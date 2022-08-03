ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

BBC

Man Utd v Brighton: Head-to-head record

Manchester United have won their opening Premier League match in 10 of the past 13 seasons. Brighton have never won away against Manchester United in all competitions (D2 L12), losing each of their past eight visits to Old Trafford. Bruno Fernandes has been involved in six goals in his five...
theScore

Arsenal open new Premier League season by beating Crystal Palace

London, Aug 5, 2022 (AFP) - Mikel Arteta praised Arsenal's ability to ride out a second-half onslaught from Crystal Palace to make the perfect start to the Premier League season with a 2-0 win at Selhurst Park on Friday. On the ground where the Gunners lost 3-0 in April to...
Yardbarker

Manchester City predicted XI vs West Ham

Manchester City open up their Premier League title defence away to West Ham United on Sunday after losing the Community Shield 3-1 to title rivals Liverpool last weekend. New arrivals Kalvin Phillips, Julian Alvarez and Erling Haaland will all be vying to make their Premier League debuts for their new side so here is a prediction on what starting eleven Pep Guardiola will go for.
SB Nation

Everton 2022/23 Season Preview: Under 21s

Everton Under-21s kick off their new season today Friday 5th August against their Blackburn Rovers counterparts, with Paul Tait’s young charges looking refreshed and ready to dominate. Their final pre-season game was against National League North team Southport last Saturday at Haig Avenue and they convincingly trounced the Sandgrounders...
SB Nation

Everton 2022/23 Season Preview: 7 Premier League Rule Changes

The new Premier League season kicks off today with Everton in action in Saturday evening’s highlight game as they host Chelsea at Goodison Park, the scene of one of the most emotional outpourings we have seen in a long, long time near the end of the last season. The...
The Associated Press

MATCHDAY: Liverpool starts its EPL campaign at Fulham

A look at what’s happening in European soccer on Saturday:. Liverpool opens its Premier League campaign at promoted Fulham with a revamped attack following the departure of Sadio Mane, although manager Jurgen Klopp remained coy on whether new signing Darwin Nunez will start up front. With Diogo Jota injured, Nunez made a big impact as a second-half substitute in last Saturday’s Community Shield win over Manchester City. But Klopp hinted he may opt to give the Uruguayan more time to settle in. “Darwin is ready, but does that mean he has to start?” Klopp posed. Chelsea faces a tough opener away at Everton in the late kickoff, while Tottenham hosts Southampton in one of four 3 p.m. matches. Everton is without a recognized striker after Brazil forward Richarlison was sold to Tottenham and Dominic Calwert Lewin was ruled out for six weeks with a knee injury.
Yardbarker

Arsenal face Man City in opener as Womens Super League fixtures released

2022/23 Barclays Women’s Super League fixtures by Michelle. The 2022/23 Barclays WSL fixtures have been announced, and Arsenal Women will begin the new season with a trip to face Manchester City on September 10/11. Arsenal Women´s first home game comes the following weekend, when they host Brighton & Hove...
Daily Mail

West Ham seal £17.5m move for Burnley winger Maxwel Cornet with the Ivory Coast star hailing the 'next step' in his career as he pens five-year deal in east London

West Ham United have confirmed the signing of Maxwel Cornet from Burnley for an undisclosed fee. The 25-year-old left-sided player has signed a five-year contract at the London Stadium, with a further one year option. 'It’s a new step for me to join this big Club and I’m really happy...
