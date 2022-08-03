We’re Open! Cheyenne Cash And Carry Store Hold Grand Reopening Today

Read on k2radio.com
Cheyenne's old A&W Root Beer's demolished!
A view of the A&W Root Beer building when it still stood in 2019 -Optopolis. If you've been out on South Greeley Highway near Mark's Motors recently, you may have noticed something missing... that thing being the ancient A&W Root Beer Drive-In! It has been demolished!
Bon Appetit! New Local Meat Market Open In Cheyenne
This is pretty exciting if you're a fan of locally sourced foods. Wyoming Ranch Foods opened up their Cheyenne store during the midst of the Daddy Of Em' All on July 27th. Well, that seems like a great time to open a business in Cheyenne, especially with people wandering around Downtown Cheyenne, going from restaurant, to bar, to shop, and more. Especially with what they're carrying.
See Inside a Sweet Cheyenne Home with Mountain Views & A Corral
If your bucket list includes a home with mountain views that also happens to have a corral and you'd like it to be in Cheyenne, Wyoming, I have found a place that checks all of those boxes and have the pics to prove it. I saw a video of this...
Wyoming Distillery Bottles Railroad History in Craft Whiskey
In 1867, the Union Pacific Railroad pulled into the dusty station of what would become Cheyenne, Wyoming. The railroad is deeply tied to our beautiful state. The pioneers, cowboys, and railroad workers came on the Old West steam engines that built Wyoming with their bare hands and endless dedication. The award-winning Wyoming-based Brush Creek Distillery seeks to embody this legacy of backbreaking work and determination in their Railroad Rye Whiskey.
(PHOTOS) Six new statues unveiled for Cheyenne Capitol Avenue Bronze Project
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Donors gathered Thursday night, Aug. 5, to see the newest statues for the Cheyenne Capitol Avenue Bronze Project. These statues are “Fawnd Memories,” “Cheif Yellow Calf,” “John Colter,” “Grenville Dodge,” “Mountian Love,” and “My Little Deer.”
NebraskaTV
Billy Jack's Pizza Pub opens in the Heart of Cheyenne, WY
Providing a fast, fun, family oriented environment while keeping it classy!
[HAPPENING TOMORROW] Family Night at the Albany County Fair
We are down to our last few weeks of summer and what better way to spend it than going to the Albany County Fair's Family Night?. Let's head down to the County fair for this awesome and free community event. Bring the whole family, all your friends, and your entire...
thecheyennepost.com
Let’s Talk About Downtown Parking
The Cheyenne Downtown Business Association (CDBA) is hosting an open forum discussion August 15th & 16th about downtown parking that will include city officials, CPD, downtown business owners, workers and residents. It will take place from 6-8pm at the Cottonwood Room at the Laramie County Library — The CDBA will...
thecheyennepost.com
Cheyenne Animal Shelter Adoptable Pets - August 4, 2022
I am Lexi who is a sweet older lady dog who loves children, tolerates cats, and prefers not to live with other dogs. I am so sweet and cuddly and am looking for a home that wants a cuddle bud couch potato. My veterinarian believes I may benefit from a hypoallergenic diet to keep me happy and healthy. If you are interested in adopting or fostering me- reach out to the Cheyenne Animal Shelter today!
Southeast Wyoming’s Favorite Food Truck Is Going For World Record
Now, this is something I'd love to volunteer to help out with. And when I say "help out" and "volunteer" I mean, I just want to eat chicken wings. If you've never had Weitzels Wings aka Double Dub's, you're missing out. They have a few food trucks that make their way around Southeast Wyoming and Northern Colorado and, in my humble opinion(and several others) have some of the best wings on the planet. You can find them in Cheyenne a couple of times a week, my go-to is on Fridays when they're at Freedom's Edge Brewing Company, but they make their rounds in Laramie and beyond.
Harmful Blue-Green Algae Found in Cheyenne Lake
Officials are warning those who visit Sloans Lake in Cheyenne to avoid blue-green algae in the water. The Wyoming Department of Health on Thursday, Aug. 4, issued a Harmful Cyanobacterial Bloom Advisory for the lake, which sits inside Lions Park. According to the Wyoming Department of Environmental Quality, a Bloom...
newslj.com
Wildfire in Laramie area grows in size, is 19% contained
CHEYENNE — A wildfire in northern Albany County has grown further in size, drawing additional firefighting personnel, although it continues to be about one-fifth contained. The Sugarloaf Fire near Laramie Peak has expanded to close to 700 acres in size, a few hundred acres larger than it was in recent days.
VIDEO: Chancey Williams Plays George Strait Hit with Dierks Bentley at Cheyenne Frontier Days
Cheyenne Frontier Days has come and gone for another year and what an event it was!. The concert/rodeo/parade/carnival was as explosive as ever this year, and it featured tons of national recording artists, such as Jason Aldean. Kid Rock, Brooks and Dunn, and more!. But it also featured some local...
thecheyennepost.com
Make-A-Wish And Union Pacific Railroad Team Up to Grant 16-year-old Train Enthusiast’s Wish to Experience the Big Boy Steam Locomotive
A 16-year-old Louisiana boy who is battling a critical illness and who has a dream to see a Big Boy steam locomotive will have his wish granted Tuesday, Aug. 2. in Cheyenne, Wyoming. The Make-A-Wish Wyoming chapter and Union Pacific Railroad joined together to provide Chaston with a unique and...
oilcity.news
Wyoming Highway Patrol pursues stolen vehicle near Laramie, apprehends suspects near Cheyenne
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Multiple people are in custody after the Wyoming Highway Patrol pursued a stolen vehicle at high speeds across county lines Friday morning, according to a WHP release. The pursuit began around 7:43 a.m. Friday, Aug. 5, after troopers were notified of a stranded motorist out of...
Cheyenne Post 6 Drops Tough Decision to Idaho Falls at NW Regional
Tournament play in any sport can be an exhilarating experience or one of disappointment. The Cheyenne Post 6 played a strong game on Thursday night in Gillette at the AA Northwest Regional Legion Baseball Tournament but fell short 3-2 to the defending national champion Idaho Falls Bandits. The Sixers had...
Cheyenne National Weather Service Warns Of Dangerous Heat
The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service is warning about what it is calling ''dangerous heat'' in parts of southeast Wyoming and the Nebraska Panhandle on Thursday and Friday. The agency posted this statement on its website:. The main story through Friday will be the very hot temperatures across...
cowboystatedaily.com
Long, Strange Trip: Cheyenne Man Returns To City After Forty Years
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. It’s easier to ask George Jay Wienbarg what jobs he hasn’t done in his life than which he has done. In just over seven decades of life, Wienbarg has been an undercover narcotics agent, a fashion mogul, a marketer, newsman and actor. Oh, and he’s the great-grand nephew of Buffalo Bill. Yes, that Buffalo Bill.
Huge Comedy Show Coming To Cheyenne This Fall
This is probably the biggest comedy show to be announced for Cheyenne since Bob Saget came last November. Cheyenne Presents is bringing, who I would call a "king of comedy" to the Cheyenne Civic Center, Rodney Carrington. When is Rodney Carrington performing in Cheyenne?. He'll be hitting the Cheyenne Civic...
Wanted Fugitive Antonio Harrington Arrested in Colorado
Antonio Harrington, a 20-year-old fugitive from Wyoming, has been arrested in Weld County, Colorado. That's according to a press release from the Casper Police Department, who noted that their department was notified of Harrington's arrest on Friday. Harrington was wanted for Felony Aggravated Assault and Felony Aggravated Burglary. "Harrington has...
