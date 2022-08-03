Read on www.bbc.com
Soccer-Former favourites look to give Chelsea and Arsenal early problems
MANCHESTER, England, Aug 4 (Reuters) - The Premier League returns to action with both Arsenal and Chelsea facing tests against teams managed by their former title winning heroes.
Man Utd v Brighton: Head-to-head record
Manchester United have won their opening Premier League match in 10 of the past 13 seasons. Brighton have never won away against Manchester United in all competitions (D2 L12), losing each of their past eight visits to Old Trafford. Bruno Fernandes has been involved in six goals in his five...
West Ham snap up Maxwel Cornet after activating £17.5m transfer relegation release clause from Burnley
MAXWEL CORNET will re-join the Premier League after West Ham triggered his release clause at Burnley. Cornet, 25, was relegated last season with Burnley as their top goalscorer with 10 goals. His performances and the subsequent relegation of the Clarets caused Cornet to attract a lot of interest. Among the...
Arsenal open new Premier League season by beating Crystal Palace
London, Aug 5, 2022 (AFP) - Mikel Arteta praised Arsenal's ability to ride out a second-half onslaught from Crystal Palace to make the perfect start to the Premier League season with a 2-0 win at Selhurst Park on Friday. On the ground where the Gunners lost 3-0 in April to...
Full Team News: Manchester United vs Brighton & Hove Albion (Premier League)
Manchester United take on Brighton and Hove Albion at Old Trafford on Sunday, in their first Premier League game of the season. Erik ten Hag will be looking to kickstart his United career with all three points against the Seagulls. Here is a look at how both teams are shaping...
Former Arsenal star Carl Jenkinson completes permanent transfer to Australian side Newcastle Jets from Nottingham Forest
FORMER Arsenal full-back Carl Jenkinson has officially joined Australian side Newcastle Jets from Nottingham Forest. The A-League side confirmed the signing of the 30-year-old on a two-year deal. Jenkinson had been a Forest player since 2019 but made just 15 appearances spending most of his time at the club on...
"Needs to play" - Paul Merson Calls For £140k-a-week Liverpool man to start against Fulham
Pundit Paul Merson has stated that he would start Liverpool’s new marquee signing Darwin Nunez against Fulham at Craven Cottage this Saturday. Nunez arrived at Anfield from Benfica earlier this summer for a fee of up to £85 million and is expected to fill the void left by the departing Sadio Mane.
West Ham To Make Another Bid For Star Midfielder Who'd Join Liverpool 'Immediately'
West Ham are expected to lodge a new bid for Lille midfielder Amadou Onana, after having an initial offer rejected by the French club, according to Foot Mercarto,. The Hammers have had a strong transfer window so far and have recently confirmed the signing of Gianluca Scamacca for £30.5m from Sampdoria.
Report: Chelsea Met With Agent Of Inter Milan's Cesare Casadei
It is very apparent that Chelsea are looking to bolster their youth ranks this summer, with recent reports stating they have met with the agent of another target.
Soccer-West Ham's new signing Scamacca not match fit for Man City
Aug 5 (Reuters) - West Ham United's new striker Gianluca Scamacca will miss their Premier League opener against champions Manchester City as he is short of match fitness following his move from Italian Serie A side Sassuolo, manager David Moyes said on Friday.
Liverpool Have Lost Best Player According to West Ham United Star
West Ham United forward, Michail Antonio, has said that Sadio Mane was Liverpool's best player and has hinted that Liverpool fans may worry about the season ahead.
Manchester City predicted XI vs West Ham
Manchester City open up their Premier League title defence away to West Ham United on Sunday after losing the Community Shield 3-1 to title rivals Liverpool last weekend. New arrivals Kalvin Phillips, Julian Alvarez and Erling Haaland will all be vying to make their Premier League debuts for their new side so here is a prediction on what starting eleven Pep Guardiola will go for.
Everton 2022/23 Season Preview: Under 21s
Everton Under-21s kick off their new season today Friday 5th August against their Blackburn Rovers counterparts, with Paul Tait’s young charges looking refreshed and ready to dominate. Their final pre-season game was against National League North team Southport last Saturday at Haig Avenue and they convincingly trounced the Sandgrounders...
Everton 2022/23 Season Preview: 7 Premier League Rule Changes
The new Premier League season kicks off today with Everton in action in Saturday evening’s highlight game as they host Chelsea at Goodison Park, the scene of one of the most emotional outpourings we have seen in a long, long time near the end of the last season. The...
MATCHDAY: Liverpool starts its EPL campaign at Fulham
A look at what’s happening in European soccer on Saturday:. Liverpool opens its Premier League campaign at promoted Fulham with a revamped attack following the departure of Sadio Mane, although manager Jurgen Klopp remained coy on whether new signing Darwin Nunez will start up front. With Diogo Jota injured, Nunez made a big impact as a second-half substitute in last Saturday’s Community Shield win over Manchester City. But Klopp hinted he may opt to give the Uruguayan more time to settle in. “Darwin is ready, but does that mean he has to start?” Klopp posed. Chelsea faces a tough opener away at Everton in the late kickoff, while Tottenham hosts Southampton in one of four 3 p.m. matches. Everton is without a recognized striker after Brazil forward Richarlison was sold to Tottenham and Dominic Calwert Lewin was ruled out for six weeks with a knee injury.
Arsenal face Man City in opener as Womens Super League fixtures released
2022/23 Barclays Women’s Super League fixtures by Michelle. The 2022/23 Barclays WSL fixtures have been announced, and Arsenal Women will begin the new season with a trip to face Manchester City on September 10/11. Arsenal Women´s first home game comes the following weekend, when they host Brighton & Hove...
Soccer-Huge Cucurella fee shows high price of a little Premier League experience
MANCHESTER, England, Aug 5 (Reuters) - Chelsea committed a reported 62 million pounds ($74.72 million) on Friday to buy Spanish left back Marc Cucurella from Brighton & Hove Albion with the south coast club collecting a 46 million pound profit on a player they had signed just 12 months ago.
Several Players Missing From Liverpool Training Photos Ahead Of Fulham Premier League Clash
The Reds will travel to Craven Cottage to face the newly promoted West London club in Saturday's early kick-off as they look to get the season off to the best possible start with a victory. It looks like Jurgen Klopp will be missing several key players however with a number...
New Sky Sports scoreboard hasn't gone down well during Crystal Palace vs Arsenal
Football fans were not exactly taken by Sky Sports new scoreboard graphic, as Crystal Palace welcomed Arsenal in the Premier League opener. There was excitement in the air on Friday night as the Premier League finally (?)(it's only been a few weeks) kicked off again, with Palace welcoming Arsenal to Selhurst Park.
West Ham seal £17.5m move for Burnley winger Maxwel Cornet with the Ivory Coast star hailing the 'next step' in his career as he pens five-year deal in east London
West Ham United have confirmed the signing of Maxwel Cornet from Burnley for an undisclosed fee. The 25-year-old left-sided player has signed a five-year contract at the London Stadium, with a further one year option. 'It’s a new step for me to join this big Club and I’m really happy...
