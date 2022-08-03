The latest resources from the American Urogynecologic Society

Read on www.contemporaryobgyn.net
How much do nurses make? A breakdown of salaries by nursing career.
On the low end, nurses can make around $33,000 annually, but they can also make more than $200,000. Here's how much different nurses earn per year.
When Girls Under 15 Experience Childbirth, the Consequences to Their Bodies Can Be Devastating
Earlier this month, an OB-GYN revealed that she terminated a pregnancy for a 10-year-old victim of sexual assault who was forced to travel from Ohio to Indiana following the Supreme Court's decision to overturn 1973's Roe v. Wade, sparking a national debate on whether a child should have to carry out a pregnancy.
Boston Globe
What pregnancy and childbirth do to the bodies of young girls
“Their bodies are not ready for childbirth and it’s very traumatic." After the account a 10-year-old Ohio girl crossing state lines to get an abortion drew national attention last week, some prominent abortion opponents suggested the child should have carried her pregnancy to term. But midwives and doctors who...
First Texas bus of 50 mostly male illegal migrants arrives in NYC: Gov. Abbott says Big Apple is the 'ideal destination' and challenges liberal Mayor Adams to welcome them - as arrivals say city has 'best opportunities' in nation
The first bus of migrants sent from Texas by Governor Greg Abbott arrived in New York City on Friday morning. The group was dropped off at Port Authority Bus Terminal in Manhattan after making the almost 2,000-mile trip from the border that lasted days. A group of charity workers and...
MedicalXpress
Video vital for telehealth visits
Video telehealth visits are an increasingly important part of health care, and increasingly video connection during such visits is required for insurance coverage. Yet many patients do not achieve a video connection and convert to audio-only visits, which are not as effective in communicating important health information. Sarah H. Brown,...
parkinsonsnewstoday.com
Living With Intent: A Speech Therapist Explains the Parkinson Voice Project Strategy
I recently had a FaceTime conversation with Brittany Dunnum, a speech therapist in Lewiston, Idaho, who works with Parkinson’s disease (PD) patients and utilizes methods developed by the nonprofit Parkinson Voice Project. I met her in Washington, D.C., at the 2019 Parkinson’s Policy Forum sponsored by The Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson’s Research.
MedicalXpress
Turning down the hormone dial could improve IVF live birth rates
In a first-of-its-kind study, researchers at Michigan State University are studying ovarian stimulation protocols in cattle and in vitro fertilization in humans simultaneously. The team found the standard practice of using high levels of hormones to stimulate ovaries is linked to negative outcomes in live birth rates in women and disruptions to ovarian genes in cattle.
MedicalXpress
How do epidurals work? And why is there a global shortage of them?
40% of people in Australia who access pain relief during labor use epidurals. That amounts to around 92,000 epidurals a year. They're also used for pain relief outside obstetrics. However, Australia is feeling the effects of a global supply shortage of particular brands of epidural kits. While this shortage was...
ajmc.com
Tools Physical Therapists Can Use to Create Plans for Safe Aging in Place
Comprehensive geriatric assessments are designed to keep frail older adults healthy and out of hospitals and nursing homes; a recent article described the the components that make up an assessment and how they can apply to a physiotherapy evaluation. A recent article described how physiotherapists can use a comprehensive geriatric...
ahajournals.org
Impact of Device Miniaturization on Insertable Cardiac Monitor Use in the Pediatric Population: An Analysis of the MarketScan Commercial and Medicaid Databases
Insertable cardiac monitors (ICMs) are effective in the detection of paroxysmal arrhythmias. In 2014, the first miniaturized ICM was introduced with a less invasive implant technique. The impact of this technology on ICM use in pediatric patients has not been evaluated. We hypothesized an increase in annual pediatric ICM implants starting in 2014 attributable to device miniaturization.
neurologylive.com
Using Nonamnestic Cognitive Symptoms to Predict Trajectories of Neurodegenerative Disorders: Jagan A. Pillai, MD, PhD
The neurologist at Cleveland Clinic’s Lou Ruvo Center for Brain Health detailed new findings on whether initial cognitive symptoms have similar rates of functional decline across a handful of neurodegenerative disorders. [WATCH TIME: 3 minutes]. WATCH TIME: 3 minutes. Understanding patients’ functional decline trajectory remains an important, but challenging,...
MedicalXpress
Youth assigned female at birth no more likely to present as trans
The sex-assigned-at-birth ratio of transgender and gender-diverse (TGD) adolescents does not favor adolescents who were assigned female sex at birth (AFAB) versus those who were assigned male sex at birth (AMAB), according to a study published online Aug. 3 in Pediatrics. Noting that some pediatric gender clinics have reported an...
beckersdental.com
'Better quality of life': Why dentists should be on cancer care teams, per Dr. Dalal Alhajji
Maintaining oral health before, during and after cancer treatment plays a large role in overall health, according to one dental leader. Dalal Alhajji, DMD, is a clinical instructor in the oral and maxillofacial pathology, radiology and medicine department at the NYU College of Dentistry in New York City. She recently...
Women report losing access to crucial arthritis medication, methotrexate, due to state abortion bans
Women of childbearing age report losing access to the arthritis medication methotrexate in states with abortion bans after the Supreme Court ruling.
physiciansweekly.com
Lifestyle Intervention Aids Older Adults With Diabetes
Clinicians should implement lifestyle intervention as a primary therapy for older adults with diabetes, which could complement medical therapy and improve QOL. “Although lifelong intervention is recommended as a cornerstone of diabetes management, this recommendation is not always followed in older adults due to beliefs that it is too late to change lifelong habits and that dieting could be harmful for this population,” explains Dennis T. Villareal, MD. “As a result, many older adults with diabetes are treated with drugs and exposed to side effects without first exploring the full benefit of an intensive lifestyle intervention (ILI) program.”
MedicalXpress
New national guidelines aim to prevent obesity in midlife women
Women between 40 and 60 years old are the focus of new national guidelines aimed at preventing unhealthy weight gain that can lead to serious illness. The study review paper and clinical guidelines are published in the Annals of Internal Medicine. "More than two-thirds of middle-aged women are overweight or...
drugtopics.com
Pharmacists Fight to Take on Opioid Use Disorder
Buprenorphine can only be prescribed by pharmacists with waivers, limiting access to this necessary treatment for communities. Opioid use disorder (OUD) and overdose deaths are an epidemic. During the COVID-19 pandemic, opioid overdose deaths in the United States soared by 45%—up to 107,622 drug overdose deaths in 2021, according to the CDC.1 Despite these high numbers, when individuals with OUD or their caregivers ask their pharmacist for help, the answer all too often is “I can’t.”
neurologylive.com
Cognition and Fall Risk Improved in Alzheimer Disease Following Exercise Program
All severities of Alzheimer disease showed statistically significant benefits from the exercise program relative to controls, with more mild groups demonstrating the most improvement. Using a 10-week modified fall risk remediation group exercise program, research showed that older adults with Alzheimer disease (AD) identified as at risk of falls by...
