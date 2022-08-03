Read on www.carolinacoastonline.com
WITN
Cherry Point to usher in new leadership
HAVELOCK, N.C. (WITN) -Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point will usher in new leadership Friday morning. After three years at the air station and 29 years of military service, Colonel Mikel R. Huber will relinquish command to Colonel Brendan C. Berks. Huber has led the station through the COVID-19 pandemic...
President and CEO Jay Barnes announces retirement from North Carolina Aquarium Society
RALEIGH — Following a 42-year career with the N.C. Aquariums, including 20 years as director of the N.C. Aquarium at Pine Knoll Shores and the past four as president and CEO of the N.C. Aquarium Society, Jay Barnes has announced his plan to retire early next year. N.C. Department...
Board of Education awards contract for access controls on school exterior doors as work continues on security walls at Newport Elementary School
BEAUFORT — The County Board of Education approved a $977,896 contract Aug. 2 to install access controls on all school exterior doors and received an update on construction of two brick security walls at Newport Elementary School. County school officials began a major effort this summer to improve security...
Rita Harris, 98; service August 8
Rita Dudley Harris, 98, of Marshallberg, passed away on Wednesday, August 3, 2022, at Crystal Bluffs Rehabilitation and Health Care Center. Her funeral service will be held at 11 a.m., Monday, August 8, at Munden Funeral Home, with Rev. Dennis Goodwin officiating. The family will receive friends from an hour prior to the service. She will be laid to rest privately at Victoria Cemetery in Marshallberg. For those unable to attend, the service can be viewed through her obituary page on Munden Funeral Home’s website. The service will remain on the Funeral Home website for 90 days.
Community Calendar – August 5, 2022 Edition
Send calendar submissions to calendar@thenewstimes.com. The fifth annual CTO Crystal Coast Youth Fishing Tournament will be Aug. 12 and 13 with angler bucket and wrist band pickup at Chasin’ Tails Outdoors in Atlantic Beach. 4-7 p.m. on Aug. 12. The weigh-in and awards dinner will be at Camp Albemarle. This land-based saltwater tournament is for youth ages 7-17. There is a $20 entry fee. Call (336) 213-9304 for information.
Teachers prepare for return of MaST students as BOE contemplates closure of school
MOREHEAD CITY — Janessa Days, an English IV teacher at the Marine Sciences and Technology Early College High School, sorted books Wednesday in preparation for the return of 51 students on Tuesday, Aug. 9. She is one of two full-time teachers for the fall semester at the school, which...
Carteret Community theater to launch capital campaign towards reopening
– The Carteret Community Theater building has been unused since September 2018 when Hurricane Florence caused extensive damage, leaving the building an empty shell. Almost four years later, the board of directors is continuing to work toward the goal of being able to resume use of the building. Hurricane Florence...
Tana Morse, 61; incomplete
Tana Morse, 61, of Emerald Isle, died Tuesday, August 2, 2022, at Carteret Health Care in Morehead City, NC. Arrangements will be announced by Noe Funeral Service, Inc. of Beaufort, NC. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noefs.net.
Phillip Fulcher, 59; incomplete
Phillip Raymond Fulcher, 59, of Atlantic, died Wednesday, August 3, 2022, at home in Atlantic, NC. Arrangements will be announced by Noe Funeral Service, Inc. of Beaufort, NC. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noefs.net.
Don Neptune, 75; service September 7
Don Neptune, 75, of Morehead City, went to be with his Lord on Saturday, July 30, 2022, at Brookdale Assisted Living, Morehead City, NC. A Celebration of Life Service will be held on September 7, 2022, at 2 p.m. at First United Methodist Church in Morehead City. Don was born...
Jessie McElhaney, 82; service later
Jessie Ruth (Kirkman) McElhaney, 82, of Morehead City, North Carolina, died Wednesday July 27, 2022. Her cremated remains will be laid to rest at Bayview Cemetery and a memorial service will be planned at a later date. Since retiring from Savannah River, she enjoyed making pottery, playing word games and...
Area Death Notices - August 3, 4 & 5
Thomas May, 72, of Newport passed away Thursday, August 4, 2022, at home. Arrangements are pending at this time. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noebrooks.net Arrangements by Noe-Brooks Funeral Home, Morehead City, NC. Phillip Fulcher, Atlantic. Phillip Raymond Fulcher, 59, of Atlantic, passed away...
Thomas May, 72; incomplete
Thomas May, 72, of Newport, died Thursday, August 4, 2022, at home. Arrangements will be announced by Noe-Brooks Funeral Home, Morehead City, NC. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noebrooks.net.
Food, fun, family atmosphere mark National Night Out
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — After a three-year absence, it was a nice return to normal. Tuesday’s National Night Out was the first chance many had to come together in a familiar setting to enjoy food, music, games and more with law enforcement in Eastern North Carolina. The coronavirus pandemic canceled many events while others had […]
wcti12.com
National Night Out 2022 in eastern North Carolina
Eastern North Carolina — National Night Out is an annual community-building campaign that promotes strong partnerships between the police and the community, with the goal of making neighborhoods safer, more caring places to live and work. It’s observed by most police departments on the first Tuesday in August. Some...
Thomas Burke Jr., 65; no service
Thomas “Poppy” E. Burke Jr., 65, of Hubert, passed away at home on August 1, 2022. Tom was born in Manhattan to Tom Sr. and Madeline (née Hart), raised in Stirling, New Jersey, and affectionately known by friends and family as Mr. Tom, Mayor of the Cul-de-sac, Roofer Extraordinaire, and Burnt Toast.
Cathleen Winkelmann, 68; service August 11
Cathleen "Cathy" Ann Winkelmann, 68, of Newport, died Monday, August 1, 2022, at her home. Her graveside service will be held at 11 a.m., Thursday, August 11, at Forest Oaks Memorial Gardens in Havelock. The family will receive friends following the service. Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory in...
Port of Morehead City looking to expand
MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. (WNCT) – With constant imports coming in by train, barge, and truck, the Port of Morehead City is looking into a new warehouse facility to help keep up with the constant demand. Port Operations Manager Chip Killmeier said since 1952 the warehouses have served their purpose but upgrades and space are needed. […]
Swansboro OKs downtown dock expansion; commission passes motion with 3-2 vote
SWANSBORO - The future of a proposed dock expansion in the heart of the Swansboro waterfront was advanced Thursday evening, Aug. 4 during a special meeting of the Swansboro Historic Preservation Committee. After an hour-long session concerning dock at White Oak River-front business Bake Bottle Brew, the motion to award...
Five of the Beaufort-Carteret County Airport Authority Board of Directors resign in letter presented to the county commissioners
BEAUFORT - Members of the Michael J. Smith Board of Directors tendered their "immediate" resignation Friday citing that the county "wanted to go in a different direction." Chairman Jon Brearey, Robert E. Coles, William F. Parker, Thomas Higgins and Scott Evans signed the resignation letter presented to the Carteret County commissioners.
