Shreveport Suspects Sought in Residential Burglary

Shreveport Police Make Arrest in June Homicide
On June 25, 2022, at 11:20 p.m. Shreveport Police patrol officers responded to a shooting in the 5400 West 70th Street. Arriving officers located a victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. The Shreveport Fire Department responded to the scene and pronounced the male victim deceased. The victim was later identified as Jeremy Wyatt.
KSLA
7 arrested for allegedly selling alcohol to underaged customers
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office Youth Services personnel conducted an underage alcohol sales operation on Thursday, Aug. 4. Out of the 32 businesses checked, seven arrests were made. Businesses & arrests. EZ Mart # 2 (201 S. Pine Street, Vivian) Adanious Jacson, 29, of Vivian was...
KTAL
Former Shreveport police captain arrested for filing false report
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A former Shreveport police captain has been arrested for falsely reporting to have been the victim of a hit and run while still employed by SPD, according to the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office. The sheriff’s office says Capt. James Tipton of the Shreveport Police...
KSLA
Wreck on I-20 leads to an arrest
BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KSLA) - A crash on I-20 W Friday morning led to the arrest of one person. On Aug. 5 at 6:30 a.m. Louisiana State Police, with the assistance of the Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office, the Bossier City Police Department, and the Bossier City Fire Department, responded to a wreck near the Haughton exit (Highway 157) on I-20 W.
Shreveport man arrested by Monroe Police, accused of arousing himself in public and in front of minors
Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Thursday, August 4, 2022, at 7:59 PM, Monroe Police responded to a disturbance call at the Delta Mini Mart located on the 2100 block of Desiard Street. Once officers arrived at the scene, they observed 38-year-old Donavan O. Valliere sitting on […]
KSLA
SPD: Man wanted in connection to multiple business burglaries
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Security footage was used to identify a suspect who allegedly burglarized multiple businesses. On May 4, the Shreveport Police Department (SPD) was called to the 100 block of East Kings Highway to a reported burglary of a business. During the investigation, security footage was obtained and was used to identify the suspect, Christopher D. Boykin, 31 years old. An arrest warrant was issued for the arrest of Boykin for the offense of simple burglary.
Bossier Police Need Help Catching a Business Thief
The Bossier City Police Property Crimes Division is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying the subject pictured above. On July 15,2022 The subject entered the circle k located at 1201 Barksdale Blvd in Bossier City. The subject was captured on video surveillance stealing merchandise and placing the items...
1 arrested after bomb squad called to I-20 crash in Bossier Parish
An Arkansas man is facing several charges, including terrorizing, after state police say he claimed there was an explosive device in his car after he crashed it on Interstate 20 in Bossier Parish Friday morning.
KSLA
SPD: June homicide suspect in custody
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A man is behind bars, facing a murder charge in a June fatal shooting. Lloyd Cooks, 19, is charged with one count of second-degree murder. The shooting took place at 11:20 p.m. on June 25, 2022 at a gas station at the corner of Buncombe Road and W. 70th Street in west Shreveport.
Shreveport Woman Arrested for Leaving Child Inside Hot Car
Shreveport Police have arrested a woman charged with child abandonment, after she alledgedly left a young child inside a vehicle unattended. Officers found the 6 year old child inside the locked car in a parking garage in the 400 block of Clyde Fant Parkway with all of the windows up, and the engine not running.
Shreveport Police on the Hunt for Burglary Suspects (VIDEO)
On July 4, 2022, at 1:15 p.m., in the 1300 block of Grimmett Drive at the Carvana dealership, what appeared to be a white male was observed burglarizing a garage on the property. He had at least two accomplices, a black male who does appear on video and another individual in the back seat of the SUV. Air compressor and multiple cases of Dasani water were taken during the burglary. The suspect arrived and fled the scene in a 2008 GMC Envoy LA tag 105FHS.
KTAL
Suspect arrested in fatal shooting at W. Shreveport gas station
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Shreveport man is behind bars, charged with fatally shooting another man at a west Shreveport gas station in June. Police say 19-year-old Lloyd Cooks was arrested early Wednesday morning on a warrant for second-degree murder in the death of 31-year-old Jeremy Glenn Wyatt, who was shot multiple times at the Shell station in the 5400 block of West 70th late on the night of on June 25. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Shreveport Police Seek Bank Forgers
Shreveport Police are asking for help identifying two suspects depositing multiple fraudulent checks that caused a substantial loss to the business. SPD officers responded to the call at Barksdale Federal Credit Union, where they were able to obtain several photos of two suspects at the North Market branch of Barksdale Federal Credit Union.
KTAL
Shreveport woman arrested after child found in hot car in casino parking garage
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A six-year-old is in the hospital and a woman is in jail after police say she left the child unattended in a car in a downtown Shreveport casino parking garage Wednesday. Police say the windows were rolled up and the car was not running when...
KLTV
Longview police investigate fatal wreck on I-20
LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - Longview police are investigating a fatal wreck on I-20 west of Estes Parkway. Traffic was rerouted for over an hour on Loop 281 and State Highway 31 while police worked the scene. Details on the wreck are not yet available.
Shreveport Police Make Arrest After Hostage Situation
On August 2nd, 2022, at 12:05 a.m. Shreveport Police responded to a residence in the 5600 block of South Lakeshore Drive in reference to a domestic dispute. As officers arrived it was discovered that a female victim was being held inside of the residence against her will. Domestic Violence Detectives...
KTBS
Railroad crash sets big rig on fire
SHREVEPORT, La. - One man was transported to the hospital on Friday after a train crashed into his 18-wheeler setting it on fire, said Sheriff Steve Prator. The call came in at approximately 4:40 p.m. on Friday. Caddo deputies said the 18-wheeler hauling corn was crossing on Harts Island Road at Highway 1 when it was hit by a Union Pacific train heading north. The big rig caught on fire and the trailer was detached from the truck upon impact. The driver told deputies he did not see or hear the train coming. Shreveport Fire Department put out the fire and transported the truck driver to an area hospital.
KTAL
Shreveport police seek help to identify car burglar
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Shreveport Police Department is asking the public to help identify a person caught on video surveillance burglarizing a vehicle. Police say the burglary happened on July 16 in the 500 block of Pierremont Road. Video and still images show an individual attempting to steal the vehicle. Minutes before that, he was captured on video burglarizing the vehicle and taking keys from a purse inside the vehicle.
KSLA
Shreveport man sentenced in death of postal worker
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, 33-year-old Michael Jarred Gentry has been sentenced for second-degree murder. On June 22, 2019, Antonio Williams was delivering mail to an apartment on Dudley Drive. Officials say Gentry was inside that apartment, armed with a semi-automatic rifle. As Williams got closer to the apartment, Gentry fired four shots through the front door. Williams was struck twice, and was pronounced dead at a nearby hospital shortly after.
KTBS
Webster deputies step in after another unpermitted trail ride scheduled
MINDEN, La. – Less than a week after an unpermitted trail ride turned violent in Cotton Valley, the Webster Parish Sheriff’s Office learned about yet another unpermitted trail ride being advertised for this weekend. Sheriff Jason Parker said if it hadn’t been for a concerned citizen who sent...
KEEL Radio
