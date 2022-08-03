British soccer club starts accepting Bitcoin for matchday tickets

In what now seems like a weekly event, the latest big crypto hack has made off with nearly $200 million in value from Nomad, a so-called cross-chain token bridge. These bridges are designed to allow people to transfer crypto tokens between different blockchains and, without getting too far into the weeds, work by locking up tokens in one chain and re-issuing them in a 'wrapped' form on another: this process is called a smart contract.

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 3 DAYS AGO