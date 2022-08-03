Overdose reversal drugs gain support at music festivals, but not fentanyl test strips

Read on www.gpb.org
Almost 90% Of Americans Who Abuse Opioids Lack Access To Addiction Medicines – New Review
As opioid overdoses reach unprecedented levels, researchers raise concerns about the treatment gap and provide strategies for removing treatment barriers. Drugs like methadone, buprenorphine and extended-release naltrexone have been proved to cut opioid overdoses by more than half but according to new research from the NYU Grossman School of Medicine, 86.6 percent of those who suffer from opioid use disorder (OUD) do not receive these proven, life-saving drugs.
MedicalXpress
New approach to opioid addiction includes access to medications and eradicating social stigma
Opioid use disorder is a complex and complicated problem in the U.S. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, there were a record-breaking 100,306 overdose deaths during the 12-month period ending in April 2021, driven by fentanyl. That's a 28.5%t jump from the year-earlier period. Methadone, buprenorphine and...
Medical News Today
What to know about amphetamine addiction
Amphetamines are a type of drug that stimulate the nervous system. Doctors prescribe amphetamines for conditions such as ADHD, obesity, narcolepsy, and depression. Misusing amphetamines, or taking them in a different way than a doctor prescribes, can lead to amphetamine addiction. In 2020, about 5.1 million people in the United...
EverydayHealth.com
Opioid Prescription Rates Higher Among Some People With Disabilities
When adults with spina bifida and cerebral palsy get prescribed opioids, they’re given much higher doses on average than people without these pediatric-onset neurodevelopmental disorders, a new study suggests. Chronic pain is a common symptom of both cerebral palsy and spina bifida, and adults with these conditions often take...
Virginia county reports presence of opioid more deadly than fentanyl
Virginia State Police say they have recovered a synthetic opioid even more powerful and deadly than fentanyl, according to a local report. Protonitazene is a new synthetic opioid that is around three times more powerful than fentanyl – which is already 50 times stronger than heroin and 100 times stronger than morphine.
Biden administration says pharmacies can't turn away people who have a prescription for a drug that may end a pregnancy
In clarifying guidance announced Wednesday, the Biden administration says federal law does not allow pharmacies to turn away people who have a prescription for a drug that may end a pregnancy.
thecentersquare.com
Drugmaker agrees to $2.37 billion opiate settlement
(The Center Square) – Allergan has agreed in principle to a proposed $2.37 billion settlement to participating states and local governments, including Iowa. Iowa Attorney General Tom Miller and a bipartisan group of attorneys general announced the settlement Friday. The news comes the same week as a $4.25 billion...
MedicalXpress
Each opioid prescription refill increases risk of family members' misuse, researchers find
In 2019, more than 10 million Americans misused prescription opioids—1.6 million of them for the first time. Patients who undergo surgery are three times more likely to get an opioid prescription than those who do not have surgery, but the vast majority of postoperative patients do not finish their prescriptions, leaving pills unused after surgery. More than half of individuals who misuse opioids report obtaining the drugs from family or friends, many of them without asking.
MedicalXpress
Taking certain opioids while on commonly prescribed antidepressants may increase the risk of overdose
Taking oxycodone at the same time as certain selective serotonin reuptake inhibitors (SSRIs), a commonly prescribed class of antidepressant, can increase the risk of opioid overdose, according to a study my colleagues and I published. Doctors prescribe the opioid oxycodone to treat moderate to severe pain after surgeries and injuries...
Fentanyl overdose deaths claiming thousands of American lives; what is behind the rise?
Nearly one million people have died of drug overdose deaths in the past two decades, but a growing majority of those deaths in recent years have involved dangerous synthetic opioids like fentanyl. Fentanyl is 50 times stronger than heroin and 100 times stronger than morphine. First synthesized by Belgian chemist...
