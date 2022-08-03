ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daily Mail

Cristiano Ronaldo checks in for training with his Man United team-mates as Erik ten Hag ponders whether to start his unfit, wantaway star in Premier League opener after Anthony Martial was ruled out

Cristiano Ronaldo and his Manchester United team-mates have arrived at the club's Carrington training ground with Erik ten Hag still to decide on his starting XI for Sunday's Premier League opener against Brighton. Ronaldo looked in a serious mood as he pulled up in his Cadillac Escalade SUV, United fans...
BBC

Commonwealth Games: Elaine Thompson-Herah races away to 100m gold

Coverage: Watch live on BBC TV with extra streams on BBC iPlayer, Red Button, BBC Sport website and BBC Sport mobile app; Listen on BBC Radio 5 Live and Sports Extra; live text and clips online. Elaine Thompson-Herah's experience shone through as the Jamaican added Commonwealth 100m gold to her...
BBC

Napoli president rules out signing Africans committed to Nations Cup

Napoli owner and president Aurelio de Laurentiis says the Italian club will avoid signing any more African players unless they agree not to play in the Africa Cup of Nations. Senegal defender Kalidou Koulibaly - now at Premier League side Chelsea - and Cameroon midfielder Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa missed six Napoli games while on international duty at this year's tournament, which took place in January and February.
SPORTbible

Erik ten Hag's Manchester United pre-match press conference vs Brighton: What to look out for & what time it is

Erik ten Hag will speak to the media ahead of Manchester United's Premier League opener on Sunday, where there will be several topics which could be brought up. Following an overly positive pre-season camp, Ten Hag's men will now step on the big stage against Brighton, where they'll host the side that beat Ralf Rangnick's side 4-0 just three months ago.
theScore

Arsenal open new Premier League season by beating Crystal Palace

London, Aug 5, 2022 (AFP) - Mikel Arteta praised Arsenal's ability to ride out a second-half onslaught from Crystal Palace to make the perfect start to the Premier League season with a 2-0 win at Selhurst Park on Friday. On the ground where the Gunners lost 3-0 in April to...
Yardbarker

Manchester United dealt blow in pursuit of midfield target

Manchester United have been dealt a blow in their pursuit of Wolves midfielder Ruben Neves. Neves has undoubtedly been one of Wolves best players since signing from Porto. The Portuguese star played a pivotal role in getting Wolves promoted to the Premier League. At 25 years old, Neves could be...
BBC

Liverpool: Jurgen Klopp compares fixture congestion response to climate change

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has compared fixture congestion to climate change, saying it is an issue football's leaders have not acted upon. This Premier League season will include a winter break to accommodate the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. Klopp said: "When we start talking about it I really get...
NBC Sports

D.C. United permanently sign former EPL forward Christian Benteke

The English Premier League connections remain strong in the District with new manager Wayne Rooney. D.C. United announced on Friday that it had signed Christian Benteke from Crystal Palace on a permanent deal:. “Christian is a top player who has played at the highest level for a long time,” D.C....
