapist in Lewiston, Idaho, who works with Parkinson’s disease (PD) patients and utilizes methods developed by the nonprofit Parkinson Voice Project. I met her in Washington, D.C., at the 2019 Parkinson’s Policy Forum sponsored by The Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson’s Research.
LEWISTON, ID
MedicalXpress

Turning down the hormone dial could improve IVF live birth rates

In a first-of-its-kind study, researchers at Michigan State University are studying ovarian stimulation protocols in cattle and in vitro fertilization in humans simultaneously. The team found the standard practice of using high levels of hormones to stimulate ovaries is linked to negative outcomes in live birth rates in women and disruptions to ovarian genes in cattle.
INDUSTRY
MedicalXpress

How do epidurals work? And why is there a global shortage of them?

40% of people in Australia who access pain relief during labor use epidurals. That amounts to around 92,000 epidurals a year. They're also used for pain relief outside obstetrics. However, Australia is feeling the effects of a global supply shortage of particular brands of epidural kits. While this shortage was...
WORLD
ajmc.com

Tools Physical Therapists Can Use to Create Plans for Safe Aging in Place

Comprehensive geriatric assessments are designed to keep frail older adults healthy and out of hospitals and nursing homes; a recent article described the the components that make up an assessment and how they can apply to a physiotherapy evaluation. A recent article described how physiotherapists can use a comprehensive geriatric...
HEALTH
ahajournals.org

Impact of Device Miniaturization on Insertable Cardiac Monitor Use in the Pediatric Population: An Analysis of the MarketScan Commercial and Medicaid Databases

Insertable cardiac monitors (ICMs) are effective in the detection of paroxysmal arrhythmias. In 2014, the first miniaturized ICM was introduced with a less invasive implant technique. The impact of this technology on ICM use in pediatric patients has not been evaluated. We hypothesized an increase in annual pediatric ICM implants starting in 2014 attributable to device miniaturization.
HEALTH
neurologylive.com

Using Nonamnestic Cognitive Symptoms to Predict Trajectories of Neurodegenerative Disorders: Jagan A. Pillai, MD, PhD

The neurologist at Cleveland Clinic’s Lou Ruvo Center for Brain Health detailed new findings on whether initial cognitive symptoms have similar rates of functional decline across a handful of neurodegenerative disorders. [WATCH TIME: 3 minutes]. WATCH TIME: 3 minutes. Understanding patients’ functional decline trajectory remains an important, but challenging,...
HEALTH
MedicalXpress

Youth assigned female at birth no more likely to present as trans

The sex-assigned-at-birth ratio of transgender and gender-diverse (TGD) adolescents does not favor adolescents who were assigned female sex at birth (AFAB) versus those who were assigned male sex at birth (AMAB), according to a study published online Aug. 3 in Pediatrics. Noting that some pediatric gender clinics have reported an...
physiciansweekly.com

Lifestyle Intervention Aids Older Adults With Diabetes

Clinicians should implement lifestyle intervention as a primary therapy for older adults with diabetes, which could complement medical therapy and improve QOL. “Although lifelong intervention is recommended as a cornerstone of diabetes management, this recommendation is not always followed in older adults due to beliefs that it is too late to change lifelong habits and that dieting could be harmful for this population,” explains Dennis T. Villareal, MD. “As a result, many older adults with diabetes are treated with drugs and exposed to side effects without first exploring the full benefit of an intensive lifestyle intervention (ILI) program.”
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
MedicalXpress

New national guidelines aim to prevent obesity in midlife women

Women between 40 and 60 years old are the focus of new national guidelines aimed at preventing unhealthy weight gain that can lead to serious illness. The study review paper and clinical guidelines are published in the Annals of Internal Medicine. "More than two-thirds of middle-aged women are overweight or...
WEIGHT LOSS
drugtopics.com

Pharmacists Fight to Take on Opioid Use Disorder

Buprenorphine can only be prescribed by pharmacists with waivers, limiting access to this necessary treatment for communities. Opioid use disorder (OUD) and overdose deaths are an epidemic. During the COVID-19 pandemic, opioid overdose deaths in the United States soared by 45%—up to 107,622 drug overdose deaths in 2021, according to the CDC.1 Despite these high numbers, when individuals with OUD or their caregivers ask their pharmacist for help, the answer all too often is “I can’t.”
PHARMACEUTICALS
neurologylive.com

Cognition and Fall Risk Improved in Alzheimer Disease Following Exercise Program

All severities of Alzheimer disease showed statistically significant benefits from the exercise program relative to controls, with more mild groups demonstrating the most improvement. Using a 10-week modified fall risk remediation group exercise program, research showed that older adults with Alzheimer disease (AD) identified as at risk of falls by...
FITNESS

