Ponca City, OK

Down by Downtown This Friday in Ponca City

Ponca City- Down by Downtown (DXDT) Ponca City’s summer music series sponsored by Ponca City Arts & Humanities Council continues this Friday, August 5th. The event will take place at Central Fare, 210 South 4th Street, from 6:00 to -9:00 pm. This is a family and pet friendly event...
Ponca City VFW Post 1201 Flea Market is Held on Sunday’s

The VFW Post 1201 Flea Market takes place every Sunday from 7:00 am to 1:00 pm, weather permitting, at the VFW at 2821 East Prospect. Stop by this Sunday and help support local veteran’s and find some great bargains. You can purchase delicious VFW Biscuits and Gravy and other concessions at the VFW Flea Market.
Students Attend Arts Adventure Summer Camp at Northern Oklahoma College

NOC Tonkawa- Over fifty students sang, painted, drew, danced, sculpted and made videos, photographs, jewelry and masks during the 31st annual Arts Adventure summer camp at Northern Oklahoma College from July 18-21. Nine expert artists from NOC and around the state offered thirteen unique classes in visual and performing arts...
Visit the Grave of the ‘Oklahoma Giant’ a Sooner State Legend!

Have you ever heard the story of the 'Oklahoma Giant' before? This tale is more fact than fiction and features a real-life giant by the name of Lewis W. Wilkins from Enid, OK. He's a true Sooner State legend and was once named the tallest man in the world! Standing at around 8.2 feet tall he literally towered over everyone he met.
Police Logs 08/04/2022

Anyone wishing to send an anonymous tip online to any crime in Ponca City can do so at https://www.tipsubmit.com/WebTips.aspx?AgencyID=496 fill out the tip sheet, and send the information. You can text PCPD plus your message to CRIMES (274637) from your cell phone. If you want to contact us by email here is our address: [email protected] , if you want to phone in a tip, the number is still (580)762-5100. As always, you will remain anonymous, and you may receive a reward of up to $1,000.
More than three dozen Oklahoma inmates graduate from community college

HOMINY, Okla. — More than three dozen men at an Oklahoma prison just graduated from community college. Oklahoma Department of Corrections officials said the incarcerated men at Dick Conner Correctional Center in Hominy received diplomas and certificates from Tulsa Community College on Thursday. Authorities said 600 men have completed...
Charge Filed Against AJ Ferrari

Today, the Stillwater Police Department filed a charge of sexual battery against 2021 NCAA champion AJ Ferrari in Payne County District Court. A warrant was issued for Ferrari's arrest and bond has been set at $25,000. The charge comes almost a month to the day after an emergency protective order...
Oil Spill Leaks Into Skull Creek Near Cushing; EPA Leading Clean-Up Effort

Crews are working to clean up an oil spill northeast of Cushing in Payne County. According to the Pipeline and Hazardous Materials Safety Administration, on July 8th the Osage Pipeline owned by Holly Energy Partners ruptured, releasing around 1,000 barrels of crude oil into Skull Creek. They say the pipeline was fixed ten days late and is back in service at 20 percent less pressure. A huge cleanup led by the EPA is now underway.
CUSHING, OK

