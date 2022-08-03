Rose State College Offering Free Wastewater Classes This Month Due to Worker Shortage

OKLAHOMA CITY — With inflation being at a high right now, Oklahomans can save some big bucks during Tax-Free Weekend. The holiday weekend started Friday. Shoppers can avoid having to pay sales tax on most clothing and shoes as long as the item is under $100, but it does not apply to accessories such as wallets, jewelry, purses, watches and other similar items.

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK ・ 20 HOURS AGO