KLEM
Friday News, August 5
Summit Carbon Solutions today is providing state regulators with lists of landowners along its proposed pipeline who have not agreed to voluntary easements. Justin Kirchoff, president of Summit Ag Investors, says hundreds of people HAVE signed contracts to let the carbon pipeline run through their property. Summit submitted an application...
KLEM
Thursday News, August 4
Ben Phillips of rural Akron has an unusual FFA project this year. It’s a 3.5 acre sunflower patch, which is open to the public. One of the purposes of the sunflower patch is to learn more about growing sunflowers. The other is to pad his college fund. The response...
kiwaradio.com
USDA opens Emergency Haying & Grazing of CRP in parts of Iowa
IARN — The drought has been no joke again this year. It seems that unless we have a flood, parts of Iowa are in desperate need of rain. Because of the length of time certain counties have spent in D2 drought, and the return of D3 drought in parts of the state, the United States Department of Agriculture has opened the opportunity of emergency haying and grazing of CRP acres in Buena Vista, Clay, Ida, Palo Alto, Pocahontas, and Sac. With six Iowa Counties restricted under Emergency Haying Criteria Based on LFP Triggers: Cherokee, Monona, O’Brien, Plymouth, Sioux, and Woodbury.
RAGBRAI Was Golden Fundraising Opportunity For Small-Town Iowa
(Fonda, IA) Last week’s statewide bicycle ride RAGBRAI was a chance for some small Iowa towns to raise money for community projects. The group Moms and Grandmas for Fonda used their stop along the route to fundraising for a new town basketball court. The northwest Iowa non-profit brought home around 600 dollars in pickle sandwich sales that’ll go toward their 30-thousand-dollar goal. Elsewhere, Nemaha raised nearly enough money to finish construction on its historical museum. As one of the stops on Monday’s route, the northwest town almost sold out of the 400 pounds of marinated turkey tenders prepared for the event.
KBUR
Woman sentenced to prison operating drug ring in western Iowa
Des Moines, IA- A woman involved in a drug ring that snuck meth into Iowa from Mexico will spend eight years in federal prison. Radio Iowa reports that 38-year-old Erika Rojas of Dakota City, Nebraska pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute meth and admitted to receiving decorative masks from Mexico that covered a wax methamphetamine mixture.
kiwaradio.com
State Agencies Developing Drought Plan For Local Officials Facing Water Shortages
Northwest Iowa — The U.S. Drought Monitor shows that the area of extreme drought is pushing into our area. Two weeks ago there was no extreme drought reported in our four northwest Iowa counties. Now, nearly the southern third of Sioux County and the southwest corner of O’Brien County show up on the map as being in extreme drought.
KLEM
Marc Chapman
Marc Chapman, 80, of Le Mars, Iowa passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, August 4, 2022, in Sioux City, Iowa. Arrangements are pending with the Rexwinkel Funeral Home in Le Mars. Expressions of sympathy can be extended to the family through www.rexwinkelfh.com.
Sioux City Schools’ board member steps down
A statement says, "The Board wishes Dr. Albert well and is grateful for her service to the District and its students."
nwestiowa.com
Finding an interim Sioux County sheriff
ORANGE CITY—The Sioux County Board of Supervisors at its July 26 meeting reviewed with county auditor Ryan Dokter the methods that could be used to fill the Sioux County sheriff’s seat once it is vacant. There are two options to designate an interim sheriff who would serve until...
voiceofalexandria.com
Iowa nursing home named one of the nation’s worst after emergency shut-down
Touchstone Healthcare Community in Sioux City. (Photo via Google Earth) An Iowa nursing home that closed last month in the wake of an emergency court ruling that residents there were at risk has been added to a list of the nation’s worst care facilities. The 125-bed Touchstone Healthcare Community...
Herpes kills thousands of carp in Storm Lake
The koi herpes virus is killing a massive number of young carp in Storm Lake, where they are washing ashore and rotting by the thousands, according to the Iowa Department of Natural Resources. It’s the first time the virus — officially known as cyprinid herpesvirus 3 — has been detected in Iowa. It is not […] The post Herpes kills thousands of carp in Storm Lake appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
No decision made to restore power to Spencer Trailer Court
Residents of a Spencer trailer court have been living without power for almost a month after the city ordered residents to leave.
wnax.com
SD Voters to Get Third Choice for Governor
South Dakota voters will have a third choice for Governor on the November ballot. Tracey Quint of Sioux Falls is running on the Libertarian ticket. She says her interest in politics has evolved….. Quint says she wants to reflect Midwest values…. Quint says as Governor, she would favor...
Teen dies after northwest Iowa scooter crash
O’BRIEN COUNTY, Iowa — A 15-year-old died Wednesday after his scooter hit a car in northwest Iowa. It happened just north of Sheldon around 12:32 p.m., according to a crash report from the Iowa State Patrol. The teen was operating a Honda NPS50 scooter when he drove it into the intersection of Highway 60 and […]
nwestiowa.com
Sioux Center Health welcomes new doctor
SIOUX CENTER—Sioux Center Health welcomed family medical physician Dr. Lindsey Junk to its staff this summer. Dr. Junk, 36, works primarily at the Sioux Center Medical Clinic and provides obstetric services at the Hawarden Medical Clinic. She also provides emergency room and inpatient services in Sioux Center. “Some people...
siouxfalls.business
Major investment kicks off new ag industrial park
This paid piece is sponsored by Sioux Metro Growth Alliance. Construction has started on a new industrial park south of Sioux Falls at Interstate 29 and U.S. Highway 18. Eparts, an e-commerce business specializing in selling aftermarket spare parts primarily for farm equipment, plans to kick off construction at the park by building a 100,000-square-foot distribution center on the north side of Highway 18.
More than 300 grams of marijuana and 8 firearms located at Sioux City residence, documents say
Officers were able to locate more than 300 grams of marijuana and 8 firearms at a Sioux City residence on Tuesday.
Sioux City man sentenced for shooting another man 9 times
A man was sentenced to prison for allegedly shooting someone nearly 10 times on the same day that he had been released from prison for separate crimes.
iheart.com
UPDATE: Nebraska State Patrol Investigating Four Deaths in Laurel, NE
(Laurel, NE) -- The Nebraska State Patrol releases more details after multiple fatalities were reported in Laurel, in northeast Nebraska, early Thursday morning. A large police presence is in the town of Laurel, west of Sioux City. During a news conference Thursday afternoon, Nebraska State Patrol Superintendent Colonel John Bolduc said, "In total, we have four individuals deceased at two different crime scenes about three blocks apart. Foul play is suspected in these deaths." Laurel is about 45 minutes west of Sioux City and about 2 hours north of Omaha.
kiwaradio.com
ISU Pickup Destroyed In Fire Northeast Of Doon
Doon, Iowa– An Iowa State University pickup was destroyed in a fire on Monday, August 1, 2022, near Doon. According to Doon Fire Chief Blake Van Bemmel, at about 12:10 p.m., the Doon Fire Department was called to the report of a vehicle on fire on 240th Street west of Harrison Avenue, three miles east of Doon, a mile north on Highway 75, and a half mile east.
