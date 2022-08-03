ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Scottsdale, AZ

restaurantclicks.com

Where to Eat Italian Food in Phoenix

Phoenix, Arizona, is a beautiful and sprawling metropolis. Phoenix is the state capital, known for its year-round warm climate and sunny days. Whether you are a Phoenix resident or just visiting for a few days, the city has plenty of dining experiences available!. From pizza to linguine to tiramisu, Phoenix...
PHOENIX, AZ
Greyson F

Freshest Seafood Restaurant in Town Opens

A new seafood restaurant and market is now open.Mike Bergmann/Unsplash. For those who can’t get enough seafood around greater Phoenix, there’s good news, because a local seafood brand has opened its third location in the heart of metro Phoenix. With plenty of fresh seafood to choose from as well as a fish market for guests who would rather take their seafood home, this opening should make it that much easier to grab seafood while in the Valley.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
citysuntimes.com

Highest-selling acre lot in Arizona's history located in Paradise Valley

It should be no surprise that economic forces have created some recent obstacles in the housing market but Frank Aazami and Arizona’s Luxury Leader Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International Realty has managed to cut through those obstacles by transacting properties and making robust sales regardless of what is happening in our economy.
PHOENIX, AZ
Greyson F

New Detroit-Style Pizza Restaurant Now Open in Phoenix

A new Detroit pizza restaurant is now open.Jason Leung/Unsplash. Ghost restaurants have grown in popularity in recent years. These are pop-up restaurants that don’t have a physical location. Instead, the owners rent out space from an existing kitchen in order to field delivery orders. This helps prospective restaurant owners test out products to see if there’s a market for the food without much of a financial investment. One particular ghost restaurant that popped up during the COVID-19 pandemic shutdown now has its own physical location, and it’s serving up Detroit-style pizza to Phoenix locals.
DETROIT, MI
Greyson F

Local Restaurant Shockingly Closes, Despite Popularity

Another local business is closing down.Markus Spiske/Unsplash. Owning a restaurant can quickly take over someone’s life. It’s not simply a 9-5 job. It’s a 24-hours a day, 7-days a week job. There’s plenty to stress over, and that’s without COVID shutdowns, staffing issues, rising inflation, and distribution problems. Not everyone is cut out to own a restaurant. Some don’t mind this time requirement, and yet others would rather spend their time, in the end, with friends and family. One local Phoenix restaurant owner has decided to hang up the apron in favor of doing exactly this.
CHANDLER, AZ
AZFamily

Part of roof collapses at Bashas’ store in Peoria

PEORIA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — A grocery store in the West Valley was evacuated following a partial roof collapse Thursday morning. According to the City of Peoria Fire Medical Department, fire crews from Peoria, Glendale, and Phoenix responded to the report of a partial roof collapse around 5:30 a.m. at Bashas’ near 75th Avenue and Thunderbird Road in Peoria. The store was set to open at 6 a.m., so no customers were inside.
PEORIA, AZ
#Local Life#Food Drink Info#Restaurant Info#Bakery#Brunch#Hot Chocolate#Tacos#Food Drink#Fresh Fruit Board#Tamale Cakes#The French Press Coffee#Butters Pancakes Cafe#Butters Cafe
azbigmedia.com

44 Monroe in Downtown Phoenix sells for $93.5M

Newmark announced the $93.5 million sale of 44 Monroe, a 184-unit luxury multifamily community in downtown Phoenix, Arizona. Newmark Executive Managing Director Brad Goff, Senior Managing Director Brett Polachek and Managing Director Chris Canter represented the seller, HSL Asset Management, in the sale to an undisclosed buyer. 44 Monroe is...
PHOENIX, AZ
Phoenix New Times

Phoenix Welcomes 3 New Coffee Shops. Here's What to Expect

Three new coffee shops have opened in metro Phoenix, adding to a growing coffee scene that keeps us sipping, fully caffeinated, and refreshed throughout the sunny days. Berdena's, a cozy coffee shop with two Old Town Scottsdale locations, opened its third cafe in north central Phoenix. Caffe Vita, a Seattle-born...
PHOENIX, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

'El Jefe': Famous southern Arizona jaguar spotted for first time in 7 years

PHOENIX - A famous jaguar known to have roamed the mountains in southern Arizona has been spotted for the first time in years south of the border. "El Jefe" was spotted in Sonora, Mexico, about 120 miles south of his last recorded sighting in Arizona, the Center for Biological Diversity announced on Aug. 4.
PHOENIX, AZ
Phoenix New Times

These 7 Metro Phoenix Restaurants Permanently Closed in July

Summertime is tough for businesses in metro Phoenix. Snowbirds go home, students leave, and locals seek cooler climes, leaving restaurants searching for customers to serve. Recently, seven Valley restaurants have closed their doors. One Mexican joint made way for another restaurant from the same company. Two restaurants closed after being in business for more than three decades.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Puppy rescued from dumpster in Avondale

AVONDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A puppy was rescued from a dumpster in Avondale recently, thanks to some firefighters. The crew of Engine 175 said they just happened to be in the right place at the right time as they were returning to their truck after a call. They heard something strange coming from inside a dumpster, so they took a peak inside and found a puppy! The little black and white fella had been abandoned and literally thrown away. The firefighters scooped him up, put him inside of a firefighter helmet, gave him a bath, and have already found him a fur-ever home.
AVONDALE, AZ
Greyson F

Popular Burger Joint Opens New Location

A popular burger restaurant is serving up more meat.amirali mirhashemian/Unsplash. For prime locations around metro Phoenix, when a restaurant closes down it doesn’t take long for a replacement restaurant to move right on in. Often the lease for the new restaurant is signed before the previous tenant has even moved out. For north Scottsdale locals and lovers of juicy steak burgers, one prime location is already slinging local favorites.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ

