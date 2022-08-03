ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ponca City, OK

Mother of Washington County Teen Who Drowned Over the Weekend in Ponca City Pays Tribute to Her Son

poncacitynow.com
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on www.poncacitynow.com

Comments / 1

Related
koamnewsnow.com

News to Know: I44 body identified, Grove woman charged with trafficking Fentanyl, and dog rescued from Mother Nature’s Crack

MIAMI, Okla. – Authorities in Oklahoma identify a body found along I-44 near the Miami exit last week. Authorities say the body is that of 53-year-old Richard Atchley of Chelsea, Oklahoma. An autopsy determined Atchley died from being hit by a vehicle. Investigators say the driver did not stop or report the incident. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol and Quapaw Nation Marshal Service are trying to identify what vehicle was involved. More details here.
GROVE, OK
KWQC

Man, 48, charged after harboring 16-year-old runaway girl 3 times, police say

TULSA, Okla. (Gray News) – A 48-year-old Oklahoma man is facing charges for harboring a 16-year-old runaway girl on three separate occasions, police said. According to the Tulsa Police Department, Christopher Bartley was first caught June 16 at his apartment in Tulsa with the 16-year-old girl who had run away from home.
TULSA, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

TPD: woman dies after crash in east Tulsa Friday afternoon

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police said a woman is dead after a crash in east Tulsa Friday afternoon. Officers said it happened just after 4 p.m. at the intersection of 11th and 161st East Ave. According to police, the initial investigation showed a driver ran a stop sign at the intersection, t-boning the other driver. She was pronounced dead at the scene.
TULSA, OK
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Ponca City, OK
Accidents
Washington County, OK
Crime & Safety
City
Ponca City, OK
State
Washington State
Local
Oklahoma Accidents
City
Ramona, OK
Kay County, OK
Crime & Safety
Kay County, OK
Accidents
City
Washington, OK
County
Washington County, OK
City
Caney, OK
County
Kay County, OK
Ponca City, OK
Crime & Safety
Local
Oklahoma Crime & Safety
State
Oklahoma State
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Missouri fugitives arrested in Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. — Two Missouri fugitives were caught in an east Tulsa motel room Thursday by Tulsa police. Colby Fitts and Kayla Fitts were wanted on charges out of Taney County, Mo. Police said officers went to a motel near East 31st Street and South Memorial Drive around 3...
TULSA, OK
poncacitynow.com

Police Logs 08/04/2022

Anyone wishing to send an anonymous tip online to any crime in Ponca City can do so at https://www.tipsubmit.com/WebTips.aspx?AgencyID=496 fill out the tip sheet, and send the information. You can text PCPD plus your message to CRIMES (274637) from your cell phone. If you want to contact us by email here is our address: [email protected] , if you want to phone in a tip, the number is still (580)762-5100. As always, you will remain anonymous, and you may receive a reward of up to $1,000.
PONCA CITY, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Driver injured in I-44 crash

TULSA, Okla. — A person is in custody after they cut off another driver causing that driver to wreck, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol reported. The crash was reported just after 3 a.m. near I-44 and 161st East Ave. The driver who wrecked was taken to the hospital and is...
TULSA, OK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#High School Football#Swimming#Accident#Caney Valley High School#Ponca City Police#Happene
News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City

Garfield County Sheriff Investigating Multiple Suspected Arson Grass Fires

The Garfield County Sheriff's Office is investigating after multiple suspicious fires were lit in the southern half of the county. Firefighters from Covington, Douglas, Marshall, Waukomis, Fairmont, Breckenridge, Pioneer, Drummond and Hennessey fire departments are fighting multiple fires in southeast Garfield County, northern Logan County and northern Kingfisher County. All...
GARFIELD COUNTY, OK
kaynewscow.com

Jail bookings July 29-Aug. 4

The following information is provided by the Kay County Detention Center. Those booked in the county jail July 29- Aug. 4 include:. Terrill Lewis Bailey, 52, Oklahoma City, burglary, possession of a CDS, domestic assault. Elias Victor Bigbear, 23, Ponca City, BIA local intoxication charge. Nathaniel Buffalohead, 31, IA local...
KAY COUNTY, OK
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Accidents
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Tulsa man pleads no contest to molestation charges

TULSA, Okla. — A Tulsa man charged with molesting a minor pled no contest. Billy Covey blind pled no contest in Tulsa County Wednesday morning. He is charged with six counts of lewd molestation dating back to September 2013. In March 2021, the “Fugitive Warrants Team” within the Tulsa...
TULSA, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Collinsville man sentenced for killing man in 2020

TULSA COUNTY, Okla. — A Collinsville man was sentenced in Tulsa County Thursday for killing a man in 2020. Levi Cobbler was sentenced to 28 years in prison for the crime with credit for time already served. A jury found Cobbler guilty of first-degree manslaughter in April, and had recommended 28 years in prison.
KSNT News

Motorcyclist killed on Kansas county road

MONTGOMERY COUNTY (KSNT) – A 77-year-old Oklahoma man was killed Monday when his motorcycle went off the road and he was ejected from the bike. Claude E. Secrest, 77, of Ponca City, Oklahoma was heading northbound on County Road 1350 in Montgomery County when his bike went off the road, and hit a dry creek […]
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, KS
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Kansas couple who lost their baby in Tulsa car accident speak out

COFFEYVILLE, Kan. — Parents Mariana Jabben and Jonathan Bilby are talking about their grief after a Tulsa woman caused a car accident that killed their baby and drastically altered their lives. Tulsa Police arrested 23-year-old Sadie White for first degree manslaughter. They say she was driving 73 mph in...
kggfradio.com

Caney PD Drug Arrest for Possession and Distribution

Caney Police Officers arrest a Caney man on drug charges after a lengthy investigation. Earlier today, Caney PD Officers arrested 30-year-old Spencer Houston Fahler on charges of possession of methamphetamine, marijuana and drug paraphernalia and the distribution of methamphetamine. Caney PD says this was a culmination of a lot of...
CANEY, KS

Comments / 0

Community Policy