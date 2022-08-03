Highland Park parade attack suspect pleads not guilty

WAUKEGAN, Ill. — The man charged in the Fourth of July parade shootings in Highland Park has pleaded not guilty to the 117 counts against him.

Robert Crimo III, 21, appeared for an arraignment hearing Wednesday in Lake County’s circuit court to enter a formal plea to the charges — 21 counts of first-degree murder, 48 counts of attempted murder and 48 counts of aggravated battery representing those killed and injured.

Crimo wore a COVID-19 face mask throughout the 10-minute hearing and repeatedly told Judge Victoria Rossetti that he understood the charges and potential penalties he faces, including life imprisonment.

He is scheduled back in court Nov. 1.

Last week, Crimo was indicted on 117 charges. The accused gunman opened fire with an assault-style rifle on the crowds gathered to watch an Independence Day parade. Seven people were killed.

Authorities have said the wounded range in age from 8 to their 80s, including an 8-year-old boy who was paralyzed from the waist down when the shooting severed his spine.

The accused shooter has been in custody since being arrested several hours after the attack in Highland Park. Prosecutors said he drove to Wisconsin after the Highland Park shooting and contemplated another mass shooting outside of Madison, but did not go through with it.

Prosecutors have said Crimo admitted to the shooting once police arrested him following a hourslong search for the gunman who opened fire from the rooftop of a building along the parade route.

