Education

24/7 Wall St.

Gun Sales Are Collapsing in Arkansas

Gun sales in America, as estimated by background checks, jumped at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic and remained high until well into 2021. Several days and weeks in that period set all-time records. Total sales were 28,369,750 in 2019 and 39,659315 in 2020. These figures come from the FBI’s National Instant Criminal Background Check […]
ARKANSAS STATE
MSNBC

How Kansas women 'surprised' America

Kansas told us what we already knew. On Tuesday night, in a state former President Donald Trump won with 56.1% of the vote, an initiative called the “Value Them Both Amendment” was resoundingly rejected at the ballot box. The “both” in the title refers to mother and baby. The amendment’s clearly anti-abortion nomenclature equated a full-formed adult woman with a blastocyst. And it lost, 58.8% to 41.2%.
KANSAS STATE
CNBC

These 10 states are America's worst places to live in 2022

In this era of severe worker shortages and unprecedented mobility, employees are demanding great quality of life in the state where they work. Half of business executives surveyed agree it is important to do business in states with inclusive laws. CNBC’s annual America’s Top State for Business study considers multiple...
INDIANA STATE
Daniella Cressman

Opinion: Should America Repeal the Second Amendment?

"I am not naïve and fully understand the power of the Congress, state legislatures and the populace who seminally disagree with any form of gun control. But I submit they are wrong. The only way we can begin to decrease mass killings, suicides and homicides is to implement a comprehensive, rigorous approach to limiting access to guns and enforce national gun control. This must become part of the national psyche. Until we do, the tragedies of Uvalde, Buffalo, Las Vegas, Orlando, Virginia Tech and Sandy Hook, among many others, the unacceptable numbers of suicides — 47,500 in 2019 — and the horrific numbers of homicides — 19,141 in 2019 — will continue to haunt all of us and erode the fabric of America." —Victor K. Barbiero.
POLITICO

Eugene Scalia, son of the late Supreme Court Justice Antonin Scalia, told the Jan. 6 panel that he'd advised Donald Trump in December 2020 to concede the election.

Scalia had led Trump's Department of Labor. What’s happening: Eugene Scalia, who served as Donald Trump’s labor secretary, told the Jan. 6 select committee during a taped deposition that he'd encouraged the then-president in mid-December 2020 to concede the election to Joe Biden. What he said: Scalia —...
POTUS
POLITICO

The Forgotten Constitutional Weapon Against Voter Restrictions

Michael Linhorst is a writer, media lawyer and lecturer at Yale Law School. It’s been a hard few years for people worried about voting rights in America. Republican-controlled states are imposing a raft of new restrictions. A divided Congress has failed to pass any legislation in response. And the Supreme Court just agreed to hear a case that could give state legislatures unchecked power over election rules.
ELECTIONS
Vice

Californians Can Now Auto-Detect Racist Language in Housing Deeds, HOA Rules and Have It Removed

The consumer rights-focused tech company DoNotPay has developed an automated way for people to quickly and seamlessly remove racist language from California real estate documents like deeds and homeowners’ association rules, the company tells Motherboard. Through the Supreme Court made discriminatory housing restriction illegal in 1968 (and unenforceable in...
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Associated Press

Court: Top NC health official can be sued for COVID shutdown

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — The North Carolina Court of Appeals ruled Tuesday that Gov. Roy Cooper’s secretary of health and human services should not be immune from a lawsuit over the administration’s restrictions on large gatherings in the early months of the coronavirus pandemic. The Department of Health and Human Services temporarily shut down Ace Speedway, a small stock car racetrack in Alamance County, in June 2020 after it repeatedly defied Cooper’s executive order limiting outdoor crowds to mitigate the spread of COVID-19. The racetrack filed counterclaims that August, alleging the department unlawfully singled out the business for its acts of protest and violated its employees’ constitutional right to earn a living. The appeals court unanimously upheld a January 2021 trial court ruling denying a DHHS motion to dismiss Ace Speedway’s claims that the agency selectively enforced the governor’s orders and impeded the racetrack’s ability to make money.
ALAMANCE COUNTY, NC
UPI News

On This Day: Obama bans protests at military funerals

Aug. 6 (UPI) -- On this date in history:. In 1890, the first execution by electric chair was carried out. William Kemmler was put to death at Auburn Prison in New York for the ax murder of his girlfriend. In 1926, Gertrude Ederle of New York became the first American...
PROTESTS
