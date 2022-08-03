ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulsa, OK

TPS Board Approves Plan To Teach Kiowa Language Classes In The District

By News On 6
news9.com
 2 days ago
news9.com

Tulsa Public Schools To Hold 2nd Back-To-School Bash

Students at Tulsa Public Schools will return to the classroom this August and the district is inviting parents and kids to its 2nd annual Back-to-School Bash this weekend. Students can receive free backpacks and uniforms. Children can also get the necessary vaccines required by state law. Parents can meet with teachers and get more information about the upcoming school year. The event is Saturday, August 6, at the Parent Resource Center near 46th Street North and MLK from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.
TULSA, OK
news9.com

Will Rogers High School Adds New $200K Pipe Organ

A brand new organ is being installed in the auditorium at Will Rogers High School in Tulsa. The old organ that has been in the school since the 50s is in bad condition and hasn't been playable since 1985. Alumni and other donors raised $200,000 to buy a new one and crews dropped the organ off on Friday and got to work installing it.
TULSA, OK
news9.com

Several School Districts Head Into Semester With Lowered Accreditation

Several school districts in Oklahoma are going into the new school year with a lowered accreditation status from the state. The state voted for Mustang and Tulsa Public Schools to be given the "Accredited with Warning" status last week. There is a variety of reasons districts have that lowered status....
TULSA, OK
news9.com

University Of Tulsa Announces Plans For National Festival

The University of Tulsa has announced plans to host a national festival for literature, music and guest speakers. The festival will be called "Switchyard" and organizers say they want it to be like Tulsa's version of "South by Southwest." The first Switchyard festival will start next May.
TULSA, OK
oklahomawatch.org

Long Story Short: SQ 781’s Fund is Empty

Jennifer Palmer reports on a contentious state school board meeting that resulted in stiff penalties for Tulsa and Mustang public schools; Palmer also reports on a federal audit that recommends the U.S. Department of Education take back more $650,000 in GEER grant money that was misspent in Oklahoma; Ashlynd Huffman reports that the special fund established by voters through State Question 781 seven years ago hasn’t received a dime. Ted Streuli hosts.
OKLAHOMA STATE
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Completed construction project frustrates drivers, City of Tulsa addresses concerns

TULSA, Okla. — A construction project in south Tulsa has finished, but drivers are still complaining about a stretch of Memorial Drive between 71st and 81st. “The construction clearly wasn’t done right, because all the grates when you go down on the right lane, there are big bumps, almost like a speed bump on the main road,” said Josh, a frustrated driver FOX23 spoke with at a QuikTrip near 81st and Memorial.
TULSA, OK
bartlesvilleradio.com

Indian Taco Championship in Pawhuska Coming Up

The National Indian Taco Championship of Pawhuska is nearing, as it is set to take place on Saturday, October 1st. Admission to enter the event in downtown Pawhuska is free and you will have an opportunity to taste the various vendors who have made the tacos. The Pawhuska Chamber of...
PAWHUSKA, OK
kgou.org

Oil company agrees to $850k settlement for 2016 Oklahoma earthquake damages

Residents around Pawnee and Cushing are one step closer to winning a class-action settlement involving earthquake damage. The lawsuit was filed following two 2016 earthquakes — one of which set a state record for the largest magnitude ever recorded. The wastewater disposal well operator Eagle Road Oil LLC agreed...
CUSHING, OK

