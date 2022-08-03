Read on www.poncacitynow.com
Down by Downtown This Friday in Ponca City
Ponca City- Down by Downtown (DXDT) Ponca City’s summer music series sponsored by Ponca City Arts & Humanities Council continues this Friday, August 5th. The event will take place at Central Fare, 210 South 4th Street, from 6:00 to -9:00 pm. This is a family and pet friendly event...
Ponca City VFW Post 1201 Flea Market is Held on Sunday’s
The VFW Post 1201 Flea Market takes place every Sunday from 7:00 am to 1:00 pm, weather permitting, at the VFW at 2821 East Prospect. Stop by this Sunday and help support local veteran’s and find some great bargains. You can purchase delicious VFW Biscuits and Gravy and other concessions at the VFW Flea Market.
Students Attend Arts Adventure Summer Camp at Northern Oklahoma College
NOC Tonkawa- Over fifty students sang, painted, drew, danced, sculpted and made videos, photographs, jewelry and masks during the 31st annual Arts Adventure summer camp at Northern Oklahoma College from July 18-21. Nine expert artists from NOC and around the state offered thirteen unique classes in visual and performing arts...
Visit the Grave of the ‘Oklahoma Giant’ a Sooner State Legend!
Have you ever heard the story of the 'Oklahoma Giant' before? This tale is more fact than fiction and features a real-life giant by the name of Lewis W. Wilkins from Enid, OK. He's a true Sooner State legend and was once named the tallest man in the world! Standing at around 8.2 feet tall he literally towered over everyone he met.
Veteran’s of Foreign Wars and Fraternal Order of Police Sponsoring Free Swim in Blackwell
The Blackwell Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 2855 and Blackwell Fraternal Order of Police are sponsoring a FREE SWIM. It will be held at the Blackwell Memorial Pool on South Main Street this Saturday, August 6, from 7 p.m. until 10 p.m.
Police Logs 08/04/2022
Anyone wishing to send an anonymous tip online to any crime in Ponca City can do so at https://www.tipsubmit.com/WebTips.aspx?AgencyID=496 fill out the tip sheet, and send the information. You can text PCPD plus your message to CRIMES (274637) from your cell phone. If you want to contact us by email here is our address: [email protected] , if you want to phone in a tip, the number is still (580)762-5100. As always, you will remain anonymous, and you may receive a reward of up to $1,000.
Mother of Washington County Teen Who Drowned Over the Weekend in Ponca City Pays Tribute to Her Son
RAMONA, Okla. — The mother of a 17-year-old boy who drowned at Ponca Lake in Kay County Saturday night is paying tribute to her son. Tessa Parks said her son, Ethan Dodson, was her whole world. Ethan went to Caney Valley High School in Ramona, Oklahoma and the football...
More than three dozen Oklahoma inmates graduate from community college
HOMINY, Okla. — More than three dozen men at an Oklahoma prison just graduated from community college. Oklahoma Department of Corrections officials said the incarcerated men at Dick Conner Correctional Center in Hominy received diplomas and certificates from Tulsa Community College on Thursday. Authorities said 600 men have completed...
Journal Tribune
Greenfield Guilty: Inside the Blackwell Mayor's charges, sentence, and future
Former Blackwell Mayor T.J. Greenfield pled guilty to five felony charges stemming from illegal financial transactions between his former concrete company and the City of Blackwell, bringing to an end more than three years of political turmoil in the city. Greenfield made his pleas in Kay County District Court on...
intermatwrestle.com
Charge Filed Against AJ Ferrari
Today, the Stillwater Police Department filed a charge of sexual battery against 2021 NCAA champion AJ Ferrari in Payne County District Court. A warrant was issued for Ferrari's arrest and bond has been set at $25,000. The charge comes almost a month to the day after an emergency protective order...
Legal settlement provides money for two Oklahoma towns rocked by 2016 earthquakes
CUSHING, Okla. — A legal settlement has made money available to two Oklahoma towns rocked by earthquakes in late 2016. Cushing was impacted by an earthquake that shut down businesses and damaged homes. Now, a legal settlement with an oil company will give money back to locals. “The earthquake...
Large Oklahoma earthquake damage class action lawsuit settlement gets preliminary approval
PAWNEE COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – A settlement in a class action lawsuit over earthquake damage in Pawnee County has received preliminary approval. The Pawnee County District Court preliminarily approved the the $850,000 Adams v. Eagle Road settlement for damage caused by earthquakes near Pawnee and Cushing in 2016, according to Scott Poynter of Poynter Law Group.
Incorrectly installed septic systems in Oklahoma counties lead to revoked license
STILLWATER, Okla. — Septic systems installed incorrectly in some Oklahoma counties have led to a revoked license. Up to 70 homes could have sewage in their yards across Payne and Noble counties. The Department of Environmental Qualities said it is an ongoing investigation into a local septic system installer...
Arrest made in Oklahoma oilfield copper thefts
Authorities say they have arrested a man who may be connected to several thefts from oil and gas well sites.
Oil Spill Leaks Into Skull Creek Near Cushing; EPA Leading Clean-Up Effort
Crews are working to clean up an oil spill northeast of Cushing in Payne County. According to the Pipeline and Hazardous Materials Safety Administration, on July 8th the Osage Pipeline owned by Holly Energy Partners ruptured, releasing around 1,000 barrels of crude oil into Skull Creek. They say the pipeline was fixed ten days late and is back in service at 20 percent less pressure. A huge cleanup led by the EPA is now underway.
