$655,000,000,000 Investment Giant Charles Schwab To Launch New Crypto-Themed ETF
The asset management arm of one of the biggest financial institutions in the world is set to launch a new crypto-themed exchange-traded fund (ETF) this week. According to a new press release, Schwab Asset Management, a branch of Charles Schwab, will be launching the Schwab Crypto Thematic ETF as soon as August 4th.
Tesla Just Sold 75% of Its Cryptocurrency Holdings for Nearly $1 Billion
Elon Musk’s relationship with cryptocurrency is as complicated as the rockets he sends into space. In 2021, Tesla sank $1.5 billion into Bitcoin, stating to the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) that the investment would allow the carmaker “more flexibility to further diversify and maximize our returns on cash.” Tesla soon accepted cryptocurrency as payment for its EVs, and the carmaker raked in a breathtaking billion-dollar gain on investment in a mere 45 days.
The cofounder of a $4 billion VC firm says the bear market has Silicon Valley somewhere in the 5 stages of grief. ‘We’re probably somewhere between anger and bargaining’
Silicon Valley's VC industry is facing a slowdown that many are struggling to accept. Photo illustration by Fortune; Original photo by DNY59 via Getty Images. The venture capital market is slowing, and some VCs are having trouble accepting the news. At least that’s what Josh Wolfe, the co-founder of the...
SHIB Shows Unseen Price Performance, Jim Roberts Says Crypto Will Become “Government Money,” XRP on Cusp of Breakout: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
Legendary investor Jim Rogers on crypto: "It's going to be government money" Here are the top four news stories over the past day presented to you by U.Today. The Shiba Inu community has been quite surprised by SHIB’s price performance for the last seven days. During the aforementioned period, the token has been moving in one straight line on its daily chart, not changing by even 1%. The asset demonstrated the lowest level of average daily volatility in its entire trading history, which is an unseen price performance for such a historically volatile asset like Shiba Inu. Such changes in SHIB’s behavior could be tied to the relatively low volume of token burnings, but the exact reason behind the anemic price movement remains unclear.
Coinbase Stock Has Ballooned Nearly 60% in 5 Days
Coinbase rallied 16% midway through Thursday’s trading session, bringing the stock’s five-day gains to nearly 60% — and leaving the bulk of crypto-related equities and big technology stocks in the dust. Bitcoin-friendly business intelligence firm MicroStrategy and crypto financial services firm Galaxy Digital have locked in gains...
The Winner Of The Mega Millions $1.28 Billion Will Only Get To Keep About $433 Million After Taxes
I’ll never forget watching gameshows with my parents as a kid, or seeing signs of the Mega Millions and telling my dad:. “Man, could you even imagine winning all that money?”. He always gave me a reminder that the government is gonna tax the everlivin’ bejesus out of whoever...
"Game Changer": $10 Trillion Behemoth BlackRock to Propel Institutional Crypto Adoption
American multinational investment management behemoth BlackRock has announced a partnership with Coinbase Prime, the prime brokerage offering of the leading U.S. exchange. Those institutional clients who use BlackRock's Aladdin platform will now be able to get exposure to Bitcoin because of the recent tie-up. Joseph Chalom, the company's global head of strategic ecosystem partnerships, said the world's biggest asset manager had seen an uptick in demand for crypto among its institutional clients.
PayPal jumps as Elliott Management says it has a $2 billion holding in the financial services company
PayPal's results beat expectations for the second quarter. The financial services company has a new $15 billion share buyback program. PayPal shares rose as much as 13% in extended trading on Tuesday after the financial services firm issued stronger-than-expected second-quarter results. During its earnings presentation, PayPal said it had entered into an information-sharing agreement on value creation with Elliott Management.
Robinhood lays off almost a quarter of its staff
For the second time this year, Robinhood is cutting its headcount. On Tuesday, the company it would lay off 23 percent of its workforce. According to CEO Vlad Tenev, the cuts will affect every part of Robinhood’s business but will primarily target the company’s “operations, marketing and program management functions.”
Pinterest Stock Soars After Activist Firm Elliott Management Reveals It’s Now the Company’s Largest Shareholder
The social photo platform Pinterest got a new CEO a month ago, and now it has a new largest shareholder. Elliott Management, the investment firm known for its activism, disclosed on Monday that it is now the company’s largest individual shareholder, citing its “highly strategic business with significant potential for growth.”More from The Hollywood ReporterPinterest Expands Content Slate With Creator-Hosted Shows From Jellysmack (Exclusive)Comcast Has a "Very High" Bar for Deals, CEO SaysThe Gaming Creator Economy Goes Public as FaZe Clan Closes $725M SPAC Merger Pinterest shares soared more than 12 percent when the market opened Tuesday on the news. In a statement,...
