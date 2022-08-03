ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

With street narrowing and speed tables, Cleveland works to slow down car traffic

By Nick Castele
ideastream.org
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on www.ideastream.org

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wksu.org

Cleveland seeking more than $10 million to remake East 66th Street

Cleveland is waiting to hear if the U.S. Department of Transportation will send more than $10 million its way to overhaul a main street in the city’s Hough neighborhood. East 66th Street is home to neighborhood landmarks like historic League Park and Chateau Hough vineyard. New development — like the Allen Estates project, the expansion of the Baseball Heritage Museum and a new Cleveland Public Library branch — are planned nearby.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

Cleveland Planning Commission approves new Buckeye neighborhood plan with ‘anti-gentrification’ theme

CLEVELAND, Ohio — Cleveland’s City Planning Commission voted unanimously on Friday to approve a new neighborhood plan for Buckeye, a long-struggling East Side community poised for an upswing after decades of population loss, disinvestment, and fallout from political corruption. The plan calls for “anti-gentrification’' strategies including the encouragement...
CLEVELAND, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Government
Local
Ohio Traffic
Local
Ohio Cars
Cleveland, OH
Cars
City
Cleveland, OH
Cleveland, OH
Government
Cleveland, OH
Traffic
City
Ohio City, OH
cleveland19.com

Car fire causes lane closures, delays on I-90 near downtown Cleveland

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A stretch of I-90 westbound heading into downtown Cleveland was blocked for commuters coming in from the East-side suburbs during Thursday’s morning rush hours. A car fire on I-90 West after East 55th Street was first reported at around 6 a.m. All lanes were initially...
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

Cleveland officials start campaign to expand Amtrak service

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Northeast Ohio Areawide Coordinating Agency (NOACA), Downtown Cleveland Alliance (DCA), and Cleveland Neighborhood Progress (CNP) have joined forces to try and expand Cleveland’s Amtrak service into a central passenger rail line. “Improving service along existing east-¬west corridors is the most cost-effective way to get started,...
CLEVELAND, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vehicles#Traffic Collisions#Road Traffic Safety#Side Streets#Traffic Accident#Urban Community School#Metrohealth#Ideastream Public Media
WKYC

First Look: Nubeigel opens in Cleveland Heights

CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio — When Josh Admon made the move from Jerusalem to Northeast Ohio, he began his hunt for a place to open his new business. A baker by trade, and a long-time businessman, Admon wasn't quiet sure what his next venture would be. However, when he stumbled...
Cleveland.com

Amid a growing number of murders, Cleveland’s police department suffers a shortage of homicide detectives

CLEVELAND, Ohio – As slayings in Cleveland mount, the number of detectives investigating the deaths is a fraction of what authorities say it should be. There have been 83 homicides in the city through July 23, according to police, though the numbers are tentative and could change with rulings from the office of the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner.
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland.com

Best donuts in Greater Cleveland, according to Yelp

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- When people say beauty comes in all shapes and sizes, we are pretty sure they are talking about donuts!. From the simple, glazed classic to the baked-filled-and-slathered creations of today’s gourmet shops, we guarantee you will be able to find a flavor or variety to satisfy your cravings.
CLEVELAND, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Cars
streetfoodblog.com

The Greatest Eating places on the Detroit Shoreway

Why we adore it: This English-inspired upscale pub is a neighborhood gem. Do that: The Spaghett ($7) is a playful mixture of a Miller Excessive Life, Italian Aperol Spritz and recent lemon. 1261 W. 76th St., Cleveland, 216-675-0028, allsaintspublichouse.com. Amba. Why we adore it: Chef Douglas Katz’s Indian fusion restaurant...
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

Man points semiautomatic pistol at car wash worker in Brook Park

BROOK PARK, Ohio -- A Brook Park man, 38, was arrested July 22 after he pointed a 9mm semiautomatic pistol at a worker outside Zoom Express Car Wash, 14755 Snow Road. The worker told police that the man drove a pickup truck to the car wash entrance at about 5:30 p.m. but the gate at the entrance didn’t open. The worker talked to the man, and the two started arguing.
BROOK PARK, OH
WKYC

Suspect wanted for Parma shooting captured in Florida

PARMA, Ohio — A 21-year-old man was arrested Wednesday in Jacksonville, Fla., where he fled after allegedly shooting a 28-year-old victim in Parma earlier this week, the city's police department announced. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News to...
PARMA, OH
Cleveland.com

Plans underway to demolish PearlBrook shopping center to build a Sheetz

CLEVELAND, Ohio — Plans are underway to demolish the PearlBrook shopping center on the border of Cleveland and Parma to make way for a Sheetz gas station. The new gas station would sit on the northwest corner of Brookpark and Pearl roads — just south of Interstate 480 — and be built on the west side of the property, according to a site plan submitted to the Cleveland Planning Commission. The plan leaves space for “future development” on the north and east side of the parcel.
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

Cleveland woman missing since April, police say

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - UPDATE: Rebecca Geller has been located. Rebecca Geller, 41, of Cleveland has been reported missing, according to Cleveland Police. Police said that the last time anyone heard from Geller was in April of this year. Geller is 5 foot 2 inches tall, 150 pounds and was...
CLEVELAND, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy