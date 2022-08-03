British soccer club starts accepting Bitcoin for matchday tickets

Read on cryptoslate.com
blockchain.news
Oxford City Football Club Partners with CoinCorner to Accept Bitcoin Payment
Oxford City Football Club (OCFC), one of the world's most successful and coveted football clubs, has partnered with Isle of Man-based bitcoin company CoinCorner to offer bitcoin payments. Starting Aug. 6, users can buy tickets, food, and drinks at its RAW Charging Stadium using bitcoin, which is accepted as an...
dailyhodl.com
Biggest Whale in Bitcoin Suddenly Dumps Over $1,400,000,000 in Crypto As BTC Cracks $23,000
One of the biggest Bitcoin (BTC) whales in the world is rapidly selling off BTC amid the crypto market upswing. The whale, which was the richest non-exchange address in the world until earlier this week, has sold off a whopping 78,484 BTC since Monday, according to BitInfoCharts. With Bitcoin trading...
dailyhodl.com
Crypto Billionaire Mike Novogratz Doubles Down on Prediction That Bitcoin (BTC) Explodes to $500,000
Galaxy Digital founder and CEO Mike Novogratz is still optimistic that Bitcoin (BTC) will hit a price of half a million dollars. When asked on Bloomberg if BTC can hit $500,000 over the next first years, Novogratz answered, “I do, I do.”. According to Novogratz, there are institutional investors...
Coinbase is being probed by the SEC for allowing customers to trade unregistered securities, new report says
Coinbase is under investigation by the Securities and Exchange Commission, Bloomberg reported. The SEC is looking into whether the largest crypto trading platform in the US offered unregistered securities to users. Coinbase's legal chief says the platform is confident in its "rigorous diligence process". Coinbase, the largest cryptocurrency trading platform...
bitcoinist.com
Investors Jump Ship From Shiba Inu (SHIB) And Dogecoin (DOGE) To Buy Presale Star Degrain (DGRN) Tokens
Investing in the brand-new, inflated cryptocurrency market is risky. However, investors would be unwise to completely ignore web3 developments since they may significantly impact how society evolves in the future. In this article, you’ll learn about three notable web3 projects, some web3-based cryptocurrency initiatives, and which web3 initiative would be the most outstanding investment choice for this year.
US's SEC declares $300 million crypto scam as a pyramid scheme
Forsage was founded in February 2020 by promoters who stayed in Georgia, Indonesia, and Russia. It operated in five U.S. states and continued operations even after cease-and-desist orders. The SEC aims to recover the company's income with interest. The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) in the U.S. has charged 11...
u.today
Ancient Bitcoin Address Awakens by Suddenly Moving 1,110 Bitcoin
cryptopotato.com
Bitcoin at a Decision Point, Solana-Based Wallets Exploit, and the Nomad Fiasco: This Week’s Crypto Recap
From the hectic Nomad exploit to thousands of Solana-based wallets being drained, the last week resulted in a declining market that’s reaching a decision point. The past seven days failed to bring positive developments, at least in terms of pricing, as the total cryptocurrency market capitalization dropped by around $35 billion. This comes on the back of BTC and ETH failing to overcome critical resistance levels and presently circulating below them.
Crypto firm that promised security loses $200 million in 'frenzied free-for-all' hack
In what now seems like a weekly event, the latest big crypto hack has made off with nearly $200 million in value from Nomad, a so-called cross-chain token bridge. These bridges are designed to allow people to transfer crypto tokens between different blockchains and, without getting too far into the weeds, work by locking up tokens in one chain and re-issuing them in a 'wrapped' form on another: this process is called a smart contract.