Binance And Mastercard Partner To Launch Card To Users In Argentina
Crypto exchange Binance has partnered with Mastercard to launch a cryptocurrency power card for customers in Argentina. The card will be useful to spend digital assets in everyday purchases, a press release says, and reduce the gap between crypto and fiat payment rails. The Latin American country will be the...
Michael Saylor Steps Down as MicroStrategy CEO, Bitstamp to Delist XRP Pair, SHIB Team Reveals Name of Much-Awaited Game: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
U.Today has prepared the top four news stories over the past day. Bitcoin advocate Michael Saylor to step down as MicroStrategy CEO. Yesterday, it became known that MicroStrategy co-founder Michael Saylor is stepping down as the company’s CEO. Saylor will assume the role of an executive chairman, moving his focus to the company's Bitcoin acquisition strategy and other initiatives related to the largest cryptocurrency. He believes that splitting the roles of CEO and chairman will make it possible for the company to pursue its core corporate strategies in a more efficient way. The position of CEO will now be taken by Phong Le, who has served as the company's president since July 2020. According to Le, he is "honored" and "excited" to become the new head of the organization. The shares of the company are down 2% in after-hours trading following the announcement.
Porsche Said to Court Gulf Sovereign Funds for Landmark IPO (2)
VW unit’s listing poised to be one of biggest ever in Europe. is trying to secure anchor investments from some of the largest Middle Eastern sovereign wealth funds, as the iconic sports-car maker looks to pull off one of Europe’s biggest listings amid market headwinds and valuation concerns, people familiar with the matter said.
Cardano (ADA) Receives Long-term Bullish Feature as 70.6% of Market Cap Is Staked
CoinRank, an informational and statistical portal dedicated to cryptocurrencies, has prepared a ranking of the top 15 coins in staking by market capitalization. Cardano, the subject of this news, closes the top three. The Input Output project led by Charles Hoskinson has ADA tokens worth 70.6% of its market capitalization locked in staking, which amounts to $12.3 billion.
Snap Founders Accused of Stock Scheme to Keep Perpetual Control
A pension fund sued Snap Inc. and its founders in Delaware, challenging their plan to prop up the tri-class stock structure that gives them 99.5% voting power over the company despite their minority stake. The lawsuit accuses Snap’s board of adopting charter amendments aimed at letting co-founders Evan Spiegel and...
BlackRock 401(k) Fund Suits Continue, Targeting Marsh & McLennan
Marsh & McLennan Cos. is the ninth company to be sued in the past week over the. funds in its 401(k) plan, with a Manhattan federal court lawsuit following complaints against. The insurance brokerage and risk management firm is accused of mismanaging its $5.9 billion 401(k) plan by offering the BlackRock LifePath Index Funds as the plan’s default investment option. These target date funds “dramatically” and “repeatedly” underperformed similar offerings from other companies and drove millions of dollars in lost retirement savings growth, the lawsuit claims.
Crypto exchanges are in the hot seat as regulators look to clamp down on the volatile asset class
Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. As a result of the widespread pain felt by traders in the United States and around the world,...
Argentinian fintech infrastructure startup Geopagos leaves the boot straps behind with $35M funding round
The financing marks the company’s first ever institutional funding. Founded in 2013, the Argentinian startup serves as a white label infrastructure software provider, with the aim of giving businesses the ability to launch financial services. Today, Geopagos has a presence in 15 Latin American countries and says it facilitates...
China Stock Delistings Could Snuff Out Values, SEC Warns
Wall Street’s top regulator is warning investors that shares in Chinese stocks could drop dramatically in value if an ongoing dispute over audit access—which threatens the listings of roughly 200 companies—isn’t resolved. Investors should monitor the growing list of companies whose stocks face possible trading bans...
Three Firms Guide Apollo-Led Group’s Atlas Air Worldwide Buy
Paul Weiss is advising Apollo Global Management and an Apollo-led investor group on the group’s acquisition of Atlas Air Worldwide, a global provider of outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services in an all-cash deal. Jones Day is advising the other investor group members, affiliates of J.F. Lehman & Company...
