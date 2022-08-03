Steer Football Season Tickets Now Available

Read on kbst.com
Daily Advocate
Bradford Football cancels varsity season due to short roster.
BRADFORD — Bradford High School will not field a varsity football team this year. Bradford Schools Superintendent Joe Hurst said the school had to withdraw from playing at the varsity level due to the number of kids on the team and their inexperience. “Less than half, there was 15...
salemathletics.org
Salem Athletics 2022-23 Ticket Options
The 2022 OHSAA fall sports regular season is right around the corner. Salem Athletic Department will offer the following ticket options. We hope to see you in the stands supporting our Salem athletes. Go Quakers!. Passes – Currently available at the Salem Athletic Department. Family Pass $275. Adult Individual...
KTLO
MHHS football team to host scrimmage Friday
The Mountain Home High School football team is giving fans their first opportunity to preview the upcoming season. A scrimmage is scheduled for Friday night at Bomber Stadium. The public is invited to attend. Fans will need to bring a bottle of water or Gatorade for admission. All drinks will need to be brought to the front gate of the stadium.