Another crypto bridge attack: Nomad loses $190 million in 'chaotic' hack
Heists continue to plague the crypto world, with news of large sums stolen from digital currency firms seemingly every month. But while crypto exchanges were once the main point of attack, hackers now appear to have a new target: blockchain bridges.
bitcoinist.com
Degrain (DGRN) running the crypto show, will overtake Shiba Inu (SHIB) and Dogecoin (DOGE)
One of the most unfavorable markets in the history of the cryptocurrency industry is now taking place, and several coins have suffered significantly. Investors whose portfolios have suffered as a result are now searching for a “savior coin” to assist them in regaining their lost funds. Degrain (DGRN), the most talked-about project in cryptocurrency, is now running the show. It is also projected that this currency would surpass popular meme currencies Dogecoin (DOGE) and Shiba Inu (SHIB).
dailyhodl.com
Popular Crypto Trader Forecasts What’s Next for Bitcoin (BTC), ApeCoin (APE) and Two Ethereum-Based Altcoins
A widely followed crypto trader is sharing his outlook for Bitcoin (BTC), ApeCoin (APE) and two Ethereum (ETH)-based altcoins amid signs of potential recovery for the crypto market. As Bitcoin continues to trade above its 200-day exponential moving average (EMA), Altcoin Sherpa tells his 180,700 Twitter followers that the leading...
dailyhodl.com
Crypto Exchange Coinbase Adds Two Ethereum-Based Altcoins and One Project Built on Solana to Listing Roadmap
Top US-based crypto exchange platform Coinbase is adding three altcoin projects to its listing roadmap. Coinbase’s listing roadmap is a set of crypto projects that are on the path of possibly joining the exchange’s roster of supported assets. In a new announcement, Coinbase says it has updated its...
cryptoslate.com
Research: Accumulation addresses – omens of a bull run?
While active Bitcoin (BTC) addresses are seen as a good indicator of the overall health of the crypto market, they’re less helpful in predicting market cycles. A valuable metric that can be used to predict bull runs with a significant degree of accuracy is accumulation addresses. Defined as Bitcoin wallets held by investors that haven’t withdrawn or spent any of the BTC stored in them, accumulation addresses are often used to calculate the bullish sentiment in the market.
cryptoslate.com
The future of ThetaLabs, NFT tickets, and decentralized livestreaming video with Wes Levitt
In this video, CryptoSlate explores the future of decentralized video and ticketing with Wes Levitt of Theta Labs. Theta Labs, also known by its ticker THETA and TFUEL, is a blockchain-based video distribution platform. Theta now also has a growing NFT community with names such as American Idol, Katy perry, Sony, and The Price is Right. The project also has A-list advisors in the form of Steve Chen, co-founder of YouTube, and Justin Kan, co-founder of Twitch.
bitcoinist.com
Bitcoin ATMs Are Springing Back To Life In Japan After 4-Year Hibernation
Bitcoin ATMs are coming out of dormancy in Japan for the first time since the crypto winter of 2018 — allowing residents of Osaka and Tokyo to trade cryptocurrencies from devices other than their smartphones or personal computers. Gaia Co., Ltd, a local cryptocurrency exchange company, disclosed on Wednesday...
bitcoinmagazine.com
We Haven’t Even Begun To Scratch The Surface Of Potential Bitcoin Jobs
This is an opinion editorial by Peter Conley, a product advocate at Vercel and a contributor for Bitcoin Magazine. How big can Bitcoin jobs, infrastructure and opportunities get as a whole? Not “crypto” as a whole — just Bitcoin. The Bitcoin network is growing at the same...
cryptoslate.com
African blockchain investments surpass 2021’s total of $127M
Over the first quarter of 2022, $91M worth of capital entered the African blockchain ecosystem, followed by another $213M during Q2, totaling $304M. In May, Seychelles-based cryptocurrency trading platform KuCoin raised $150 million as part of its pre-Series B funding round, bringing the company’s total valuation to $10 billion US dollars. Subsequently, Mara, a Pan-African crypto exchange, raised $23 million, while Congolese and Nigerian startups Jambo and Afriex raised $30M and $10M, respectively.
cryptoslate.com
Justin Sun’s Poloniex supports Ethereum proof-of-work hard fork
Justin Sun, Tron’s (TRX) founder, has revealed support for Ethereum’s (ETH) proof-of-work (PoW) hard fork. In an August 4 tweet, Sun said he would donate some coins to the forked Ethereum PoW community to develop its ecosystem. His crypto exchange, Poloniex, announced that it would support any potential...
