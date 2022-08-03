ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

Comments / 0

Related
ESPN Sioux Falls

How Healthy Are South Dakota, Minnesota, and Iowa?

With more and more focus being placed on things like wellness and self-care these days, just how does the tri-state area stack up against the rest of the country when it comes to overall health?. To find out, LifeExtension looked at the latest physical and mental health data from the...
IOWA STATE
ESPN Sioux Falls

Farmers’ Almanac Predicts a Cold Winter For South Dakota, Iowa, and Minnesota

The folks at the Farmers’ Almanac have again worked their weather magic, and they are saying that winter 2022-2023 will probably be a cold one. A very cold one. The Farmer's Almanac has been published since 1818. The Almanac has been a go-to periodical for all sorts of things like weather, gardening, and all sorts of information. Every year The Farmer's Almanac puts out its weather forecasts based on history, weather patterns, climatic data, and their own formulas.
IOWA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Mississippi State
State
Iowa State
State
Illinois State
State
North Dakota State
Local
Minnesota Government
Local
Minnesota Health
State
Minnesota State
State
Wisconsin State
State
South Dakota State
ESPN Sioux Falls

South Dakota’s Most Annoying Pet Peeve Is?

We've all got them. Pet Peeves. Something that gets under your skin to no avail. It could be people who don't use their turn signals, or maybe it's people who constantly bite their fingernails?. Whatever it is that grinds your gears, you can be sure it annoys others as well.
PETS
ESPN Sioux Falls

Oldest-Living South Dakota Residents Have Something In Common

It is always just amazing and truly fascinating to see people who are living long, fulfilling lives. Some of the oldest-living residents are right here in South Dakota. South Dakota residents Berneice Johnson and Hazel Ness are both over 100-years-old. What's another funny coincidence? These women actually have something very specific in common. Not only are they the oldest living residents in the state, they also are the same age!
SIOUX FALLS, SD
ESPN Sioux Falls

Emergency Drills Planned for Minnesota Nuclear Plant

Red Wing, MN (KROC-AM News)- Emergency responders from agencies in Minnesota and Wisconsin plan to conduct emergency response drills at the Prairie Island Nuclear Generating Plant near Red Wing Tuesday. An advisory from the Minnesota Department of Public Safety says the agency will lead the simulated emergency that involves 20...
RED WING, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Minnesota Twins#Minnesota Wild#Dental Health#Wallethub#State Fair
ESPN Sioux Falls

Sizzling In South Dakota Today

Whew! Get out of the heat today if you can. South Dakota is getting slammed with triple-digit temps Tuesday and a Heat Advisory is in effect until 8:00 PM. The National Weather Service in Sioux Falls is reporting peak temperatures between 100 and 106 this afternoon, which could potentially tie or break some records across the area.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
ESPN Sioux Falls

Is This the Most Remote Spot in All of South Dakota?

South Dakota is home to some wide-open spaces. If you've ever driven east to west, north to south, or anywhere in between, you've likely driven across some of the most desolated parts of the state. But where is the most remote spot in all of South Dakota? As it turns out, someone has already figured that out, and not just for South Dakota, but they're working on every state in the country.
TRAVEL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
ESPN Sioux Falls

South Dakota’s Best I-90 Pit Stops on the Way to Sturgis

Driving from Sioux Falls to the Black Hills is a hefty trip. It's pretty difficult to make it across the state without taking a pit stop. If your bladder can take it, it takes about five hours to make the trip. If you're the average person you will need to stop somewhere. So what are the best places to make that quick stop to refuel and relieve yourself?
SIOUX FALLS, SD
ESPN Sioux Falls

Smoking In Your Own Vehicle Is Banned In This Minnesota County

Is this an example of the "Nanny State" going too far? There is a large county in Minnesota that has made it illegal to smoke in your own car. According to county government documents, a new law prohibits smoking or vaping on county-owned property. This includes indoor public places and places of employment, as defined by the Minnesota Clean Indoor Air Act.
MINNESOTA STATE
ESPN Sioux Falls

South Dakota Dairy Queen Sells Crazy Amount of Blizzards

Did you hear about the "blizzards" taking over the Sioux Empire on Thursday, July 28th? Specifically, one South Dakota town just couldn't control the power of the blizzards. Luckily, these wild blizzards benefited local kiddos. The Annual Miracle Treat Day is all about helping local kids fight cancer and supporting...
MADISON, SD
ESPN Sioux Falls

ESPN Sioux Falls

Sioux Falls, SD
9K+
Followers
7K+
Post
560K+
Views
ABOUT

ESPN Sioux Falls has the best sports coverage and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Sioux Falls, South Dakota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://espnsiouxfalls.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy