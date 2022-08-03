SMILE! Just How Good is Minnesota’s Dental Health?

Read on 973kkrc.com
How Healthy Are South Dakota, Minnesota, and Iowa?
With more and more focus being placed on things like wellness and self-care these days, just how does the tri-state area stack up against the rest of the country when it comes to overall health?. To find out, LifeExtension looked at the latest physical and mental health data from the...
The Locations of Every Spirit Halloween Store in South Dakota, Minnesota, and Iowa
Where are the Spirit Halloween Stores In South Dakota This Year?. For 2022 there will be two Spirit Halloween Stores in South Dakota. One on each end of the state. Where are the Spirit Halloween Stores In Minnesota This Year?. There will be eleven Spirit Halloween Stores in Minnesota. Stacker...
Farmers’ Almanac Predicts a Cold Winter For South Dakota, Iowa, and Minnesota
The folks at the Farmers’ Almanac have again worked their weather magic, and they are saying that winter 2022-2023 will probably be a cold one. A very cold one. The Farmer's Almanac has been published since 1818. The Almanac has been a go-to periodical for all sorts of things like weather, gardening, and all sorts of information. Every year The Farmer's Almanac puts out its weather forecasts based on history, weather patterns, climatic data, and their own formulas.
Memorable Minnesota End-Of-Summer Weekend Road Trip
As an adventurer seeking new places to add to your travel journal, you are the person who finds those conversation venues. You know, the ones all your friends keep circling back to ask about?. Let me take you on one final weekend getaway before the kids return to school that...
That’s a Big Boy! The Biggest Baby Ever Born in Iowa
Babies come in all shapes and sizes. Here in the U.S., the average baby weighs between 5 pounds 11 1/2 ounces and 8 pounds 5 3/4 ounces at birth. More than 80 percent of all babies are born within this range, but there are always outliers, and some babies are anything but "little" when they're born.
Dramatic Number of Teacher Shortages in South Dakota
In its recent budget release, the Sioux Falls School District is set for the next fiscal year with a $300M budget. Just ahead of the 2022-2023 school year over 200 new teachers join the district. Sioux Falls, like many cities, has seen a steady decline in prospective teachers entering the...
This South Dakota City Will See Biggest Weather Change by 2100
Sadly, most of us will be long gone, but for those around in one South Dakota city in 2100 they'll be doing one thing. A new study from Climate Central says that residents of Mitchell will see the biggest average temperature of any city in America over the next 78 years.
South Dakota’s Most Annoying Pet Peeve Is?
We've all got them. Pet Peeves. Something that gets under your skin to no avail. It could be people who don't use their turn signals, or maybe it's people who constantly bite their fingernails?. Whatever it is that grinds your gears, you can be sure it annoys others as well.
This Just In: Lady A Cancels Show At South Dakota State Fair
The South Dakota State Fair in Huron is known for bringing some of the biggest acts to headline its Grandstand stage. Powerhouse country music group Lady A was set to perform on Sunday, September 4th. Unfortunately, this highly-anticipated show is cancelled along with the remainder of Lady A's Request Line Tour.
South Dakota Sees First West Nile Virus Cases of 2022
As we enter into the final full month of the summer, South Dakota health officials are confirming the first positive cases of the season of a potentially deadly virus. The South Dakota Department of Health says the state's first two human West Nile virus cases have occurred in Minnehaha and Spink Counties.
Sizzling In South Dakota Today
Whew! Get out of the heat today if you can. South Dakota is getting slammed with triple-digit temps Tuesday and a Heat Advisory is in effect until 8:00 PM. The National Weather Service in Sioux Falls is reporting peak temperatures between 100 and 106 this afternoon, which could potentially tie or break some records across the area.
Stores Are Putting Minnesota’s SPAM Under Lock and Key
No offense to the makers of SPAM, but I never thought I'd see the day that SPAM would be located behind the counter at grocery stores, or under lock and key due to people stealing the product; but apparently it's happening in New York. It’s Official!! The Recession is Here!!!...
This South Dakota Restaurant Is Known For A Single Menu Item
When you think of all the types of restaurants in South Dakota there isn't a category we miss out on. From fine dining to family. Fast food to the buffet. Casual to take-n-bake. But there is one restaurant in the state that does a knock-out job on ONE thing. Steak!...
Smoking In Your Own Vehicle Is Banned In This Minnesota County
Is this an example of the "Nanny State" going too far? There is a large county in Minnesota that has made it illegal to smoke in your own car. According to county government documents, a new law prohibits smoking or vaping on county-owned property. This includes indoor public places and places of employment, as defined by the Minnesota Clean Indoor Air Act.
Hold Up, Is it Illegal to Eat While Driving in Iowa?
We're all very busy, right? On the go... often living out of our cars. One thing about Iowa and many Midwestern states, the place we live/work can be very rural. Meaning that mass transit or carpooling isn't always an option. What this means is for many of us, myself included,...
South Dakota Dairy Queen Sells Crazy Amount of Blizzards
Did you hear about the "blizzards" taking over the Sioux Empire on Thursday, July 28th? Specifically, one South Dakota town just couldn't control the power of the blizzards. Luckily, these wild blizzards benefited local kiddos. The Annual Miracle Treat Day is all about helping local kids fight cancer and supporting...
All Aboard! Check Out Iowa’s One-of-a-Kind Airbnb Rental
As a kid, whenever you would see one of those long freight trains chugging down the tracks, you always waited excitedly for the payoff at the end (literally), when that tiny little caboose would make its appearance. I'm not quite sure what the appeal was, but there was always a...
Minnesota Island Available for a Steal at only $375 per Night
Want to rent your own 14-acre private island in Minnesota? You can do just that for a cheaper price than you'd imagine. You can find more information on this cabin from Airbnb here. It's available for rent now. Story Source: Airbnb, Only In Your State Minnesota. TRENDING FROM RESULTS-TOWNSQUARE MEDIA...
WATCH: High Winds In Minnesota Set Nine Semi-Trucks On Their Side
Trucking is a tough job. Not only do truckers trade time with their families for weeks on the road, but they also have to deal with rude drivers, construction slowdowns, high gas prices, tight deadlines, and mother nature. If there is one weather event that a trucker fears it's high...
South Dakota Diner Named One of the Top Diners in U.S.A.
There's nothing better than a wonderful mom-and-pop restaurant, and lucky for us, the Mount Rushmore State is chalked full of them. In fact, one diner, in particular, received the honor as one of the very best in the United States, according to the Food Network. The Food Network recently compiled...
