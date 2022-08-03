TPS Board Approves Plan To Teach Kiowa Language Classes In The District

Read on www.news9.com
news9.com
Tulsa Public Schools To Hold 2nd Back-To-School Bash
Students at Tulsa Public Schools will return to the classroom this August and the district is inviting parents and kids to its 2nd annual Back-to-School Bash this weekend. Students can receive free backpacks and uniforms. Children can also get the necessary vaccines required by state law. Parents can meet with teachers and get more information about the upcoming school year. The event is Saturday, August 6, at the Parent Resource Center near 46th Street North and MLK from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.
news9.com
Will Rogers High School Adds New $200K Pipe Organ
A brand new organ is being installed in the auditorium at Will Rogers High School in Tulsa. The old organ that has been in the school since the 50s is in bad condition and hasn't been playable since 1985. Alumni and other donors raised $200,000 to buy a new one and crews dropped the organ off on Friday and got to work installing it.
news9.com
Several School Districts Head Into Semester With Lowered Accreditation
Several school districts in Oklahoma are going into the new school year with a lowered accreditation status from the state. The state voted for Mustang and Tulsa Public Schools to be given the "Accredited with Warning" status last week. There is a variety of reasons districts have that lowered status....
news9.com
University Of Tulsa Announces Plans For National Festival
The University of Tulsa has announced plans to host a national festival for literature, music and guest speakers. The festival will be called "Switchyard" and organizers say they want it to be like Tulsa's version of "South by Southwest." The first Switchyard festival will start next May.
TPS board president to Hofmeister: Reconsider HB 1755 violation vote
In late July, the State BOE voted for a more severe penalty than recommended to TPS. The vote demoted the district to have an "accreditation with warning."
news9.com
Tulsa Classroom Teachers Association Creates Amazon List Of School Supplies
Students will soon be headed back to school and teachers are turning to Amazon and Facebook for help getting supplies. You may have seen the posts of wish lists full of what teachers need to start the year. Educators said because of smaller budgets and higher costs, contributing now is...
news9.com
38 Prisoners Graduate Through Second Chance Program With Tulsa Community College
Graduates from the Second Chance Program at the Dick Conner Correctional Center are starting a new chapter. Darrell Elliott is one of the 38 graduates. He said his degrees mean everything to him. “I know the program says second chance, but for some people it’s their first chance,” Elliott said....
oklahomawatch.org
Long Story Short: SQ 781’s Fund is Empty
Jennifer Palmer reports on a contentious state school board meeting that resulted in stiff penalties for Tulsa and Mustang public schools; Palmer also reports on a federal audit that recommends the U.S. Department of Education take back more $650,000 in GEER grant money that was misspent in Oklahoma; Ashlynd Huffman reports that the special fund established by voters through State Question 781 seven years ago hasn’t received a dime. Ted Streuli hosts.
Longtime City of Tulsa leader dies after lifetime of public service
Dwain E. Midget, Director of the Working In Neighborhoods Department, worked in various full-time roles for decades after working as a refuse collector as a summer job in 1972 and 1973.
Oklahoma veteran care nurses receiving significant pay raise
Nurses that care for veterans are receiving a large pay raise from the Oklahoma Department of Veterans Affairs. ODVA said the raise is to help attract and retain nurses.
Cherokee Nation announces relief program to benefit ranchers handling drought conditions
TAHLEQUAH, Okla. — While multiple burn bans have been lifted in Green Country, several counties in the Cherokee Nation are experiencing extreme drought conditions. On Tuesday, Cherokee National Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin, Jr. and Deputy Chief Bryan Warner announced a $1 million dollar relief program to help out Cherokee ranchers.
news9.com
Sand Springs Business Makes Donation For Keystone Ancient Forest Project
A Sand Springs business is making a donation to the Keystone Ancient Forest to help kickstart a new project. The Keystone Ancient Forrest in Sand Springs will soon be home to one of the largest butterfly savanna’s in the state thanks to a $10,000 donation from Webco Industries. "With...
Completed construction project frustrates drivers, City of Tulsa addresses concerns
TULSA, Okla. — A construction project in south Tulsa has finished, but drivers are still complaining about a stretch of Memorial Drive between 71st and 81st. “The construction clearly wasn’t done right, because all the grates when you go down on the right lane, there are big bumps, almost like a speed bump on the main road,” said Josh, a frustrated driver FOX23 spoke with at a QuikTrip near 81st and Memorial.
City of Tulsa Career Expo looking to fill more than 250 jobs
Mayor G.T. Bynum said the City is offering higher pay and a great work environment to attract more folks to several positions, including skilled labor jobs.
KFOR
Large Oklahoma earthquake damage class action lawsuit settlement gets preliminary approval
PAWNEE COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – A settlement in a class action lawsuit over earthquake damage in Pawnee County has received preliminary approval. The Pawnee County District Court preliminarily approved the the $850,000 Adams v. Eagle Road settlement for damage caused by earthquakes near Pawnee and Cushing in 2016, according to Scott Poynter of Poynter Law Group.
First beagles brought to Tulsa from testing facility adopted
TULSA, Okla. — The Humane Society of Tulsa (HST) announced that first of the beagles brought to Tulsa from a breeding facility in Cumberland, Virginia were adopted. 4,000 beagles were rescued from the facility in late July and the HST took in more than 200 beagles to help. Applicants...
bartlesvilleradio.com
Indian Taco Championship in Pawhuska Coming Up
The National Indian Taco Championship of Pawhuska is nearing, as it is set to take place on Saturday, October 1st. Admission to enter the event in downtown Pawhuska is free and you will have an opportunity to taste the various vendors who have made the tacos. The Pawhuska Chamber of...
KOCO
Incorrectly installed septic systems in Oklahoma counties lead to revoked license
STILLWATER, Okla. — Septic systems installed incorrectly in some Oklahoma counties have led to a revoked license. Up to 70 homes could have sewage in their yards across Payne and Noble counties. The Department of Environmental Qualities said it is an ongoing investigation into a local septic system installer...
kgou.org
Oil company agrees to $850k settlement for 2016 Oklahoma earthquake damages
Residents around Pawnee and Cushing are one step closer to winning a class-action settlement involving earthquake damage. The lawsuit was filed following two 2016 earthquakes — one of which set a state record for the largest magnitude ever recorded. The wastewater disposal well operator Eagle Road Oil LLC agreed...
news9.com
Rescue Task Force On Scene Of Wreck In Tulsa
TULSA, Okla. - The Rescue Task Force is on the scene of a wreck near East 11th Street in Tulsa Friday afternoon. This is a developing story.
