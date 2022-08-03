ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

SMILE! Just How Good is Minnesota’s Dental Health?

By Dave Roberts
Kickin Country 100.5
Kickin Country 100.5
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on kikn.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Mississippi State
State
Iowa State
State
Illinois State
State
North Dakota State
Local
Minnesota Government
Local
Minnesota Health
State
Minnesota State
State
Wisconsin State
State
South Dakota State
Kickin Country 100.5

South Dakota’s Most Annoying Pet Peeve Is?

We've all got them. Pet Peeves. Something that gets under your skin to no avail. It could be people who don't use their turn signals, or maybe it's people who constantly bite their fingernails?. Whatever it is that grinds your gears, you can be sure it annoys others as well.
PETS
Kickin Country 100.5

Oldest-Living South Dakota Residents Have Something In Common

It is always just amazing and truly fascinating to see people who are living long, fulfilling lives. Some of the oldest-living residents are right here in South Dakota. South Dakota residents Berneice Johnson and Hazel Ness are both over 100-years-old. What's another funny coincidence? These women actually have something very specific in common. Not only are they the oldest living residents in the state, they also are the same age!
SIOUX FALLS, SD
Kickin Country 100.5

Iowa vs. New York; The Case Of The Runaway Cows

When you see a cow lose, what’s your first thought? Maybe you try to call someone, or even just try to catch it. Growing up with livestock in a neighborhood where my neighbors have little experience with cows, they at least knew who to call when they saw a loose cow or goat. No one ever tried to do what this animal sanctuary did.
IOWA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Minnesota Twins#Minnesota Wild#Minnesota State Fair#Dental Health#Wallethub
Kickin Country 100.5

Sizzling In South Dakota Today

Whew! Get out of the heat today if you can. South Dakota is getting slammed with triple-digit temps Tuesday and a Heat Advisory is in effect until 8:00 PM. The National Weather Service in Sioux Falls is reporting peak temperatures between 100 and 106 this afternoon, which could potentially tie or break some records across the area.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
Kickin Country 100.5

Is This the Most Remote Spot in All of South Dakota?

South Dakota is home to some wide-open spaces. If you've ever driven east to west, north to south, or anywhere in between, you've likely driven across some of the most desolated parts of the state. But where is the most remote spot in all of South Dakota? As it turns out, someone has already figured that out, and not just for South Dakota, but they're working on every state in the country.
TRAVEL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
Kickin Country 100.5

Kickin Country 100.5

Sioux Falls, SD
11K+
Followers
9K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Kickin Country 100.5 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Sioux Falls, South Dakota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://kikn.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy