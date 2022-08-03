Overdose reversal drugs gain support at music festivals, but not fentanyl test strips

The high efficacy mu-opioid receptor (MOR) agonist methadone is an effective opioid use disorder (OUD) medication used exclusively in opioid-dependent patients. However, methadone has undesirable effects that limit its clinical efficacy. Intermediate efficacy MOR agonists may treat OUD with fewer undesirable effects. We compared the effects of methadone with the intermediate efficacy MOR agonist TRV130 (oliceridine) on fentanyl-vs.-food choice and somatic withdrawal signs in opioid-dependent and post-opioid-dependent rats. Male rats (n"‰="‰20) were trained under a fentanyl-vs.-food choice procedure. Rats were then provided extended fentanyl (3.2"‰Âµg/kg/infusion) access (6 p.m."“6 a.m.) for 10 days to produce opioid dependence/withdrawal. Rats were treated with vehicle (n"‰="‰7), TRV130 (3.2"‰mg/kg; n"‰="‰8), or methadone (3.2"‰mg/kg; n"‰="‰5) three times per day after each extended-access session (8:30 a.m., 11 a.m., 1:30 p.m.). Withdrawal sign scoring (1:55 p.m.) and choice tests (2"“4 p.m.) were conducted daily. Vehicle, TRV130, and methadone effectsÂ on fentanyl choice were redetermined in post-opioid-dependent rats. Vehicle-, TRV130-, and methadone-treated rats had similar fentanyl intakes during extended access. Vehicle-treated rats exhibited increased withdrawal signs and decreased bodyweights. Both methadone and TRV130 decreased these withdrawal signs. TRV130 was less effective than methadone to decrease fentanyl choice and increase food choice in opioid-dependent rats. Neither methadone nor TRV130 decreased fentanyl choice in post-opioid-dependent rats. Results suggest that higher MOR activation is required to reduce fentanyl choice than withdrawal signs in fentanyl-dependent rats. Additionally, given that TRV130 did not precipitate withdrawal in opioid-dependent rats, intermediate efficacy MOR agonists like TRV130 may facilitate the transition of patients with OUD from methadone to lower efficacy treatments like buprenorphine.

