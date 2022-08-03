Goehring congratulates North Dakotan Maci Wehri on National Miss Agriculture USA title

Read on drgnews.com
South Dakota Tribes get federal grant to train members in construction and associated trades
South Dakota’s nine Tribal Reservations have received a $5 million federal grant to address a severe housing shortage on Tribal lands. The Building Jobs, Buildings Homes for All grant application says the Indigenous home building industry cannot grow and provide much-needed housing to Tribal communities without a skilled workforce. As the lead for the Building Jobs, Building Homes project, Lakota Funds will address a severe housing shortage on Tribal lands by training Indigenous people in construction trades and as certified appraisers and inspectors. The application says in partnership with South Dakota State University, Lakota Funds will implement a certified appraiser program, addressing a significant barrier to housing construction on Tribal lands. To support this underserved population, Lakota Funds will provide a variety of wraparound services during training.
US Army Corps holding Aug. 24 teleconference on Lower Brule North Ecosystem Restoration Draft Feasibility Report and Environmental Assessment
The US Army Corps of Engineers, Omaha District is seeking public comment on the Lower Brule North Ecosystem Restoration Draft Feasibility Report and Environmental Assessment. The purpose of this study is to evaluate alternatives for shoreline protection to reduce the continued loss of land which is threatening natural resources near the town of Lower Brule. This feasibility study is being conducted under authority of Section 203 of the Water Resources Development Act of 2000, as amended, also known as the Tribal Partnership Program.
First human West Nile virus detections of 2022 reported in Minnehaha and Spink counties
The South Dakota Department of Health confirmed (Aug. 3, 2022) South Dakota’s first two human West Nile virus detections of the 2022 season, in residents of Minnehaha and Spink Counties. South Dakota has reported more than 2,681 human cases and 47 deaths since WNV was first reported in 2002.
South Dakota ethics board pushes ahead in Noem investigation
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — A South Dakota government ethics board on Wednesday (Aug. 3, 2022) pressed forward in its investigation of two complaints against Gov. Kristi Noem. It resisted an effort from the Republican governor to see them dismissed and extended the time it has to examine the allegations. Noem is under scrutiny from the state’s Government Accountability Board for allegations she misused the powers of her office by interfering in her daughter’s application for a real estate appraiser license and flying on state-owned airplanes to political events. She has denied any wrongdoing. The board’s three retired judges voted unanimously to deny motions from the governor to dismiss the complaints. They then voted to grant a 60-day extension while they consider the complaints’ merits.
Department of Public Safety, local law enforcement holding 13 sobriety checkpoints this month
Thirteen sobriety checkpoints in 11 different counties are planned for the month of August, according to the South Dakota Department of Public Safety. The monthly checkpoints are designed to encourage people to not drink and drive. The checkpoints are funded by the South Dakota Office of Highway Safety and conducted by the South Dakota Highway Patrol with the help of local law enforcement.
Will North Dakota Ever Support Death-With-Dignity Options?
Public support for euthanasia is on the rise as is its political peril. Continue reading…
