sunflowerstateradio.com
Health Alert Issued for Three Nebraska Lakes
Lincoln – The state has issued a health alert for Harmful Algal Blooms (HAB), also known as toxic blue-green algae, at Iron Horse Trail Lake (Wildlife Management Area) in Pawnee County. Maskenthine Reservoir in Stanton County and Willow Creek Reservoir in Pierce County are still on health alert. Samples...
Bad Weather Coming For NE: Farmer's Almanac Predicts 'Hibernation Zone'
Many Americans should brace for a cold and snowy winter.
News Channel Nebraska
Roadside babies, dangerous births part of risk in small town Nebraska
Jasmine Gutschow felt nauseous when she woke up a few days before Thanksgiving last year. She brushed it off as typical pregnancy symptoms. She told her fiance he should head into work – the baby, not due for six more weeks, wouldn’t be coming anytime soon. Three hours...
kbsi23.com
Family loses ‘virtually everything’ when wildfire destroys historical Nebraska ranch
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A family ranch that had been around for generations was reduced to rubble during the wildfire near Gering. Josh Ewing, who once lived on the western Nebraska ranch, said his family all has deep connections to the ranch and the land it was built on.
Crews battling Nebraska fire hope for rain, fear lightning
GERING, Neb. (AP) — Fire crews battling a western Nebraska wildfire that has destroyed some homes looked Tuesday to the skies with hope and trepidation as weather forecasters warned of thunderstorms. The National Weather Service forecast a 50% chance of thunderstorms producing heavy rains Tuesday afternoon into the night....
Lady A cancels tour, including Nebraska State Fair appearance
Lady A has announced they have canceled their Request Line Tour for 2022. The band was scheduled to perform Saturday, Sept. 3, at the Nebraska State Fair.
WOWT
Nebraska beef industry meets challenges
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - It’s hard to imagine any industry in the U.S. that didn’t hit some rough spots early on in the COVID-19 pandemic and that includes the beef industry. Consumers in the Metro lined up to buy large quantities of meat products for their freezers, requiring some retailers to put limits on purchases. Some meat markets were so busy they had to tell individual customers they would have to wait months, up to a year, to butcher livestock or process wild game for them.
8 harvested in Nebraska’s first special elk depredation season
Eight elk were harvested during Nebraska’s first special elk depredation season. Five bulls and three cows were taken during the July 1-31 season on private land in specific parts of Lincoln, Perkins, Keith, Deuel and Garden counties. “I would call the season a success, with eight elk harvested in...
Kearney Hub
Nebraska’s rural health care crisis
KEARNEY — Nebraska’s battle against its critical shortage of rural health care professionals will likely center in Kearney. Next week the University of Nebraska Board of Regents will be asked to approve a broad training program so the University of Nebraska Medical Center can begin turning out physicians, pharmacists and more nurses at the University of Nebraska at Kearney.
klkntv.com
Stromsburg is home to Nebraska’s only custom fiber mill
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — What started as a new hobby became a full-time passion for Kelsey Patton. “When I was 13, I told my mom that I wanted to knit a sweater,” she said. “But first we had to get some sheep … and we both just went headfirst down into the rabbit hole of fiber arts.”
kscj.com
NEBRASKA STATE PATROL INVESTIGATING MULTIPLE FATALITY INCIDENT IN LAUREL
THE NEBRASKA STATE PATROL CONFIRMS IT IS INVESTIGATING A SITUATION WITH MULTIPLE FATALITIES THAT OCCURRED IN LAUREL, NEBRASKA THIS (THURSDAY) MORNING. THE SITUATION INCLUDES MULTIPLE SCENES IN LAUREL AND IS AN ACTIVE INVESTIGATION. THE STATE PATROL WILL RELEASE MORE INFORMATION LATER THIS AFTERNOON. Photo provided.
kscj.com
ARREST MADE IN LAUREL NEBRASKA MURDERS
THE NEBRASKA STATE PATROL HAS ARRESTED A SUSPECT IN CONNECTION WITH FOUR HOMICIDES THAT OCCURRED IN LAUREL EARLY THURSDAY MORNING. 42-YEAR-OLD JASON JONES OF LAUREL IS CURRENTLY HOSPITALLIZED WITH SERIOUS BURNS IN A LINCOLN HOSPITAL. COLONEL JOHN BOLDUC SAYS OF THE PATROL SAYS JONES WAS ARRESTED BY A SWAT UNIT...
1011now.com
New report: Social support is helping Nebraska inmates
Malcolm defeats DCB 11-3 to win the Class C Seniors Legion State Championship. Megan Whittaker sweeps the two major championships on the Nebraska Women's Golf circuit. Nebraska Cattlemen offering disaster relief following wildfires. Updated: 15 hours ago. The Nebraska Cattlemen is offering disaster relief for beef producers following wildfires across...
North Platte Telegraph
NE Lottery
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) _ These Nebraska lotteries were drawn Thursday:. (Red Balls: three, twenty-three; White Balls: fifteen, twenty-four) (sixteen, twenty-one, twenty-six, forty-three, forty-five; Lucky Ball: thirteen) Mega Millions. Estimated jackpot: 36,000,000. MyDaY. Month: 11, Day: 14, Year: 69. (Month: eleven; Day: fourteen; Year: sixty-nine) Pick 3. 4-9-5 (four, nine, five)
klkntv.com
Nebraska farmers impacted by recent wildfires to receive funding
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The U.S. Department of Agriculture is offering financial assistance to farmers and ranchers impacted by recent wildfires. Landowners have until Aug. 19 to receive funding which will be provided to farmers through the Environmental Quality Incentives Program. Funding will help farmers plan and execute conservation...
North Platte Telegraph
Winning numbers drawn in 'MyDaY' game
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Friday evening's drawing of the Nebraska Lottery's "MyDaY" game were:. (Month: eight; Day: sixteen; Year: ninety-one) Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
kfornow.com
Nebraska Cattlemen Offering Disaster Relief For Ag Wildfire Victims
Map provided by Nebraska Emergency Management Agency. (Note: Does not include current Carter Canyon Fire near Gering). Lincoln, NE (August 3, 2022) As wildfires spread across Nebraska, the Nebraska Cattlemen are offering help for cattle producers from their Disaster Relief Fund. The Fund will accept applications for aid until September...
klkntv.com
Speaker Hilgers now pursuing 12-week abortion ban in Nebraska, according to Sen. Hunt
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Nebraska may be moving away from a proposed total abortion ban. State Sen. Megan Hunt said on social media late Wednesday night that Speaker of Legislature Mike Hilgers is currently calling each member to ask if they will sign a letter to support a special session for a 12-week abortion ban.
Two Colorado men identified as victims in Nebraska plane crash
Two men from Colorado have been identified as the victims of a plane crash that occurred on July 25 near Ringgold, Nebraska, according to officials from the McPherson County Sheriff's Office. Crews from the McPherson County Sheriff's Office, the Logan County Sheriff's Office, McPherson County Fire and Rescue Department, and...
WOWT
U.S., Nebraska flags to fly at half-staff in honor of Indiana Congresswoman
LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - Gov. Pete Ricketts has ordered all state flags to be lowered to half-staff, in accordance with President Biden’s order for U.S. flags, to honor Indiana Rep. Jackie Walorski, who was among four people killed in a head-on crash Wednesday afternoon. The order, effective immediately, expires...
