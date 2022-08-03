Rose State College Offering Free Wastewater Classes This Month Due to Worker Shortage

Read on www.poncacitynow.com
Local Company Gives Away 500 Backpacks Full Of School Supplies
Hundreds of Oklahoma City students will receive a backpack full of school supplies six days before their start of school. Joe Cooper Hispano is hosting its second back-to-school giveaway Friday night. Organizers are expecting another huge turnout. Second grade student Jaylee Jones picked up a bag last year and returned...
Aerospace career expo coming to Oklahoma City
From 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., participants can meet with hiring managers from local and national aviation and aerospace firms.
Metro public schools still have teacher vacancies with under a week before school starts
With less than week left until the new school year begins, Metro school districts are still trying to fill teacher vacancies.
Frontier City hosting school supply drive
Frontier City in Oklahoma City will host a school supply drive during the next couple weekends.
The OKC Black Alumni Coalition Host Inaugural Event At Riversport OKC
High School rivalries run deep, but a new OKC alumni group is putting differences aside to build the community. “Three years ago, in the spring of 2019, I was in my graduate program at the OU school of social work,” said Shawntay Alexander, co-founder of The OKC Black Alumni Coalition.
Tax-Free Weekend starts in Oklahoma before start of school year
OKLAHOMA CITY — With inflation being at a high right now, Oklahomans can save some big bucks during Tax-Free Weekend. The holiday weekend started Friday. Shoppers can avoid having to pay sales tax on most clothing and shoes as long as the item is under $100, but it does not apply to accessories such as wallets, jewelry, purses, watches and other similar items.
From Hospital To Home: OKC Metro Hospital Helps Unhoused Residents Find Housing
Local community groups are working together to help those living without a home a chance to recover in a safe spot. Cardinal Community House is partnering with SSM Health St. Anthony and Catholic Charities to be a direct service for people experiencing homelessness to go from a hospital visit to a home.
Teachers want job security in the face of anti-Critical Race Theory law
There is growing concern about the consequences a teacher might face if they are the reason their district received a lower accreditation status because of violations to HB 1775.
‘It’s the American dream,’ International students eager to explore Oklahoma need host family
Right now, there is a need for Oklahomans to provide a place to stay for a teen on the experience of a lifetime.
Norman police, schools prepare for new school year with active shooter training
With the school year right around the corner, districts and even police departments have been preparing with active shooter training.
Parent upset over school's white privilege classroom activity
MUSTANG, Okla. (KOKH) — Fox 25 is hearing from the parent who says they filed a complaint to Mustang Public Schools about a classroom activity. They tell our newsroom the district isn't being completely honest about what happened. We're told at Mustang Middle School in January 2022, a teacher...
Mid-Del Schools to closely monitor visitors this year
MIDWEST CITY, Okla. (KOKH) — To keep classrooms safe, the Mid-Del school district says it will continue to keep a close eye on visitors this year. If you want to drop something off or join the carpool line, you'll have to follow some rules. In the case you try...
A $440 utility deposit almost kept her from finding a home
Editor’s note: This story is a collaboration between The Frontier and Curbside Chronicle made possible by a grant from the Oklahoma Media Center funded by the Native American Journalists Association. Amanda Le did what she could to keep her two young kids distracted while they were staying in a...
Bank of America cardholders can get free museum admission this weekend
OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – If you are looking for a way to beat the heat this weekend, you might be able to visit a local museum for free. Bank of America’s Museums on Us program allows Bank of America, Merrill and Bank of America Private Bank credit and debit cardholders to receive free general admission to three of Oklahoma City’s museums.
Mustang Public Schools parent outraged after controversial classroom activity
MUSTANG, Okla. (KOKH) — Fox 25 is hearing from the parent who says they filed a complaint to Mustang Public Schools about a classroom activity. They tell our newsroom the district isn't being completely honest about what happened. We're told at Mustang Middle School in January 2022, a teacher...
Oklahoma woman plans to sue OG&E after allegedly shocked by electrified fence
An Oklahoma City woman is saying she was electrified by her fence, and OG&E wasn't helping her fix the problem. Now, she plans sue them.
Freedom Fiesta planned to honor 64th anniversary of OKC sit-in
It has been 64 years since a local schoolteacher and her students initiated one of the first civil rights protests in the country.
Oklahoma coach impacting kids for almost 50 years
After almost half a century with a coach's whistle, Dan could fill a stadium with NBA'ers, college stars and even elementary school bench warmers whose lives he has touched because he treats them all the same.
State auditor focuses on how Oklahoma County handled federal COVID-19 relief money
OKLAHOMA COUNTY, Okla. — The state’s auditor put Oklahoma County in the spotlight for the way they handled federal COVID-19 relief money. One thing to note is this isn’t mismanaged funds. When the federal government gives money, there are certain procedures in place to monitor that money.
Oklahoma restaurants show support for family of fallen Edmond officer
EDMOND, Okla. — Oklahoma restaurants are showing support to a family after the tragic loss of Edmond Sgt. C.J. Nelson. The Edmond Railyard restaurants will give back a portion of their sales to help the family, and the Edmond Bike Night will take donations. The Officer Nelson Memorial Giveback...
