SMILE! Just How Good is Minnesota’s Dental Health?

How Healthy Are South Dakota, Minnesota, and Iowa?
With more and more focus being placed on things like wellness and self-care these days, just how does the tri-state area stack up against the rest of the country when it comes to overall health?. To find out, LifeExtension looked at the latest physical and mental health data from the...
2022’s Most Popular Baby Names in South Dakota, Iowa, Minnesota
It's officially baby season in America, where more than twenty percent of newborns make their arrivals between July and October each year. That makes it a very busy time of the year for parents agonizing over finding that perfect name for the newest addition to their family. But after years...
The Locations of Every Spirit Halloween Store in South Dakota, Minnesota, and Iowa
Where are the Spirit Halloween Stores In South Dakota This Year?. For 2022 there will be two Spirit Halloween Stores in South Dakota. One on each end of the state. Where are the Spirit Halloween Stores In Minnesota This Year?. There will be eleven Spirit Halloween Stores in Minnesota. Stacker...
Memorable Minnesota End-Of-Summer Weekend Road Trip
As an adventurer seeking new places to add to your travel journal, you are the person who finds those conversation venues. You know, the ones all your friends keep circling back to ask about?. Let me take you on one final weekend getaway before the kids return to school that...
Dramatic Number of Teacher Shortages in South Dakota
In its recent budget release, the Sioux Falls School District is set for the next fiscal year with a $300M budget. Just ahead of the 2022-2023 school year over 200 new teachers join the district. Sioux Falls, like many cities, has seen a steady decline in prospective teachers entering the...
South Dakota’s Most Annoying Pet Peeve Is?
We've all got them. Pet Peeves. Something that gets under your skin to no avail. It could be people who don't use their turn signals, or maybe it's people who constantly bite their fingernails?. Whatever it is that grinds your gears, you can be sure it annoys others as well.
Oldest-Living South Dakota Residents Have Something In Common
It is always just amazing and truly fascinating to see people who are living long, fulfilling lives. Some of the oldest-living residents are right here in South Dakota. South Dakota residents Berneice Johnson and Hazel Ness are both over 100-years-old. What's another funny coincidence? These women actually have something very specific in common. Not only are they the oldest living residents in the state, they also are the same age!
Iowa vs. New York; The Case Of The Runaway Cows
When you see a cow lose, what’s your first thought? Maybe you try to call someone, or even just try to catch it. Growing up with livestock in a neighborhood where my neighbors have little experience with cows, they at least knew who to call when they saw a loose cow or goat. No one ever tried to do what this animal sanctuary did.
This Just In: Lady A Cancels Show At South Dakota State Fair
The South Dakota State Fair in Huron is known for bringing some of the biggest acts to headline its Grandstand stage. Powerhouse country music group Lady A was set to perform on Sunday, September 4th. Unfortunately, this highly-anticipated show is cancelled along with the remainder of Lady A's Request Line Tour.
South Dakota Sees First West Nile Virus Cases of 2022
As we enter into the final full month of the summer, South Dakota health officials are confirming the first positive cases of the season of a potentially deadly virus. The South Dakota Department of Health says the state's first two human West Nile virus cases have occurred in Minnehaha and Spink Counties.
Sizzling In South Dakota Today
Whew! Get out of the heat today if you can. South Dakota is getting slammed with triple-digit temps Tuesday and a Heat Advisory is in effect until 8:00 PM. The National Weather Service in Sioux Falls is reporting peak temperatures between 100 and 106 this afternoon, which could potentially tie or break some records across the area.
Is This the Most Remote Spot in All of South Dakota?
South Dakota is home to some wide-open spaces. If you've ever driven east to west, north to south, or anywhere in between, you've likely driven across some of the most desolated parts of the state. But where is the most remote spot in all of South Dakota? As it turns out, someone has already figured that out, and not just for South Dakota, but they're working on every state in the country.
Group Raising Awareness of Human Trafficking at Sturgis Rally
With the annual Sturgis Rally ready to kick off in the Black Hills of South Dakota, the Native American advocacy organization Native Hope is raising awareness of human trafficking at the rally, especially among Native women. “Human trafficking of young Native American girls is a real issue here in South...
All Aboard! Check Out Iowa’s One-of-a-Kind Airbnb Rental
As a kid, whenever you would see one of those long freight trains chugging down the tracks, you always waited excitedly for the payoff at the end (literally), when that tiny little caboose would make its appearance. I'm not quite sure what the appeal was, but there was always a...
Randy Travis Posts a Powerful Snapshot From the Kentucky Floods, Sends Prayer to the Victims [Picture]
Randy Travis is sending prayers to all those impacted by the devastating floods in eastern Kentucky. As he shared his support for impacted Kentuckians on social media, Travis posted a photograph that was particularly poignant because of its connection to his hit ballad from 2002, "Three Wooden Crosses." The photo...
South Dakota Diner Named One of the Top Diners in U.S.A.
There's nothing better than a wonderful mom-and-pop restaurant, and lucky for us, the Mount Rushmore State is chalked full of them. In fact, one diner, in particular, received the honor as one of the very best in the United States, according to the Food Network. The Food Network recently compiled...
