Maine State

Enjoy lower humidity while it lasts because Thursday will be wicked hot & humid in Maine

By Meteorologist Christian Bridges, WGME
WGME
 2 days ago
WGME

Parts of Maine in severe drought, state in desperate need of rain

The latest report from Drought Center shows much of the Maine coast and the New Hampshire Seacoast are in a severe drought. Maine is in desperate need of rain. Just over 8 percent of Maine is in a severe drought and almost 40 percent of the state is in a moderate drought, according to the Drought Center.
WGME

Signs your well may be running dry during Maine's drought

(BDN) -- Private wells in Maine are at risk of going dry thanks to ongoing drought conditions this summer. This comes at a time when farmers, homesteaders and gardeners need all the water they can get for their crops and livestock. Thirty-four private well owners have already reported running out...
WGME

Maine tomatoes are rotting on the vine

(BDN) -- Those red, juicy tomatoes gardeners dream about all summer are the latest victims of Maine’s ongoing drought conditions. Growers around the state are finding ripening tomatoes on their vines that look perfect, until they see the base of the fruit is brown, black and soft. The same is also happening to eggplants and peppers.
WGME

Maine Lobster Festival returns after two years

ROCKLAND (WGME) -- Maine's lobster festival is back after two years of being cancelled due to COVID-19. To encourage people to "get back out there," the festival is free this year. They've already served up 6,000 pounds of lobster in only two days. "We were really thinking, ‘Oh my goodness,...
WGME

Illegal camping at Acadia National Park on the rise

Illegal camping at Acadia National Park is on the rise. The numbers have been skyrocketing since the start of the pandemic. Illegal campsites and people sleeping in their cars has always been an issue at the park, but according to the Bangor Daily News, it's grown significantly since the start of the pandemic.
WGME

Mainers can now order additional free COVID-19 tests

AUGUSTA (WGME) -- The Mills Administration announced Wednesday that Mainers may now reorder free COVID-19 test kits throughProject Access COVID Tests(ACT), a partnership between the Maine Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) and The Rockefeller Foundation that mails at-home tests directly to households throughout the state. As of Monday,...
WGME

Maine senators look to eliminate co-pays for veterans accessing contraceptives

Maine’s senators are looking to eliminate co-pays for veterans accessing contraceptives. Senators Susan Collins and Angus King are co-sponsoring a bill to eliminate co-payments for contraception covered by the VA. While civilians can receive contraception without a co-pay through the Affordable Care Act and active duty servicemembers can receive...
