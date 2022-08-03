Read on espnsiouxfalls.com
How Healthy Are South Dakota, Minnesota, and Iowa?
With more and more focus being placed on things like wellness and self-care these days, just how does the tri-state area stack up against the rest of the country when it comes to overall health?. To find out, LifeExtension looked at the latest physical and mental health data from the...
2022’s Most Popular Baby Names in South Dakota, Iowa, Minnesota
It's officially baby season in America, where more than twenty percent of newborns make their arrivals between July and October each year. That makes it a very busy time of the year for parents agonizing over finding that perfect name for the newest addition to their family. But after years...
Farmers’ Almanac Predicts a Cold Winter For South Dakota, Iowa, and Minnesota
The folks at the Farmers’ Almanac have again worked their weather magic, and they are saying that winter 2022-2023 will probably be a cold one. A very cold one. The Farmer's Almanac has been published since 1818. The Almanac has been a go-to periodical for all sorts of things like weather, gardening, and all sorts of information. Every year The Farmer's Almanac puts out its weather forecasts based on history, weather patterns, climatic data, and their own formulas.
Memorable Minnesota End-Of-Summer Weekend Road Trip
As an adventurer seeking new places to add to your travel journal, you are the person who finds those conversation venues. You know, the ones all your friends keep circling back to ask about?. Let me take you on one final weekend getaway before the kids return to school that...
This South Dakota City Will See Biggest Weather Change by 2100
Sadly, most of us will be long gone, but for those around in one South Dakota city in 2100 they'll be doing one thing. A new study from Climate Central says that residents of Mitchell will see the biggest average temperature of any city in America over the next 78 years.
South Dakota’s Most Annoying Pet Peeve Is?
We've all got them. Pet Peeves. Something that gets under your skin to no avail. It could be people who don't use their turn signals, or maybe it's people who constantly bite their fingernails?. Whatever it is that grinds your gears, you can be sure it annoys others as well.
Oldest-Living South Dakota Residents Have Something In Common
It is always just amazing and truly fascinating to see people who are living long, fulfilling lives. Some of the oldest-living residents are right here in South Dakota. South Dakota residents Berneice Johnson and Hazel Ness are both over 100-years-old. What's another funny coincidence? These women actually have something very specific in common. Not only are they the oldest living residents in the state, they also are the same age!
Emergency Drills Planned for Minnesota Nuclear Plant
Red Wing, MN (KROC-AM News)- Emergency responders from agencies in Minnesota and Wisconsin plan to conduct emergency response drills at the Prairie Island Nuclear Generating Plant near Red Wing Tuesday. An advisory from the Minnesota Department of Public Safety says the agency will lead the simulated emergency that involves 20...
South Dakota Sees First West Nile Virus Cases of 2022
As we enter into the final full month of the summer, South Dakota health officials are confirming the first positive cases of the season of a potentially deadly virus. The South Dakota Department of Health says the state's first two human West Nile virus cases have occurred in Minnehaha and Spink Counties.
Sizzling In South Dakota Today
Whew! Get out of the heat today if you can. South Dakota is getting slammed with triple-digit temps Tuesday and a Heat Advisory is in effect until 8:00 PM. The National Weather Service in Sioux Falls is reporting peak temperatures between 100 and 106 this afternoon, which could potentially tie or break some records across the area.
Here Are The Most Crime Infested Cities In Minnesota For 2022
From Duluth to Minneapolis to Mankato, see where Minnesota cities rank on the crime index for 2022. According to USA.com, the crime index value was calculated based on the data using the website's algorithm. There was at least 229 cities found on the index. The higher crime index value means more crime.
Is This the Most Remote Spot in All of South Dakota?
South Dakota is home to some wide-open spaces. If you've ever driven east to west, north to south, or anywhere in between, you've likely driven across some of the most desolated parts of the state. But where is the most remote spot in all of South Dakota? As it turns out, someone has already figured that out, and not just for South Dakota, but they're working on every state in the country.
Group Raising Awareness of Human Trafficking at South Dakota’s Sturgis Rally
With the annual Sturgis Rally ready to kick off in the Black Hills of South Dakota, the Native American advocacy organization Native Hope is raising awareness of human trafficking at the rally, especially among Native women. “Human trafficking of young Native American girls is a real issue here in South...
South Dakota’s Best I-90 Pit Stops on the Way to Sturgis
Driving from Sioux Falls to the Black Hills is a hefty trip. It's pretty difficult to make it across the state without taking a pit stop. If your bladder can take it, it takes about five hours to make the trip. If you're the average person you will need to stop somewhere. So what are the best places to make that quick stop to refuel and relieve yourself?
Smoking In Your Own Vehicle Is Banned In This Minnesota County
Is this an example of the "Nanny State" going too far? There is a large county in Minnesota that has made it illegal to smoke in your own car. According to county government documents, a new law prohibits smoking or vaping on county-owned property. This includes indoor public places and places of employment, as defined by the Minnesota Clean Indoor Air Act.
Minnesota Lottery Winners Love Story Becomes a ‘Pizza’ History!
It wasn't a love of money, but a love of one another that led to the first Minnesota Mega Millions Lottery Jackpot since the state joined the game in 2010. No this doesn't mean this couple won the national Mega Millions Lottery. That jackpot continues to grow. After no winner on Wednesday night, the national Mega Millions prize is up to $1.02 billion!
South Dakota Dairy Queen Sells Crazy Amount of Blizzards
Did you hear about the "blizzards" taking over the Sioux Empire on Thursday, July 28th? Specifically, one South Dakota town just couldn't control the power of the blizzards. Luckily, these wild blizzards benefited local kiddos. The Annual Miracle Treat Day is all about helping local kids fight cancer and supporting...
All Aboard! Check Out Iowa’s One-of-a-Kind Airbnb Rental
As a kid, whenever you would see one of those long freight trains chugging down the tracks, you always waited excitedly for the payoff at the end (literally), when that tiny little caboose would make its appearance. I'm not quite sure what the appeal was, but there was always a...
Minnesota Island Available for a Steal at only $375 per Night
Want to rent your own 14-acre private island in Minnesota? You can do just that for a cheaper price than you'd imagine. You can find more information on this cabin from Airbnb here. It's available for rent now. Story Source: Airbnb, Only In Your State Minnesota. TRENDING FROM RESULTS-TOWNSQUARE MEDIA...
South Dakota is 6 Hours Away From One of the Worst Places to Live
"This place sucks." We've all said this after some minor South Dakota inconvenience. We all have done it. But, I don't think any of us mean it. After all, living in Sioux Falls is pretty darn good. In fact, the whole upper midwest is pretty sweet. According to a survey...
