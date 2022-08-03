Shreveport Police Make Arrest After Hostage Situation

Read on 965kvki.com
Shreveport man arrested by Monroe Police, accused of arousing himself in public and in front of minors
Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Thursday, August 4, 2022, at 7:59 PM, Monroe Police responded to a disturbance call at the Delta Mini Mart located on the 2100 block of Desiard Street. Once officers arrived at the scene, they observed 38-year-old Donavan O. Valliere sitting on […]
Shreveport Police Make Arrest in June Homicide
On June 25, 2022, at 11:20 p.m. Shreveport Police patrol officers responded to a shooting in the 5400 West 70th Street. Arriving officers located a victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. The Shreveport Fire Department responded to the scene and pronounced the male victim deceased. The victim was later identified as Jeremy Wyatt.
KTAL
Former Shreveport police captain arrested for filing false report
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A former Shreveport police captain has been arrested for falsely reporting to have been the victim of a hit and run while still employed by SPD, according to the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office. The sheriff’s office says Capt. James Tipton of the Shreveport Police...
Shreveport Police Need Help Catching Burglary Suspect
On May 4th, 2022, Shreveport Police officers were called to the 100 block of East Kings Highway in reference to a burglary of a business. During the investigation detectives obtained security footage of a possible suspect. That footage was used to identify the suspect as Christopher D. Boykin (07-18-1991). An arrest warrant was issued for the arrest of Boykin for the offense of simple burglary.
KTAL
Suspect arrested in fatal shooting at W. Shreveport gas station
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Shreveport man is behind bars, charged with fatally shooting another man at a west Shreveport gas station in June. Police say 19-year-old Lloyd Cooks was arrested early Wednesday morning on a warrant for second-degree murder in the death of 31-year-old Jeremy Glenn Wyatt, who was shot multiple times at the Shell station in the 5400 block of West 70th late on the night of on June 25. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
KSLA
SPD: Man wanted in connection to multiple business burglaries
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Security footage was used to identify a suspect who allegedly burglarized multiple businesses. On May 4, the Shreveport Police Department (SPD) was called to the 100 block of East Kings Highway to a reported burglary of a business. During the investigation, security footage was obtained and was used to identify the suspect, Christopher D. Boykin, 31 years old. An arrest warrant was issued for the arrest of Boykin for the offense of simple burglary.
1 arrested after bomb squad called to I-20 crash in Bossier Parish
An Arkansas man is facing several charges, including terrorizing, after state police say he claimed there was an explosive device in his car after he crashed it on Interstate 20 in Bossier Parish Friday morning.
Bossier Police Need Help Catching a Business Thief
The Bossier City Police Property Crimes Division is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying the subject pictured above. On July 15,2022 The subject entered the circle k located at 1201 Barksdale Blvd in Bossier City. The subject was captured on video surveillance stealing merchandise and placing the items...
Shreveport carjacking suspect leads officers on dangerous multi-parish chase
Law enforcement officers in two parishes were led on a dangerous high-speed chase Wednesday after attempting to stop a stolen vehicle.
KTAL
Shreveport police investigate string of burglaries
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Shreveport Police Department have asked the public to help them identify the perpetrators of three unrelated burglaries in July even though property crimes are down for the first half of 2022. The three burglaries cases involve a home, a business, and a vehicle. SPD...
Shreveport Woman Arrested for Leaving Child Inside Hot Car
Shreveport Police have arrested a woman charged with child abandonment, after she alledgedly left a young child inside a vehicle unattended. Officers found the 6 year old child inside the locked car in a parking garage in the 400 block of Clyde Fant Parkway with all of the windows up, and the engine not running.
KSLA
7 arrested for allegedly selling alcohol to underaged customers
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office Youth Services personnel conducted an underage alcohol sales operation on Thursday, Aug. 4. Out of the 32 businesses checked, seven arrests were made. Businesses & arrests. EZ Mart # 2 (201 S. Pine Street, Vivian) Adanious Jacson, 29, of Vivian was...
scttx.com
Sheriff's Department Seeks Attempted Robbery Suspects
August 5, 2022 - The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s assistance in locating to subjects involved in an ATM burglary. At approximately 4:30 a.m. on August 5, 2022, two black males approached the ATM located at American State Bank on the Haslam strip in Joaquin. The subjects attempted to break into the machine. The subjects were driving a white Dodge Avenger with a black racing stripe on the hood and black pin striping on the sides. The vehicle has Texas plates.
Shreveport Police Seek Bank Forgers
Shreveport Police are asking for help identifying two suspects depositing multiple fraudulent checks that caused a substantial loss to the business. SPD officers responded to the call at Barksdale Federal Credit Union, where they were able to obtain several photos of two suspects at the North Market branch of Barksdale Federal Credit Union.
Shreveport Car-Jacker Leads Vernon Parish Police on a Dangerous Chase
Another Shreveport car-jacking leads to a violent high-speed chase in Vernon Parish. The Many Police Department indicated that Officers had attempted to make a traffic stop on a vehicle in Many and the driver had refused to stop and began fleeing from Officers. The Sabine Parish Sheriff's Office joined the...
KSLA
BPSO: Man wanted on kidnapping, battery charges in custody following chase
BIENVILLE PARISH, La. (KSLA) - A man is waiting behind bars, facing several charges following a chase on August 1. Phillip A. Page, 39, of Bienville is charged with aggravated flight from an officer, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and possession of drug paraphernalia. Authorities already had...
KLTV
Longview police investigate fatal wreck on I-20
LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - Longview police are investigating a fatal wreck on I-20 west of Estes Parkway. Traffic was rerouted for over an hour on Loop 281 and State Highway 31 while police worked the scene. Details on the wreck are not yet available.
KSLA
SPD seeking help in identifying vehicle burglar
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Shreveport Police Department (SPD) is asking for the public’s help in finding a suspected vehicle burglar in video footage. On July 16, the SPD responded to a vehicle burglary on the 500 block of Pierremont Road. A security camera caught the alleged burglar attempting to steal a vehicle.
KTAL
SPD: 1 arrested following early morning standoff
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Shreveport man was arrested early Tuesday morning after allegedly holding his wife hostage in a stand-off with Shreveport police. According to police, officers responded to a residence in the 5600 block of South Lakeshore Drive around 12 a.m. to investigate a report of a domestic dispute. When officers arrived on the scene, they learned that a woman was being held captive in the residence by her husband, later identified as 68-year-old Freddie Robinson, who had a firearm.
KSLA
Shreveport man sentenced in death of postal worker
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, 33-year-old Michael Jarred Gentry has been sentenced for second-degree murder. On June 22, 2019, Antonio Williams was delivering mail to an apartment on Dudley Drive. Officials say Gentry was inside that apartment, armed with a semi-automatic rifle. As Williams got closer to the apartment, Gentry fired four shots through the front door. Williams was struck twice, and was pronounced dead at a nearby hospital shortly after.
