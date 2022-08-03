U.Today has prepared the top four news stories over the past day. Bitcoin advocate Michael Saylor to step down as MicroStrategy CEO. Yesterday, it became known that MicroStrategy co-founder Michael Saylor is stepping down as the company’s CEO. Saylor will assume the role of an executive chairman, moving his focus to the company's Bitcoin acquisition strategy and other initiatives related to the largest cryptocurrency. He believes that splitting the roles of CEO and chairman will make it possible for the company to pursue its core corporate strategies in a more efficient way. The position of CEO will now be taken by Phong Le, who has served as the company's president since July 2020. According to Le, he is "honored" and "excited" to become the new head of the organization. The shares of the company are down 2% in after-hours trading following the announcement.

MARKETS ・ 2 DAYS AGO