ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Europe

Spanish beach body ad: Women 'not buying' government's explanation

By Long Reads
BBC
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on www.bbc.co.uk

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Girls aged 9 and 11 flown to Spain without their mother

Two young girls flew to Spain without their mother after she was turned away by Ryanair.They were accompanied by their aunt, who was also travelling on the flight to Palma de Mallorca, but under a separate booking.Kate Barke and her daughters, aged 9 and 11, had checked in for flight FR8386 from London Stansted on 1 August as normal. Each had a bag checked in.“At the gate about to board the plane, the girl said ‘You can’t get on the plane’,” said Ms Barke.Even though her passport does not expire until February 2023, it did not comply with...
TRAVEL
Time Out Global

Spain is banning people from setting their air-con below 27C

If you’re heading to Spain this summer, prepare to feel a bit toastier than usual. The Spanish government has just passed a decree that makes it illegal in lots of public places to set the air-conditioning below 27C. The rule applies to public buildings such as airports, bars, cinemas,...
TRAVEL
Daily Mail

'It's the end... isn't it?': Archie Battersbee's heartbroken mum appears outside hospital with pain etched on her face after judges reject last-minute bid to save 12-year-old's life... as parents have until 9am TODAY to apply to move him to a hospice

Archie Battersbee's mother has appeared outside hospital last night and described the rejection of her bid to postpone the withdrawal of her son's life support as 'another heart-breaking development' after European judges rejected her last-minute bid to intervene and save her son's life. The 12-year-old's mother, Hollie Dance, was comforted...
U.K.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Real People#Spanish#Radio 1 Newsbeat#The Women S Institute#British
BET

South African Government Calls For ‘Apartheid State’ To Be Declared In Israel

The South African government is calling for a new distinction in Israel after concerns that the country’s continued occupation of “significant portions of the West Bank” and the developments of new settlements “are glaring examples of violations of international law” as the Israel-Palestine conflict continues.
AFRICA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Spain
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
BBC
NewsBreak
Instagram
Daily Mail

Man known as 'The Shepherd' living quietly in an Australian suburb denies he was sent here by the Italian mafia to assassinate senior AFP cop in a crime that shocked the nation

A man suspected of being one of two 'Shepherds' who assassinated a high ranking AFP officer is now married and living quietly in suburbia. Australian Federal Police assistant commissioner Colin Winchester was shot two times in the back of his head outside his Canberra home in January 1989. Italian police...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Migrants wave the middle finger at onlookers on French coast while climbing aboard UK-bound boat as total number of people crossing Channel this year passes 13,000

A group of forty migrants including young children set out on an inflatable boat bound for Britain from France today - as Channel crossings passed 13,000 this year. Small children wearing red life jackets were spotted on the French coast near Gravelines before they made the attempt to cross the English Channel.
IMMIGRATION
The Independent

British millionaire owner of Covid mask firm killed in yacht crash in Italy

The British millionaire owner of a firm supplying face masks to the NHS has died in a yacht accident in Italy.Dean Kronsbein, 61, was fatally injured off Sardinia on Sunday, in an incident which reportedly left his wife and daughter seriously hurt. Authorities said Mr Kronsbein suffered fatal injuries when the 70ft Amore yacht collided with rocks off Porto Cervo.He was pulled from the water but pronounced dead at the scene despite the efforts of medics, according to local media.A spokesperson for the family said Mr Kronsbein was a “much-loved family man.” “It is with great sadness that we can...
ACCIDENTS
People

2 American Tourists Attacked by Crocodile During Night Swim in Mexico

Two tourists from the United States were attacked by a crocodile in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico on Monday. The Jalisco State Civil Protection and Fire Department Unit said in a series of social media statements Tuesday that it worked in collaboration with the Municipal Coordination of Civil Protection and Firefighters in the Mexican locale to provide aid to the two individuals.
PUBLIC SAFETY
AFP

Mexico has resumed building part of President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador's flagship tourist train project, an official said Monday, despite a judge suspending construction on that section on environmental grounds.

Mexico has resumed building part of President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador's flagship tourist train project, an official said Monday, despite a judge suspending construction on that section on environmental grounds. A judge indefinitely suspended construction of part of the Mayan Train in the Yucatan peninsula in late May.
TRAFFIC
BBC

Stop and search of black schoolboy by Met Police investigated

The police watchdog is investigating whether Met Police officers used excessive force when stopping and searching a black 14-year-old schoolboy, after his mother complained. The search took place close to Blackhorse Lane tram stop in Croydon, south London, on 23 June. The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) said the...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
BBC

Archie Battersbee: Family seek permission for hospice move

The family of 12-year-old Archie Battersbee have sought legal permission to move him from the Royal London Hospital to a hospice. The High Court is now considering the application, after the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) refused a request to delay withdrawing treatment. Archie's mother said she wanted her...
HEALTH
ARTnews

Cyprus Opens Its First Underwater Archaeological Park at a 2,000-year-old Ancient Port

Click here to read the full article. Cyprus’ first underwater archaeological park opened to the public last week. Located near the ancient city of Amathus, the park showcases one of the eastern Mediterranean’s best preserved ancient harbors. Though the origins of Amathus remain unclear, it is believed to have been settled by the Eteocyprians around 1100 BCE. At different times, the settlement was passed among the Greeks, the Phoenicians, the Persians, the Ptolemies, and the Romans. During the Roman era, the ancient city became the capital of one of the four regions of Cyprus. Amathus became a seat of the Christian...
WORLD

Comments / 0

Community Policy