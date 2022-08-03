With street narrowing and speed tables, Cleveland works to slow down car traffic

Read on www.ideastream.org
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Five restaurants in Ohio have been ranked as the most romantic places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensOhio State
4 Places To Get Delicious Ice Cream in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
This Place in Maple Heights, Ohio Serves a Great Polish BoyIsla ChiuMaple Heights, OH
Meet local authors and more at Local Lit Fest on Saturday Aug 6thJake WellsCuyahoga Falls, OH
Three great pizza places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
wksu.org
Cleveland seeking more than $10 million to remake East 66th Street
Cleveland is waiting to hear if the U.S. Department of Transportation will send more than $10 million its way to overhaul a main street in the city’s Hough neighborhood. East 66th Street is home to neighborhood landmarks like historic League Park and Chateau Hough vineyard. New development — like the Allen Estates project, the expansion of the Baseball Heritage Museum and a new Cleveland Public Library branch — are planned nearby.
City of Cleveland seeks federal funding for new 'DREAM 66' east side transportation project; PHOTOS
CLEVELAND — The city of Cleveland is seeking federal funding to revitalize an east side corridor that it believes has suffered decades of “systemic disinvestment,” Mayor Justin Bibb announced today. The city, along with the Northeast Ohio Areawide Coordinating Agency (NOACA), are working to apply for a...
Missing Lakewood man found dead in Cleveland
Victor Huff was last seen on August 2 in Lakewood.
Cleveland Planning Commission approves new Buckeye neighborhood plan with ‘anti-gentrification’ theme
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Cleveland’s City Planning Commission voted unanimously on Friday to approve a new neighborhood plan for Buckeye, a long-struggling East Side community poised for an upswing after decades of population loss, disinvestment, and fallout from political corruption. The plan calls for “anti-gentrification’' strategies including the encouragement...
cleveland19.com
Car fire causes lane closures, delays on I-90 near downtown Cleveland
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A stretch of I-90 westbound heading into downtown Cleveland was blocked for commuters coming in from the East-side suburbs during Thursday’s morning rush hours. A car fire on I-90 West after East 55th Street was first reported at around 6 a.m. All lanes were initially...
cleveland19.com
Cleveland officials start campaign to expand Amtrak service
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Northeast Ohio Areawide Coordinating Agency (NOACA), Downtown Cleveland Alliance (DCA), and Cleveland Neighborhood Progress (CNP) have joined forces to try and expand Cleveland’s Amtrak service into a central passenger rail line. “Improving service along existing east-¬west corridors is the most cost-effective way to get started,...
ideastream.org
Cleveland's Fairfax neighborhood celebrated through sculpture as part of FRONT Triennial
The Fairfax neighborhood of Cleveland has had more than its fair share of hardships in decades past. But a new art exhibit celebrates the community through the creativity of New-York based artist Abigail DeVille, who’s set her focus on preserving not only its history, but its present. DeVille builds...
Bedrock announces first phase plans for its public space vision in downtown Cleveland
CLEVELAND — EDITOR'S NOTE: The video above as part of a previous Bedrock/Cleveland story aired on 3News on Sept. 15, 2021. As Bedrock works to create "a 15-minute neighborhood" along the Cuyahoga Riverfront and transform Tower City Center, more plans have been released to revamp downtown Cleveland's public spaces.
First Look: Nubeigel opens in Cleveland Heights
CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio — When Josh Admon made the move from Jerusalem to Northeast Ohio, he began his hunt for a place to open his new business. A baker by trade, and a long-time businessman, Admon wasn't quiet sure what his next venture would be. However, when he stumbled...
Amid a growing number of murders, Cleveland’s police department suffers a shortage of homicide detectives
CLEVELAND, Ohio – As slayings in Cleveland mount, the number of detectives investigating the deaths is a fraction of what authorities say it should be. There have been 83 homicides in the city through July 23, according to police, though the numbers are tentative and could change with rulings from the office of the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner.
cleveland.com
Best donuts in Greater Cleveland, according to Yelp
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- When people say beauty comes in all shapes and sizes, we are pretty sure they are talking about donuts!. From the simple, glazed classic to the baked-filled-and-slathered creations of today’s gourmet shops, we guarantee you will be able to find a flavor or variety to satisfy your cravings.
The voters spoke Tuesday, and they rejected Cuyahoga County Executive Armond Budish: Today in Ohio
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Cuyahoga County Executive Armond Budish came in third in the Democratic State Central Committee Tuesday, sending a clear message that the county is ready for new leadership. We’re talking about the vote and its meaning on Today in Ohio. Listen online here. Editor Chris Quinn hosts...
streetfoodblog.com
The Greatest Eating places on the Detroit Shoreway
Why we adore it: This English-inspired upscale pub is a neighborhood gem. Do that: The Spaghett ($7) is a playful mixture of a Miller Excessive Life, Italian Aperol Spritz and recent lemon. 1261 W. 76th St., Cleveland, 216-675-0028, allsaintspublichouse.com. Amba. Why we adore it: Chef Douglas Katz’s Indian fusion restaurant...
How gas prices have changed in Cleveland area in the last week
Gas prices in the U.S. fell for the seventh consecutive week, and according to Biden more than half of gas stations across the country are selling gas for less than $4 per gallon.
8 Cuyahoga County homes sold for $1.25 million or more in July; see which one topped the list
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Eight Cuyahoga County homes sold for more than $1.25 million in July, including two each in Rocky River and Shaker Heights, the latter with the highest sales price in the county last month of $1.63 million. The other homes which sold for $1.25 million or more...
Man points semiautomatic pistol at car wash worker in Brook Park
BROOK PARK, Ohio -- A Brook Park man, 38, was arrested July 22 after he pointed a 9mm semiautomatic pistol at a worker outside Zoom Express Car Wash, 14755 Snow Road. The worker told police that the man drove a pickup truck to the car wash entrance at about 5:30 p.m. but the gate at the entrance didn’t open. The worker talked to the man, and the two started arguing.
Suspect wanted for Parma shooting captured in Florida
PARMA, Ohio — A 21-year-old man was arrested Wednesday in Jacksonville, Fla., where he fled after allegedly shooting a 28-year-old victim in Parma earlier this week, the city's police department announced. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News to...
Plans underway to demolish PearlBrook shopping center to build a Sheetz
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Plans are underway to demolish the PearlBrook shopping center on the border of Cleveland and Parma to make way for a Sheetz gas station. The new gas station would sit on the northwest corner of Brookpark and Pearl roads — just south of Interstate 480 — and be built on the west side of the property, according to a site plan submitted to the Cleveland Planning Commission. The plan leaves space for “future development” on the north and east side of the parcel.
Tree crashes onto garage after overnight storms in Willoughby Hills
WILLOUGHBY HILLS, Ohio — After some strong storms hit Northeast Ohio on Wednesday night, one homeowner in Lake County is left with some serious damage. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News to GO! newsletter. Overnight, a tree crashed...
cleveland19.com
Cleveland woman missing since April, police say
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - UPDATE: Rebecca Geller has been located. Rebecca Geller, 41, of Cleveland has been reported missing, according to Cleveland Police. Police said that the last time anyone heard from Geller was in April of this year. Geller is 5 foot 2 inches tall, 150 pounds and was...
