Tonkawa, OK

guthrienewsleader.net

Oklahoma African American Educators Hall Of Fame Inducts Simpson

The Oklahoma African American Educators Hall of Fame, Inc. (OAAE) announces posthumous induction of career Langston University educator, Dr. Wessylyne Alford Simpson, as a member of the 2022 class of OAAE Hall of Fame Inductees. The Induction ceremony will be held on Friday, September 30th at the Oklahoma History Center, 800 Nazih Zuhdi Dr., Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. The doors will open at 6:30 PM, and the ceremony will begin at 7:00 PM.
LANGSTON, OK
poncacitynow.com

Down by Downtown This Friday in Ponca City

Ponca City- Down by Downtown (DXDT) Ponca City’s summer music series sponsored by Ponca City Arts & Humanities Council continues this Friday, August 5th. The event will take place at Central Fare, 210 South 4th Street, from 6:00 to -9:00 pm. This is a family and pet friendly event...
PONCA CITY, OK
poncacitynow.com

Ponca City VFW Post 1201 Flea Market is Held on Sunday’s

The VFW Post 1201 Flea Market takes place every Sunday from 7:00 am to 1:00 pm, weather permitting, at the VFW at 2821 East Prospect. Stop by this Sunday and help support local veteran’s and find some great bargains. You can purchase delicious VFW Biscuits and Gravy and other concessions at the VFW Flea Market.
PONCA CITY, OK
bartlesvilleradio.com

Indian Taco Championship in Pawhuska Coming Up

The National Indian Taco Championship of Pawhuska is nearing, as it is set to take place on Saturday, October 1st. Admission to enter the event in downtown Pawhuska is free and you will have an opportunity to taste the various vendors who have made the tacos. The Pawhuska Chamber of...
PAWHUSKA, OK
KOCO

More than three dozen Oklahoma inmates graduate from community college

HOMINY, Okla. — More than three dozen men at an Oklahoma prison just graduated from community college. Oklahoma Department of Corrections officials said the incarcerated men at Dick Conner Correctional Center in Hominy received diplomas and certificates from Tulsa Community College on Thursday. Authorities said 600 men have completed...
HOMINY, OK
KLAW 101

Visit the Grave of the ‘Oklahoma Giant’ a Sooner State Legend!

Have you ever heard the story of the 'Oklahoma Giant' before? This tale is more fact than fiction and features a real-life giant by the name of Lewis W. Wilkins from Enid, OK. He's a true Sooner State legend and was once named the tallest man in the world! Standing at around 8.2 feet tall he literally towered over everyone he met.
ENID, OK
poncacitynow.com

Police Logs 08/04/2022

Anyone wishing to send an anonymous tip online to any crime in Ponca City can do so at https://www.tipsubmit.com/WebTips.aspx?AgencyID=496 fill out the tip sheet, and send the information. You can text PCPD plus your message to CRIMES (274637) from your cell phone. If you want to contact us by email here is our address: [email protected] , if you want to phone in a tip, the number is still (580)762-5100. As always, you will remain anonymous, and you may receive a reward of up to $1,000.
PONCA CITY, OK
