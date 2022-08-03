ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Winfield, KS

Comments / 0

Related
1025theriver.com

Large turnout for Cowley College HS Baseball showcase

Close to 100 high school athletes representing seven states took part in the High School Baseball Showcase held Wednesday at Cowley College’s Tiger Baseball Field in Arkansas City. The baseball players had an opportunity to display their abilities in front of invited scouts and college coaches. The Showcase included a professional style format, with pitcher bullpens, batting practice, and defensive situations. The athletes also had a chance to showcase their abilities in a live-game setting.
ARKANSAS CITY, KS
Four States Home Page

Via Christi recognized as a “top performer”

WICHITA, Kans. — A regional hospital is recognized for being one of the best in the country, based on a U.S. News and World Report. The report has named Ascension Via Christi St. Francis as a Best Regional Hospital for2022-2023, the only Wichita hospital and one of a dozen Ascension hospitals nationwide to make the […]
WICHITA, KS
1025theriver.com

USD 470 events coming up

Arkansas City Middle School families, join us for Stock Your Locker night on Wednesday, August 17 from 6-7 p.m. This is a great chance to walk through your schedule, learn where your classes are, and organize your locker so you’re ready to go on the first day of school.
ARKANSAS CITY, KS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Winfield, KS
Education
City
Madison, KS
Arkansas City, KS
Education
City
Winfield, KS
City
Arkansas City, KS
County
Cowley County, KS
Local
Kansas Education
wibwnewsnow.com

Kansas: More Bang For The Buck In Rentals

Renters are feeling the pain of the housing crisis, with record-breaking rental prices making it more difficult than ever to save for a home. But which metro areas will break the bank on your next move?. With median U.S. rent recently surpassing $2,000 a month, the lawn care website Lawn...
KANSAS STATE
kmuw.org

The Kansas African American Museum announces move

The Kansas African American Museum will move to a larger and more accessible building. The museum, currently located by the Sedgwick County Jail, will move to the former Sunflower Bank building near First and Main. The museum has been interested in moving from the former Calvary Baptist Church in recent...
SEDGWICK COUNTY, KS
Great Bend Post

Gas discount event Monday in Wichita

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — If you're headed to Wichita on Monday, here's a chance to save some money at the pump. "Americans for Prosperity is working along with JumpStart stores, because we do want to bring relief to high gas prices," said economist Michael Austin. "For 90 minutes at the JumpStart at 790 North Broadway, this Monday at 2 p.m., we will lower unleaded gas price to $2.38 a gallon. We want to show that Washington and coastal elites can't solve the problems we face. We the people are the solution."
WICHITA, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#4 H#County Fairs#Auction#Cowley College#Fair#Board Chair
KAKE TV

‘Every bit counts’: Jones family shares update as community rallies behind them

Wichita, Kan. (KAKE)- A three-day fundraiser organized by a Spangles general manager managed to raised $17,100 to support the Nickerson family. On July 5, four members of the Jones family were in Louisville, Kentucky for Nickerson High School basketball star AAU tournament when police say a driver under the influence of opioids hit them with his car.
WICHITA, KS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
KWCH.com

Sedgwick County voters battle long lines, heat to cast votes

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - 11:20 p.m. More than 90,500 voters turned out on Tuesday to vote in person in Sedgwick County and nearly 51,000 people early voters, as of Tuesday. Sedgwick County Election Commissioner Angela Caudillo said the large turnout was expected. “We did know this was going to be...
SEDGWICK COUNTY, KS
ozarkradionews.com

Body of Wichita, KS Man Found in Current River

Shannon County, MO. – The body of a man from Wichita, Kansas was found on Tuesday morning in Shannon County. The body was found just before noon, and was located in the Current River around Cave Spring. The body was identified as Dee Hodges, 48 of Wichita. Hodges was...
SHANNON COUNTY, MO
KSNT News

78 years later, WWII veteran returns to Kansas to be buried

GRANOLA (KSNT) – Technolgy and science will be responsible for returning a 19-year-old World War II soldier home to Kansas. The Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency (DPAA) announced today that Army Pvt. Carl G. Dorsey, 19, of Moline, Kansas, killed during World War II, was accounted for on June 15, 2022. In December of 1944, Dorsey […]
MOLINE, KS
kmuw.org

Pridegrass, Dudegrass, and no grass whatsoever

Tallgrass Film Association is teaming up with Wichita Pride and Positive Directions to present Pridegrass, August 6-7. LGBTQ+ films will be shown at the Tallgrass Film Center, starting with Esther Newton Made Me Gay. The documentary details gay liberation, AIDS activism, and life on Fire Island through Newton’s perspective. That’s followed by The Floating World — a short that follows a man working in Tokyo’s red-light quarter — and Being Thunder, a documentary about an Indigenous two-spirit teenager. More information is at tallgrassfilm.org.
WICHITA, KS
KSNT News

Motorcyclist killed on Kansas county road

MONTGOMERY COUNTY (KSNT) – A 77-year-old Oklahoma man was killed Monday when his motorcycle went off the road and he was ejected from the bike. Claude E. Secrest, 77, of Ponca City, Oklahoma was heading northbound on County Road 1350 in Montgomery County when his bike went off the road, and hit a dry creek […]
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, KS

Comments / 0

Community Policy