Kansas cities and counties needing to replace or repair locally owned bridges have a supportive partner in the Kansas Department of Transportation. The agency is improving programs and collaborating with partners to take advantage of new revenue streams generated by the federally approved Bipartisan Infrastructure Law (BIL). KDOT has reshaped two local bridge improvement programs which focus on city and county bridges to include approximately $137.5 million in BIL funds over the next five years. The increase will more than double and triple local bridge improvement funds currently available in these programs under the existing Eisenhower Legacy Transportation Program (IKE).

KANSAS STATE ・ 22 HOURS AGO