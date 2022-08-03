Mother of Washington County Teen Who Drowned Over the Weekend in Ponca City Pays Tribute to Her Son

Read on www.poncacitynow.com
koamnewsnow.com
News to Know: I44 body identified, Grove woman charged with trafficking Fentanyl, and dog rescued from Mother Nature’s Crack
MIAMI, Okla. – Authorities in Oklahoma identify a body found along I-44 near the Miami exit last week. Authorities say the body is that of 53-year-old Richard Atchley of Chelsea, Oklahoma. An autopsy determined Atchley died from being hit by a vehicle. Investigators say the driver did not stop or report the incident. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol and Quapaw Nation Marshal Service are trying to identify what vehicle was involved. More details here.
KWQC
Man, 48, charged after harboring 16-year-old runaway girl 3 times, police say
TULSA, Okla. (Gray News) – A 48-year-old Oklahoma man is facing charges for harboring a 16-year-old runaway girl on three separate occasions, police said. According to the Tulsa Police Department, Christopher Bartley was first caught June 16 at his apartment in Tulsa with the 16-year-old girl who had run away from home.
Rescue Task Force On Scene Of Wreck In Tulsa
TULSA, Okla. - The Rescue Task Force is on the scene of a wreck near East 11th Street in Tulsa Friday afternoon. This is a developing story.
TPD: woman dies after crash in east Tulsa Friday afternoon
TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police said a woman is dead after a crash in east Tulsa Friday afternoon. Officers said it happened just after 4 p.m. at the intersection of 11th and 161st East Ave. According to police, the initial investigation showed a driver ran a stop sign at the intersection, t-boning the other driver. She was pronounced dead at the scene.
Missouri fugitives arrested in Tulsa
TULSA, Okla. — Two Missouri fugitives were caught in an east Tulsa motel room Thursday by Tulsa police. Colby Fitts and Kayla Fitts were wanted on charges out of Taney County, Mo. Police said officers went to a motel near East 31st Street and South Memorial Drive around 3...
poncacitynow.com
Police Logs 08/04/2022
Anyone wishing to send an anonymous tip online to any crime in Ponca City can do so at https://www.tipsubmit.com/WebTips.aspx?AgencyID=496 fill out the tip sheet, and send the information. You can text PCPD plus your message to CRIMES (274637) from your cell phone. If you want to contact us by email here is our address: [email protected] , if you want to phone in a tip, the number is still (580)762-5100. As always, you will remain anonymous, and you may receive a reward of up to $1,000.
Two people are dead after a murder-suicide, Bixby PD says
BIXBY, Okla. — Bixby police is investigating after two people were killed in a shooting near 131st and Memorial Friday night. Officers at the scene told FOX23 that a woman went on a date with a man, and another man showed up and shot the woman before turning the gun on himself.
Driver injured in I-44 crash
TULSA, Okla. — A person is in custody after they cut off another driver causing that driver to wreck, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol reported. The crash was reported just after 3 a.m. near I-44 and 161st East Ave. The driver who wrecked was taken to the hospital and is...
Garfield County Sheriff Investigating Multiple Suspected Arson Grass Fires
The Garfield County Sheriff's Office is investigating after multiple suspicious fires were lit in the southern half of the county. Firefighters from Covington, Douglas, Marshall, Waukomis, Fairmont, Breckenridge, Pioneer, Drummond and Hennessey fire departments are fighting multiple fires in southeast Garfield County, northern Logan County and northern Kingfisher County. All...
kaynewscow.com
Jail bookings July 29-Aug. 4
The following information is provided by the Kay County Detention Center. Those booked in the county jail July 29- Aug. 4 include:. Terrill Lewis Bailey, 52, Oklahoma City, burglary, possession of a CDS, domestic assault. Elias Victor Bigbear, 23, Ponca City, BIA local intoxication charge. Nathaniel Buffalohead, 31, IA local...
23-Year-Old Stabbing Suspect Arrested In Collinsville
--- Washington County investigators are asking for the public's help finding a woman who is accused of stabbing someone on Monday. Investigators say they are searching for 23-year-old Kimbra Taggart. According to investigators, Taggart has brown hair with pink, purple, or red in it and also has several tattoos. Taggart...
Sand Springs PD release body cam footage after high-speed chase
SAND SPRINGS, Okla. — Sand Springs Police Department have released the body cam footage from an officer-involved shooting that happened during a high-speed chase Monday. Police say it started when they responded to a theft call at a Tractor Supply store in Sand Springs. Officers tracked down three suspects, who refused to pull over.
Woman dies after being hit by vehicle, Tulsa police investigating
TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police are investigating after a vehicle hit and killed a woman walking across the road near 51st and Memorial. Police say around midnight, a driver hit the woman, as she was crossing Memorial. The vehicle was headed southbound. The woman died at the scene; her...
Tulsa police say woman’s death in July ruled homicide
TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police said a woman’s death was ruled a homicide after she died at a hospital last month. Jackie Littrell, 57, died at a Claremore hospital on July 11. Police were notified on July 20 that her death was ruled a homicide due to internal...
Tulsa man pleads no contest to molestation charges
TULSA, Okla. — A Tulsa man charged with molesting a minor pled no contest. Billy Covey blind pled no contest in Tulsa County Wednesday morning. He is charged with six counts of lewd molestation dating back to September 2013. In March 2021, the “Fugitive Warrants Team” within the Tulsa...
Collinsville man sentenced for killing man in 2020
TULSA COUNTY, Okla. — A Collinsville man was sentenced in Tulsa County Thursday for killing a man in 2020. Levi Cobbler was sentenced to 28 years in prison for the crime with credit for time already served. A jury found Cobbler guilty of first-degree manslaughter in April, and had recommended 28 years in prison.
Motorcyclist killed on Kansas county road
MONTGOMERY COUNTY (KSNT) – A 77-year-old Oklahoma man was killed Monday when his motorcycle went off the road and he was ejected from the bike. Claude E. Secrest, 77, of Ponca City, Oklahoma was heading northbound on County Road 1350 in Montgomery County when his bike went off the road, and hit a dry creek […]
Kansas couple who lost their baby in Tulsa car accident speak out
COFFEYVILLE, Kan. — Parents Mariana Jabben and Jonathan Bilby are talking about their grief after a Tulsa woman caused a car accident that killed their baby and drastically altered their lives. Tulsa Police arrested 23-year-old Sadie White for first degree manslaughter. They say she was driving 73 mph in...
ME says man struck, killed in I-44 hit-and-run last week; Victim identified
OTTAWA COUNTY, Okla. — Last week we brought you the story of a body discovered by highway workers along I-44 in NE Okla. Now today more details are revealed that the male was struck and killed by an unknown vehicle. Thursday, July 28, 2022 at approximately 1:45 pm the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, Quapaw Nation Marshal Service and Ottawa County Sheriff’s...
kggfradio.com
Caney PD Drug Arrest for Possession and Distribution
Caney Police Officers arrest a Caney man on drug charges after a lengthy investigation. Earlier today, Caney PD Officers arrested 30-year-old Spencer Houston Fahler on charges of possession of methamphetamine, marijuana and drug paraphernalia and the distribution of methamphetamine. Caney PD says this was a culmination of a lot of...
