Nebraska State

sunflowerstateradio.com

Health Alert Issued for Three Nebraska Lakes

Lincoln – The state has issued a health alert for Harmful Algal Blooms (HAB), also known as toxic blue-green algae, at Iron Horse Trail Lake (Wildlife Management Area) in Pawnee County. Maskenthine Reservoir in Stanton County and Willow Creek Reservoir in Pierce County are still on health alert. Samples...
The Associated Press

Crews battling Nebraska fire hope for rain, fear lightning

GERING, Neb. (AP) — Fire crews battling a western Nebraska wildfire that has destroyed some homes looked Tuesday to the skies with hope and trepidation as weather forecasters warned of thunderstorms. The National Weather Service forecast a 50% chance of thunderstorms producing heavy rains Tuesday afternoon into the night....
GERING, NE
WOWT

Nebraska beef industry meets challenges

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - It’s hard to imagine any industry in the U.S. that didn’t hit some rough spots early on in the COVID-19 pandemic and that includes the beef industry. Consumers in the Metro lined up to buy large quantities of meat products for their freezers, requiring some retailers to put limits on purchases. Some meat markets were so busy they had to tell individual customers they would have to wait months, up to a year, to butcher livestock or process wild game for them.
Kearney Hub

Nebraska’s rural health care crisis

KEARNEY — Nebraska’s battle against its critical shortage of rural health care professionals will likely center in Kearney. Next week the University of Nebraska Board of Regents will be asked to approve a broad training program so the University of Nebraska Medical Center can begin turning out physicians, pharmacists and more nurses at the University of Nebraska at Kearney.
KEARNEY, NE
klkntv.com

Stromsburg is home to Nebraska’s only custom fiber mill

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — What started as a new hobby became a full-time passion for Kelsey Patton. “When I was 13, I told my mom that I wanted to knit a sweater,” she said. “But first we had to get some sheep … and we both just went headfirst down into the rabbit hole of fiber arts.”
STROMSBURG, NE
kscj.com

NEBRASKA STATE PATROL INVESTIGATING MULTIPLE FATALITY INCIDENT IN LAUREL

THE NEBRASKA STATE PATROL CONFIRMS IT IS INVESTIGATING A SITUATION WITH MULTIPLE FATALITIES THAT OCCURRED IN LAUREL, NEBRASKA THIS (THURSDAY) MORNING. THE SITUATION INCLUDES MULTIPLE SCENES IN LAUREL AND IS AN ACTIVE INVESTIGATION. THE STATE PATROL WILL RELEASE MORE INFORMATION LATER THIS AFTERNOON. Photo provided.
LAUREL, NE
kscj.com

ARREST MADE IN LAUREL NEBRASKA MURDERS

THE NEBRASKA STATE PATROL HAS ARRESTED A SUSPECT IN CONNECTION WITH FOUR HOMICIDES THAT OCCURRED IN LAUREL EARLY THURSDAY MORNING. 42-YEAR-OLD JASON JONES OF LAUREL IS CURRENTLY HOSPITALLIZED WITH SERIOUS BURNS IN A LINCOLN HOSPITAL. COLONEL JOHN BOLDUC SAYS OF THE PATROL SAYS JONES WAS ARRESTED BY A SWAT UNIT...
1011now.com

New report: Social support is helping Nebraska inmates

Malcolm defeats DCB 11-3 to win the Class C Seniors Legion State Championship. Megan Whittaker sweeps the two major championships on the Nebraska Women's Golf circuit. Nebraska Cattlemen offering disaster relief following wildfires. Updated: 15 hours ago. The Nebraska Cattlemen is offering disaster relief for beef producers following wildfires across...
North Platte Telegraph

NE Lottery

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) _ These Nebraska lotteries were drawn Thursday:. (Red Balls: three, twenty-three; White Balls: fifteen, twenty-four) (sixteen, twenty-one, twenty-six, forty-three, forty-five; Lucky Ball: thirteen) Mega Millions. Estimated jackpot: 36,000,000. MyDaY. Month: 11, Day: 14, Year: 69. (Month: eleven; Day: fourteen; Year: sixty-nine) Pick 3. 4-9-5 (four, nine, five)
LINCOLN, NE
klkntv.com

Nebraska farmers impacted by recent wildfires to receive funding

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The U.S. Department of Agriculture is offering financial assistance to farmers and ranchers impacted by recent wildfires. Landowners have until Aug. 19 to receive funding which will be provided to farmers through the Environmental Quality Incentives Program. Funding will help farmers plan and execute conservation...
North Platte Telegraph

Winning numbers drawn in 'MyDaY' game

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Friday evening's drawing of the Nebraska Lottery's "MyDaY" game were:. (Month: eight; Day: sixteen; Year: ninety-one) Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
LINCOLN, NE
kfornow.com

Nebraska Cattlemen Offering Disaster Relief For Ag Wildfire Victims

Map provided by Nebraska Emergency Management Agency. (Note: Does not include current Carter Canyon Fire near Gering). Lincoln, NE (August 3, 2022) As wildfires spread across Nebraska, the Nebraska Cattlemen are offering help for cattle producers from their Disaster Relief Fund. The Fund will accept applications for aid until September...
