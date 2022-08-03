Read on rock967online.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Casper Toy Store Is Hosting a LEGO Building Contest for Kids
If you have children that love playing and building with LEGO bricks, this is their chance to show off their building skills. Downtown Casper toy store, Toy Town, is hosting a LEGO Contest for multiple age groups and plenty of prizes on the line!. Get ready for the ToyTown LEGO...
New ‘Eat All Day’ Food Truck Is Now Open in Casper
There is no such thing as too many food trucks and Casper is now welcoming the latest addition. Enter Eat All Day!. The Eat All Day food truck had its first official event, which was Brewfest, on Saturday, June 25th, 2022. Unlike the majority of our local mobile food vendors, there menu features items for breakfast, lunch and dinner.
Old Town Family Fun Hosting Car Show to Benefit Casper AeroLab
If you have hot rod, classic, exotic or ANY vehicle that you'd like to show off, here is your chance to do so and for a good cause. Old Town Family Fun is hosting their first ever, Old Town Car Show on Sunday, August 28th, 2022, which will benefit the new Casper AeroLab, an aerospace afterschool adventure that is coming soon for local middle and high school students.
FOODIES GET READY for Localicious by the Wyoming Food for Thought Project
K2radio news sat down with Jamie Purcell, the director of the Wyoming Food for Thought Project, and Chef Maggie King to talk about the annual event. Localicious will be held at 420 West 1st Street in downtown Casper; the event showcases the variety and beauty of locally grown food by the Wyoming Food for Thought Project.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
BIG NEWS: Rosie’s Cantina And Mexican Food Is Now Open In Glenrock, Wyoming
The Summer of 2022 will go down in history as one of Glenrock's BIGGEST and best ever. Or at least that's what I'm claiming. First, the Town Square was completed. The space includes a stage, massive splash park, volleyball court, basketball court, and two playground areas. And NOW as of...
New Veteran-Owned Coffee Shop Now Open in Downtown Casper
If there is one thing that the majority of Casper residents love, it is their coffee and now there is a brand new downtown option for java lovers. Barbarian Coffee Roasters is now open. It is owned and operated by Marine Corps veteran, Jon Ramsey, and his wife Gale. They are located at 136 S Center Street, right next door to Sonic Rainbow. The new coffee shop initially opened its doors in late July 2022.
Thankful Thursday Schedule For The Fall 2022 Season
It's time (at last) for a new season of Casper’s original Thursday night Party With A Purpose – Thankful Thursday at the smoke-free Beacon Club!. We’re back Thursday nights for the Fall 2022 season with our friends at Tito’s Vodka as we add to over $2 million you’ve helped raise for local charities – and as always, Thankful is the only event of its kind that gives 100% of the proceeds to local organizations doing local good.
WOW: Castle Gardens Is A Beautiful Piece Of Wyoming History
There's no doubt that Wyoming is full of history and if you're bored with the scenery, drive for 15 minutes, and the scenery will change. I feel sorry for the people that have never visited the 44th state, they really don't know what they're missing. The history of Wyoming is...
IN THIS ARTICLE
LOOK: Beautiful Modern Casper Home Is a Dream Come True
Some folks are fans of old school, more traditional, style homes. Personally, I am fan of the more modern designs. I like things that look more space-age and more futuristic looking. If you're like me, this is the home for you. The house, which 3508 square feet, is being listed...
What’s Better Than Wings, Beer And Helping Casper Shrine Club?
This summer has been a big summer for the Shriners Hospital thanks to the work that the Casper Shrine Club has been doing, and they're not finished yet. If you didn't know, Shriners Hospital is a non-profit children's hospital that treats kids from all over the world that qualify, with orthopedic conditions, burns, spinal chord issues and cleft palate. The amazing thing is, they treat the kids for free and even take care of the families travel, lodging and other accommodations.
Casper’s CY Taco John’s has Closed, But Big Plans In The Works
If you're like me and love Wyoming based West-Mex franchise, Taco John's, you may have noticed driving down C.Y. Avenue in Casper looks different. The Taco John's that has been a fixture at 766 C.Y. Ave since the 1970's is no longer there. Yep, if you haven't driven by there...
Do Wyoming Cities Have A Sound? If So, What Would Casper’s Be?
Leave it to TikTok to come up with a trend that is totally ridiculous yet highly entertaining. Tiktokers are creating videos where they show a screenshot of a city and play the sound (or song) that they think goes with it. And recently, one young creator did a multipart series...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Beartrap’ll Be Rocking When ‘Hold The Line’ Hits Casper Mountain
Beartrap Summer Festival is coming and if you grew up rocking in the 80's, you'll be stoked to see the rad band; 'Hold The Line: A Tribute to TOTO' (HTL) on Casper Mountain Saturday August 6th. HTL will rock the stage beginning at 2:30pm. Hold The Line is a tribute...
PHOTOS: Frank Turner and the Sleeping Souls Rock The Gaslight Social
I'm trying to get better cause I haven't been my best. She took a plain black marker, started writing on my chest. She drew a line across the middle of my broken heart and said 'Come on now, let's fix this mess. We could get better. Because we're not dead yet.
Casper, Now Is The Time To Make Your Food Truck Dreams Come True
Before we do a photography tour of Antojitos Shiwas' Food Truck that's currently for sale, I want to clarify something. Antojitos Shiwas is NOT done serving food to the Casper community. They are selling their food truck because they will move to a permanent location. Which is great news for both them and their loyal customers.
Seasonal ‘Spirit Halloween’ Store Opening August 2022 in Casper
Now that we're more than halfway through the 2022 summer season, it's time once again to get a jump on Halloween. Everyone's favorite seasonal, Halloween one stop shop, Spirit Halloween, is set to open its doors on Thursday, August 4th, 2022, in the former Macy's location inside the Eastridge Mall in Casper.
HELP Douglas Wyoming Family Begs For The Return Of Their German Shepherd Dogs
It's a scenario that tugs at the heartstrings of anyone that owns a dog. Boone (male two years old) and Karma (female eight months) first went missing on July 14 and were last seen in their kennel at their home on Ross Road in Douglas. Despite their family immediately posting...
It’s Time To Sign Up For Casper’s August 13th Pink Ribbon Run/Walk
Registration is NOW open for the Wyoming Breast Cancer Initiative Pink Ribbon Run. The Wyoming Breast Cancer Initiative (WBCI) is an organization dedicated to increasing breast cancer awareness and prevention across Wyoming. Money raised in Wyoming stays in Wyoming and goes towards helping Wyoming women and their families. One of...
Dear City of Casper: Thank You for Fixing ‘Outer Drive’
I know it is your job to keep our streets and roads up to par, but lately it seems like you've been reading my mind. Which is to say, you awesome folks have been fixing things before I've even had a chance to complain about them and I am indeed grateful for your hard work.
Save Hotel Fees In Casper By Parking Your Camper On The Street
Finding enough room when friends and family visit is sometimes hard to do. Not enough room in the house, don't want them to have to be in a hotel across town or stay at a campground outside of town. So what do you do?. The City Of Casper says it's...
ROCK 96.7
Casper, WY
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
171K+
Views
ABOUT
Rock 96.7 plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Casper, Wyoming. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://rock967online.com
Comments / 0