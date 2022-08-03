Read on www.willmarradio.com
Luis Arraez absent from Twins' lineup Wednesday afternoon
Minnesota Twins infielder Luis Arraez is not in the lineup for Wednesday afternoon's series finale against left-hander Tyler Alexander and the Detroit Tigers. The lefty-hitting Arraez made three starts against southpaws in the last five games, but the Twins are taking him out of the order Wednesday afternoon. Jorge Polanco will shift to second base while Byron Buxton (knee) returns to be the designated hitter and leadoff man.
Twins' bullpen implodes again, Blue Jays dominate series opener
Twins relievers gave up nine runs in four innings during a 9-3 loss.
Tyler Mahle delivers honest take on trade from Reds from Twins
The Minnesota Twins made some key moves to buff up their pitching at the trade deadline. In addition to adding high-leverage relievers in Michael Fulmer and Jorge Lopez, the Twins struck a deal with the Cincinnati Reds to bring Tyler Mahle to the Twin Cities. After arriving in Minnesota, Mahle got brutally honest about his emotions after the trade, admitting he was nervous at first. Via Do-Hyoung Park of MLB.com, Mahle revealed that his opinion changed quickly after landing in Minnesota.
Yardbarker
The Twins can only trust 4 relievers in big moments
Would anyone on planet Earth experience anything other than nausea if Emilio Pagan, Tyler Duffey, Trevor McGill or Griffin Jax were asked to pitch in the playoffs?. If a pitcher has a track record of imploding, they can't be trusted. That's especially true in the postseason, and unfortunately the Twins have a bullpen stocked with rotten product.
Nicole Hazen, wife of Arizona Diamondbacks GM Mike Hazen, dies at 45
The Arizona Diamondbacks announced on Thursday that Nicole Hazen, the wife of general manager Mike Hazen, died Thursday at the age of 45.
3 pleasant surprises standing out in Vikings 2022 NFL training camp
New Minnesota Vikings head coach Kevin O’Connell is helming his own team for the first time in his career in 2022. At Vikings training camp, he is now the final decision-maker on the entire Vikings roster and, as such, has to figure out how to take the team to the next level that former head coach Mike Zimmer was never able to get Kirk Cousins and company to.
Angels blow late lead, rally in 10th for 4-3 win over M's
SEATTLE (AP) — A night after hitting seven home runs and losing, the Los Angeles Angels needed just one long ball to hold off one of the hottest teams in baseball. Taylor Ward’s sacrifice fly scored Magneuris Sierra in the 10th inning, and the Angels blew a three-run lead late before pulling out a 4-3 win over the Seattle Mariners on Friday night. The Angels led 3-0 going to the bottom of the ninth before Seattle scored three times with two outs to force extra innings. “It was a well played game in all facets,” Angels interim manager Phil Nevin said. “We swung the bats well, didn’t punch a bunch across, but got the important ones when needed.”
