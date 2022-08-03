Read on www.1025theriver.com
KAKE TV
Wichita parents hope popular back-to-school tax-free weekend comes to Kansas
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - It's back-to-school season for parents like Trey Johnson. But with four kids, it's one of the hardest times of the year for him. "I spend probably like, at least prolly like twelve hundred on just clothes," said Johnson. When you add in school supplies, fees, and...
1025theriver.com
Large turnout for Cowley College HS Baseball showcase
Close to 100 high school athletes representing seven states took part in the High School Baseball Showcase held Wednesday at Cowley College’s Tiger Baseball Field in Arkansas City. The baseball players had an opportunity to display their abilities in front of invited scouts and college coaches. The Showcase included a professional style format, with pitcher bullpens, batting practice, and defensive situations. The athletes also had a chance to showcase their abilities in a live-game setting.
Via Christi recognized as a “top performer”
WICHITA, Kans. — A regional hospital is recognized for being one of the best in the country, based on a U.S. News and World Report. The report has named Ascension Via Christi St. Francis as a Best Regional Hospital for2022-2023, the only Wichita hospital and one of a dozen Ascension hospitals nationwide to make the […]
1025theriver.com
USD 470 events coming up
Arkansas City Middle School families, join us for Stock Your Locker night on Wednesday, August 17 from 6-7 p.m. This is a great chance to walk through your schedule, learn where your classes are, and organize your locker so you’re ready to go on the first day of school.
wibwnewsnow.com
Kansas: More Bang For The Buck In Rentals
Renters are feeling the pain of the housing crisis, with record-breaking rental prices making it more difficult than ever to save for a home. But which metro areas will break the bank on your next move?. With median U.S. rent recently surpassing $2,000 a month, the lawn care website Lawn...
kmuw.org
The Kansas African American Museum announces move
The Kansas African American Museum will move to a larger and more accessible building. The museum, currently located by the Sedgwick County Jail, will move to the former Sunflower Bank building near First and Main. The museum has been interested in moving from the former Calvary Baptist Church in recent...
Gas discount event Monday in Wichita
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — If you're headed to Wichita on Monday, here's a chance to save some money at the pump. "Americans for Prosperity is working along with JumpStart stores, because we do want to bring relief to high gas prices," said economist Michael Austin. "For 90 minutes at the JumpStart at 790 North Broadway, this Monday at 2 p.m., we will lower unleaded gas price to $2.38 a gallon. We want to show that Washington and coastal elites can't solve the problems we face. We the people are the solution."
kmuw.org
Have plants, will travel: A Kansas woman takes her business on the road
A K-State graduate hopes to make homes in south-central Kansas look a bit greener. The wheels on the bus make south-central Kansas greener. What started as a way to save money for college is now a growing business for Renata Goosen — no pun intended. Goosen operates Renata's Garden,...
This Massive Antique Mall in Kansas is a Must-Visit
There's nothing quite like spending an afternoon hunting for antique treasures. From statement furniture to tiny trinkets that remind you of your childhood, Kansas is home to many different amazing antique stores and flea markets.
KAKE TV
'There's just no excuse for this': Empty promises lead to action after Wichita woman's plea for cemetery help
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - A Wichita woman turned to KAKE On Your Side for help after months of empty promises from management at a Wichita cemetery regarding her husband's gravesite. That woman did not want to share her last name, so KAKE News will refer to her as Laura. She...
KAKE TV
‘Every bit counts’: Jones family shares update as community rallies behind them
Wichita, Kan. (KAKE)- A three-day fundraiser organized by a Spangles general manager managed to raised $17,100 to support the Nickerson family. On July 5, four members of the Jones family were in Louisville, Kentucky for Nickerson High School basketball star AAU tournament when police say a driver under the influence of opioids hit them with his car.
lawrencekstimes.com
8 Kansas residents have been charged in the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection. Here are their names
Kansans charged in the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol include alleged members of the Proud Boys, a Topeka City Council candidate and others who’ve since expressed regret for their actions. One year after the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the United States Capitol, 64% of Americans...
KWCH.com
Sedgwick County voters battle long lines, heat to cast votes
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - 11:20 p.m. More than 90,500 voters turned out on Tuesday to vote in person in Sedgwick County and nearly 51,000 people early voters, as of Tuesday. Sedgwick County Election Commissioner Angela Caudillo said the large turnout was expected. “We did know this was going to be...
ozarkradionews.com
Body of Wichita, KS Man Found in Current River
Shannon County, MO. – The body of a man from Wichita, Kansas was found on Tuesday morning in Shannon County. The body was found just before noon, and was located in the Current River around Cave Spring. The body was identified as Dee Hodges, 48 of Wichita. Hodges was...
Kansas mother’s promise to her war-injured son on life support comes true
He was killed while serving in Iraq, now the state is honoring him.
Wichita officer Justin Rapp planned to tell family of man he killed to ‘get over it’
A leaked Wichita Police Department personnel file raises questions about Rapp’s recent promotion..
3 people survive plane crash in Butler County
Butler County dispatchers say three people were on the plane and that one of those people called 911 to report the crash
78 years later, WWII veteran returns to Kansas to be buried
GRANOLA (KSNT) – Technolgy and science will be responsible for returning a 19-year-old World War II soldier home to Kansas. The Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency (DPAA) announced today that Army Pvt. Carl G. Dorsey, 19, of Moline, Kansas, killed during World War II, was accounted for on June 15, 2022. In December of 1944, Dorsey […]
kmuw.org
Pridegrass, Dudegrass, and no grass whatsoever
Tallgrass Film Association is teaming up with Wichita Pride and Positive Directions to present Pridegrass, August 6-7. LGBTQ+ films will be shown at the Tallgrass Film Center, starting with Esther Newton Made Me Gay. The documentary details gay liberation, AIDS activism, and life on Fire Island through Newton’s perspective. That’s followed by The Floating World — a short that follows a man working in Tokyo’s red-light quarter — and Being Thunder, a documentary about an Indigenous two-spirit teenager. More information is at tallgrassfilm.org.
Motorcyclist killed on Kansas county road
MONTGOMERY COUNTY (KSNT) – A 77-year-old Oklahoma man was killed Monday when his motorcycle went off the road and he was ejected from the bike. Claude E. Secrest, 77, of Ponca City, Oklahoma was heading northbound on County Road 1350 in Montgomery County when his bike went off the road, and hit a dry creek […]
