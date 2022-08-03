Read on jocoreport.com
Related
Gun Sales Are Collapsing in Arkansas
Gun sales in America, as estimated by background checks, jumped at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic and remained high until well into 2021. Several days and weeks in that period set all-time records. Total sales were 28,369,750 in 2019 and 39,659315 in 2020. These figures come from the FBI’s National Instant Criminal Background Check […]
MSNBC
How Kansas women 'surprised' America
Kansas told us what we already knew. On Tuesday night, in a state former President Donald Trump won with 56.1% of the vote, an initiative called the “Value Them Both Amendment” was resoundingly rejected at the ballot box. The “both” in the title refers to mother and baby. The amendment’s clearly anti-abortion nomenclature equated a full-formed adult woman with a blastocyst. And it lost, 58.8% to 41.2%.
CNBC
These 10 states are America's worst places to live in 2022
In this era of severe worker shortages and unprecedented mobility, employees are demanding great quality of life in the state where they work. Half of business executives surveyed agree it is important to do business in states with inclusive laws. CNBC’s annual America’s Top State for Business study considers multiple...
Opinion: Should America Repeal the Second Amendment?
"I am not naïve and fully understand the power of the Congress, state legislatures and the populace who seminally disagree with any form of gun control. But I submit they are wrong. The only way we can begin to decrease mass killings, suicides and homicides is to implement a comprehensive, rigorous approach to limiting access to guns and enforce national gun control. This must become part of the national psyche. Until we do, the tragedies of Uvalde, Buffalo, Las Vegas, Orlando, Virginia Tech and Sandy Hook, among many others, the unacceptable numbers of suicides — 47,500 in 2019 — and the horrific numbers of homicides — 19,141 in 2019 — will continue to haunt all of us and erode the fabric of America." —Victor K. Barbiero.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
The Worst Supreme Court Decision Is Yet to Come | Opinion
Thwart the impending decision in Moore v. Harper by flipping more state legislatures.
Opinion: Think same-sex marriage can't be abolished? Look at what happened in Bermuda
Enshrining same-sex marriage in federal law would blunt the whiplash we've already been subjected to by activist judges on the Supreme Court, writes Allison Hope.
Opinion: Another One Bites the Dust – 6 out of 10 Trump Impeachment Voters Now Gone
With the loss on Tuesday of Michigan Representative Peter Meijer now final, a full 6 of the 10 House GOP members who voted to impeach former President Donald Trump have been officially eliminated from office.
POLITICO
Eugene Scalia, son of the late Supreme Court Justice Antonin Scalia, told the Jan. 6 panel that he'd advised Donald Trump in December 2020 to concede the election.
Scalia had led Trump's Department of Labor. What’s happening: Eugene Scalia, who served as Donald Trump’s labor secretary, told the Jan. 6 select committee during a taped deposition that he'd encouraged the then-president in mid-December 2020 to concede the election to Joe Biden. What he said: Scalia —...
RELATED PEOPLE
Maryland police warn officers will enforce law against disturbing peace outside Supreme Court justices' homes
The Montgomery County Police says it will begin enforcing a Maryland law against disturbing the peace after more than two months of regular protests outside the homes of US Supreme Court justices.
Experts warn of election ‘havoc’ across the U.S. if North Carolina case succeeds
WASHINGTON — Legal experts last week warned lawmakers on the U.S. House Administration Committee that if the U.S. Supreme Court upholds a North Carolina case that embraces a fringe election theory, it would undermine future elections across the country. “To be blunt, it would be extraordinary destabilizing,” said Carolyn...
The Forgotten Constitutional Weapon Against Voter Restrictions
Michael Linhorst is a writer, media lawyer and lecturer at Yale Law School. It’s been a hard few years for people worried about voting rights in America. Republican-controlled states are imposing a raft of new restrictions. A divided Congress has failed to pass any legislation in response. And the Supreme Court just agreed to hear a case that could give state legislatures unchecked power over election rules.
Californians Can Now Auto-Detect Racist Language in Housing Deeds, HOA Rules and Have It Removed
The consumer rights-focused tech company DoNotPay has developed an automated way for people to quickly and seamlessly remove racist language from California real estate documents like deeds and homeowners’ association rules, the company tells Motherboard. Through the Supreme Court made discriminatory housing restriction illegal in 1968 (and unenforceable in...
IN THIS ARTICLE
CNBC
Eric Schmitt beats former Gov. Eric Greitens in Missouri GOP Senate primary, NBC projects
Eric Greitens, the scandal-tarred former Missouri governor who launched a comeback bid against the wishes of many Republicans, will lose the state's GOP Senate primary, NBC News projects. Eric Schmitt, currently the state's attorney general, is projected to proceed to the general election, where he will compete with a Democratic...
Court: Top NC health official can be sued for COVID shutdown
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — The North Carolina Court of Appeals ruled Tuesday that Gov. Roy Cooper’s secretary of health and human services should not be immune from a lawsuit over the administration’s restrictions on large gatherings in the early months of the coronavirus pandemic. The Department of Health and Human Services temporarily shut down Ace Speedway, a small stock car racetrack in Alamance County, in June 2020 after it repeatedly defied Cooper’s executive order limiting outdoor crowds to mitigate the spread of COVID-19. The racetrack filed counterclaims that August, alleging the department unlawfully singled out the business for its acts of protest and violated its employees’ constitutional right to earn a living. The appeals court unanimously upheld a January 2021 trial court ruling denying a DHHS motion to dismiss Ace Speedway’s claims that the agency selectively enforced the governor’s orders and impeded the racetrack’s ability to make money.
Supreme Court could bolster states' authority over elections ahead of 2024 race
The Supreme Court is slated to settle whether state legislatures or state courts have the final determination for state election rules, raising significant concerns among some legal scholars about future presidential races if lawmakers are given unfettered authority over rules for federal elections.
On This Day: Obama bans protests at military funerals
Aug. 6 (UPI) -- On this date in history:. In 1890, the first execution by electric chair was carried out. William Kemmler was put to death at Auburn Prison in New York for the ax murder of his girlfriend. In 1926, Gertrude Ederle of New York became the first American...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
The fine print: Why implementing a Supreme Court ruling can sometimes take longer than you think
Many states experienced a real-world impact from the Supreme Court's procedural intricacies when a majority overturned Roe v. Wade this summer.
Comments / 0