Cardano’s founder finally breaks silence as ADA goes mooning

Read on ambcrypto.com
Related
Benzinga
Dogecoin Daily: Price Flips Yet Again, Foundation Director Says Stop Investing In Meme Coin As A 'Speculative Asset'
Dogecoin DOGE/USD traded 0.8% lower at $0.07 in the early hours of Thursday morning. DOGE traded flat along with other major coins as the global cryptocurrency market cap inched down 0.3% to $1.07 trillion. Dogecoin Price Performance. Time-frame % Change (+/-) 24-hour -0.8%. 24-hour against Bitcoin -0.4%. 24-hour against Ethereum...
u.today
Cardano Founder Explains to User How Much ADA Bought with $5,000 in January 2021 Is Worth
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
ambcrypto.com
Cardano achieves these two key milestones prior to hard fork
Cardano [ADA] one of the most developed crypto networks reached two important milestones ahead of the much-awaited (delayed) hard fork. The Vasil upgrade would deliver a “massive” performance improvement, at least that’s what the community predicted. Milestones unlocked. ADA holders/communities saw sustained development ahead of the impending...
dailyhodl.com
Twin Catalysts Could Send Ethereum (ETH) Soaring 200%, According to BitMEX Founder Arthur Hayes
Former BitMEX CEO Arthur Hayes is predicting a massive rally for Ethereum (ETH) if two possibilities align. In a new blog post, Hayes says that one catalyst that could ignite a strong rally for Ethereum is the success of its upcoming switch to a proof-of-stake (PoS) consensus mechanism, which is scheduled to launch in September.
RELATED PEOPLE
cryptoglobe.com
Man Complains to Cardano Founder About Drop in $ADA Price, Gets Schooled
On Friday (August 5), Charles Hoskinson, Co-Founder and CEO of Input Output Global (“IOG”), the company responsible for Cardano’s research and development, schooled a man who complained that the $ADA price had dropped since he bought some. It all started earlier today when Hoskinson posted the following...
dailyhodl.com
Third-Biggest Ethereum Whale Grows Wallet Balance by Nearly $800,000,000 in July on ETH Rallies: On-Chain Data
The third-biggest whale on the Ethereum (ETH) network grew its wallet balance by almost $800 million in the month of July. According to blockchain tracking service Etherscan, the whale known as Naruto went from a balance of just over $1.71 billion on July 4th to over $2.5 billion at time of writing.
u.today
SHIB Burn Rate Raises Concerns, DOGE Creator No Longer Likes Elon Musk, SHIB and DOGE Accepted by Hublot: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
U.Today presents to you the top four stories over the past day; don’t miss this piece!. Shiba Inu burn rate raises concerns, with only 1.13 billion SHIB burned in last seven days. As reported by Shibburn, 1.13 billion SHIB were destroyed over the past week. The number might seem...
cryptoglobe.com
Ben Armstrong : “If You Don’t Own $ETH, $XRP, &$ADA, You Are Doing It Wrong”
On Thursday (August 4), crypto analyst Ben Armstrong, the host of the very popular YouTube channel “BitBoy Crypto“, named three digital assets that he believes should be in every crypto investor’s porfolio. So, the question is why would he be so bullish on these cryptoassets. Well, the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
u.today
Cardano (ADA) Beats Dogecoin, Ethereum and Bitcoin in On-Chain Transfer Volume Growth
According to a recent report published by Kraken Intelligence, Cardano (ADA) experienced a 16% increase in daily on-chain transfer volume. The cryptocurrency has sufficiently outperformed Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin, and Algorand. Notably, the largest meme coin experienced a 54% drop in on-chain transfer volume in July. Cardano’s ADA has experienced a...
cryptopotato.com
Crypto Price Analysis August-5: Ethereum, Ripple, Cardano, Solana, and Ethereum Classic
This week, we take a closer look at Ethereum, Ripple, Cardano, Solana, and Ethereum Classic. After a significant rally, Ethereum seems to have found a local top above $1700, which has so far acted as strong resistance. The price did not manage to move beyond this level and fell by 3.4% in the past seven days. The key support is found at $1,400.
zycrypto.com
All Corporate Attempts At Creating The Metaverse Today Will Misfire, Asserts Vitalik Buterin
Ethereum’s co-founder, Vitalik Buterin, has criticized attempts by corporates to usurp and monopolize the metaverse, predicting that the whole scheme will misfire. Commenting on a tweet by one of his followers who claimed that he did not believe that growth by the metaverse “will happen in the ways VCs are currently funding”, Buterin suggested that corporates would likely fail at creating the metaverse.
CoinTelegraph
Vitalik: Centralized USDC could decide the future of contentious ETH hard forks
Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin says that centralized stablecoins such as Tether (USDT) and USD Coin (USDC) could become “a significant decider in future contentious hard forks.”. Buterin was speaking at the BUIDL Asia conference in Seoul on Wednesday, along with Illia Polosukhin, the co-founder of Near Protocol,to discuss Ethereum’s...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
cryptonewsz.com
Uniglo (GLO) Locks in 25% Gains During Presale Showing Signs of Upcoming Ethereum (ETH) and Shiba Inu (SHIB) Type Price Action
A new cryptocurrency gem called Uniglo (GLO) is gaining much traction in the market. Barely two weeks into presale, Uniglo has already locked in 25% gains. As the project moves further into its presale, the price of its GLO token also continues to rise. According to analysts, its momentum shows similar signs that were present when Ethereum (ETH) and Shiba Inu (SHIB) were getting their start.
dailyhodl.com
Coinbase Officially Adds Support for Two Under-the-Radar Altcoins After Recent Roadmap Listings
Top US crypto exchange platform Coinbase is officially rolling out trading services for two under-the-radar altcoins recently added to its listing roadmap. Coinbase listed Stargate Finance (STG), an Ethereum-based decentralized finance (DeFi) protocol that enables the transfer of virtual assets across different blockchains. Stargate Finance aims to make the process...
Comments / 0