Spanish beach body ad: Women 'not buying' government's explanation

Read on www.bbc.co.uk
Related
Shakira's Team Blasts Spanish Government Amid $14m Tax Case
"Shakira is confident that her innocence will be proven by the end of the judicial process," a spokesperson for the singer told "Metro" as she faces trial.
Girls aged 9 and 11 flown to Spain without their mother
Two young girls flew to Spain without their mother after she was turned away by Ryanair.They were accompanied by their aunt, who was also travelling on the flight to Palma de Mallorca, but under a separate booking.Kate Barke and her daughters, aged 9 and 11, had checked in for flight FR8386 from London Stansted on 1 August as normal. Each had a bag checked in.“At the gate about to board the plane, the girl said ‘You can’t get on the plane’,” said Ms Barke.Even though her passport does not expire until February 2023, it did not comply with...
Time Out Global
Spain is banning people from setting their air-con below 27C
If you’re heading to Spain this summer, prepare to feel a bit toastier than usual. The Spanish government has just passed a decree that makes it illegal in lots of public places to set the air-conditioning below 27C. The rule applies to public buildings such as airports, bars, cinemas,...
'It's the end... isn't it?': Archie Battersbee's heartbroken mum appears outside hospital with pain etched on her face after judges reject last-minute bid to save 12-year-old's life... as parents have until 9am TODAY to apply to move him to a hospice
Archie Battersbee's mother has appeared outside hospital last night and described the rejection of her bid to postpone the withdrawal of her son's life support as 'another heart-breaking development' after European judges rejected her last-minute bid to intervene and save her son's life. The 12-year-old's mother, Hollie Dance, was comforted...
U.K.・
IN THIS ARTICLE
Wife drowned after jumping into holiday home swimming pool to save millionaire husband who had fatal heart attack
A WIFE drowned trying to save her husband after he had a heart attack in the swimming pool of their holiday home, it was reported. Diana Shamash, 80, leapt into the water fully clothed to try to help her 82-year-old property tycoon husband David at the couple's holiday home in the south of France.
BET
South African Government Calls For ‘Apartheid State’ To Be Declared In Israel
The South African government is calling for a new distinction in Israel after concerns that the country’s continued occupation of “significant portions of the West Bank” and the developments of new settlements “are glaring examples of violations of international law” as the Israel-Palestine conflict continues.
Spanish Authorities Just Found a $500,000 Picasso Sketch Smuggled in a Passenger’s Suitcase
Authorities seized a drawing attributed to Pablo Picasso after it was found in a passenger’s suitcase by Spanish customs officials in an Ibiza airport earlier this month, Spain’s customs office said in a statement Monday. The passenger, who was flying from Zurich, failed to declare the artwork. Picasso’s...
"When Asked Where They're From, Americans Reply With A State Or City Instead Of Country": Non-Americans Are Revealing Uniquely American Norms
"When asked where they're from, Americans reply with either a state or city instead of their country. For example, you don't often see an Indonesian person say they're from West Java, just that they're from Indonesia."
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Man known as 'The Shepherd' living quietly in an Australian suburb denies he was sent here by the Italian mafia to assassinate senior AFP cop in a crime that shocked the nation
A man suspected of being one of two 'Shepherds' who assassinated a high ranking AFP officer is now married and living quietly in suburbia. Australian Federal Police assistant commissioner Colin Winchester was shot two times in the back of his head outside his Canberra home in January 1989. Italian police...
Mum Forced To Change Daughter’s Name Entirely Because No One Can Pronounce it
A mum has shared her plans to change her baby daughter's unusual name to something more simple after growing frustrated at people struggling to pronounce it. Posting anonymously about her baby name woes, the mum revealed that she had originally decided to name her child Aerin, explaining that she had always wanted a "very unique name" for her little girl.
British and French coastguards passed the buck as 31 people and an unborn child died in the English Channel's worst ever migrant drowning, report claims
French and British coastguards both passed the buck for rescuing a dinghy in trouble in the Channel before a drowning that claimed 31 lives - including that of an unborn child, a damning French report has claimed. The worst drowning of migrants crossing the English Channel happened on the night...
Migrants wave the middle finger at onlookers on French coast while climbing aboard UK-bound boat as total number of people crossing Channel this year passes 13,000
A group of forty migrants including young children set out on an inflatable boat bound for Britain from France today - as Channel crossings passed 13,000 this year. Small children wearing red life jackets were spotted on the French coast near Gravelines before they made the attempt to cross the English Channel.
British millionaire owner of Covid mask firm killed in yacht crash in Italy
The British millionaire owner of a firm supplying face masks to the NHS has died in a yacht accident in Italy.Dean Kronsbein, 61, was fatally injured off Sardinia on Sunday, in an incident which reportedly left his wife and daughter seriously hurt. Authorities said Mr Kronsbein suffered fatal injuries when the 70ft Amore yacht collided with rocks off Porto Cervo.He was pulled from the water but pronounced dead at the scene despite the efforts of medics, according to local media.A spokesperson for the family said Mr Kronsbein was a “much-loved family man.” “It is with great sadness that we can...
2 American Tourists Attacked by Crocodile During Night Swim in Mexico
Two tourists from the United States were attacked by a crocodile in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico on Monday. The Jalisco State Civil Protection and Fire Department Unit said in a series of social media statements Tuesday that it worked in collaboration with the Municipal Coordination of Civil Protection and Firefighters in the Mexican locale to provide aid to the two individuals.
Mexico has resumed building part of President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador's flagship tourist train project, an official said Monday, despite a judge suspending construction on that section on environmental grounds.
Mexico has resumed building part of President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador's flagship tourist train project, an official said Monday, despite a judge suspending construction on that section on environmental grounds. A judge indefinitely suspended construction of part of the Mayan Train in the Yucatan peninsula in late May.
Mexico concerned by Chinese retailer Shein's use of a Mayan design
MEXICO CITY, July 21 (Reuters) - Mexico has questioned the use of cultural elements from the Mayan indigenous community by Chinese fast fashion company Shein in the design of one of its garments, prompting the retailer to remove the product from its website.
BBC
Stop and search of black schoolboy by Met Police investigated
The police watchdog is investigating whether Met Police officers used excessive force when stopping and searching a black 14-year-old schoolboy, after his mother complained. The search took place close to Blackhorse Lane tram stop in Croydon, south London, on 23 June. The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) said the...
BBC
Archie Battersbee: Family seek permission for hospice move
The family of 12-year-old Archie Battersbee have sought legal permission to move him from the Royal London Hospital to a hospice. The High Court is now considering the application, after the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) refused a request to delay withdrawing treatment. Archie's mother said she wanted her...
2 weeks after the Nazis captured Paris, the British launched their own mission to knock out what was left of France's navy
The British navy went to French Algeria in July 1940 intending to "use whatever force may be necessary" to keep French warships out of Axis hands.
Cyprus Opens Its First Underwater Archaeological Park at a 2,000-year-old Ancient Port
Click here to read the full article. Cyprus’ first underwater archaeological park opened to the public last week. Located near the ancient city of Amathus, the park showcases one of the eastern Mediterranean’s best preserved ancient harbors. Though the origins of Amathus remain unclear, it is believed to have been settled by the Eteocyprians around 1100 BCE. At different times, the settlement was passed among the Greeks, the Phoenicians, the Persians, the Ptolemies, and the Romans. During the Roman era, the ancient city became the capital of one of the four regions of Cyprus. Amathus became a seat of the Christian...
Comments / 0