Nature.com
Effect of TRV130 and methadone on fentanyl-vs.-food choice and somatic withdrawal signs in opioid-dependent and post-opioid-dependent rats
The high efficacy mu-opioid receptor (MOR) agonist methadone is an effective opioid use disorder (OUD) medication used exclusively in opioid-dependent patients. However, methadone has undesirable effects that limit its clinical efficacy. Intermediate efficacy MOR agonists may treat OUD with fewer undesirable effects. We compared the effects of methadone with the intermediate efficacy MOR agonist TRV130 (oliceridine) on fentanyl-vs.-food choice and somatic withdrawal signs in opioid-dependent and post-opioid-dependent rats. Male rats (n"‰="‰20) were trained under a fentanyl-vs.-food choice procedure. Rats were then provided extended fentanyl (3.2"‰Âµg/kg/infusion) access (6 p.m."“6 a.m.) for 10 days to produce opioid dependence/withdrawal. Rats were treated with vehicle (n"‰="‰7), TRV130 (3.2"‰mg/kg; n"‰="‰8), or methadone (3.2"‰mg/kg; n"‰="‰5) three times per day after each extended-access session (8:30 a.m., 11 a.m., 1:30 p.m.). Withdrawal sign scoring (1:55 p.m.) and choice tests (2"“4 p.m.) were conducted daily. Vehicle, TRV130, and methadone effectsÂ on fentanyl choice were redetermined in post-opioid-dependent rats. Vehicle-, TRV130-, and methadone-treated rats had similar fentanyl intakes during extended access. Vehicle-treated rats exhibited increased withdrawal signs and decreased bodyweights. Both methadone and TRV130 decreased these withdrawal signs. TRV130 was less effective than methadone to decrease fentanyl choice and increase food choice in opioid-dependent rats. Neither methadone nor TRV130 decreased fentanyl choice in post-opioid-dependent rats. Results suggest that higher MOR activation is required to reduce fentanyl choice than withdrawal signs in fentanyl-dependent rats. Additionally, given that TRV130 did not precipitate withdrawal in opioid-dependent rats, intermediate efficacy MOR agonists like TRV130 may facilitate the transition of patients with OUD from methadone to lower efficacy treatments like buprenorphine.
Futurity
Most people with opioid use disorder don’t get medications
The vast majority, or 86.6%, of people living with opioid use disorder are not receiving evidence-based, life-saving medications, research indicates. Medications such as methadone, buprenorphine, and extended-release naltrexone are proven to reduce opioid overdoses by more than 50%. The study, published in the International Journal of Drug Policy, examines the...
Here Is How Much 7 Commonly Prescribed Drugs Cost Through Mark Cuban's Online Pharmacy
Could you save money by getting your prescription drugs through the Mark Cuban Cost Plus Drug Company? It's likely.
UnitedHealth CEO says no copay for insulin, other critical drugs from 2023
July 15 (Reuters) - UnitedHealth Inc (UNH.N) Chief Executive Officer Andrew Witty said on Friday that beginning next year there would be no copay or out-of-pocket costs for several critical medicines, including insulin, for fully insured members.
US overdoses surged in 2020 – especially among people of color
Government data show mortality among Black and Native people increased dramatically during the first year of the pandemic
verywellmind.com
What Is Meth Addiction?
While some drugs slow down the body, meth speeds it up by triggering a burst of energy and an intense rush of euphoria. It also boosts alertness, reduces appetite, increases activity and talkativeness, and offers a general sense of happiness and well-being. Meth is sometimes prescribed—in low doses—to treat mental...
High-potency cannabis linked to increased risk of psychosis and addiction, study suggests
The high-potency cannabis that is now widely available may raise the risk of both psychosis and addiction, a report published Monday in The Lancet Psychiatry finds. The potency of cannabis — measured by how much THC is found in the product — has been rising for nearly half a century, increasing by about 0.29% every year from 1970 to 2017, according to earlier research. THC is the chemical in cannabis responsible for its psychoactive effects.
MedicalXpress
Ketamine found to be unlikely to lead to addiction
A team of researchers at the University of Geneva has found that ketamine is unlikely to be addictive to people who use it for extended periods of time. In their paper published in the journal Nature, the group describes their study of the impact of the synthetic compound on the brains of mice and what they learned about its impact on different brain regions. Rianne Campbell and Mary Kay Lobo, with the University of Maryland School of Medicine have published a News and Views piece in the same journal issue outlining the work done by the team in Switzerland.
How fentanyl poisoning became a national crisis: Johns Hopkins pain doctor explains
Every day across the United States, news detailing horrific fentanyl-related deaths makes headlines as the nation grapples with a drug crisis unlike any other. How did we get here?. Medical practitioners began using opioids to treat chronic pain more frequently in the 1990s, which has led to increased opioid use...
13 Signs You Are Taking Too Many Prescriptions
Taking five or more prescription medications is called polypharmacy, and it can have severe consequences. Here are signs you are taking too many prescriptions.
