ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Highland Park, IL

Highland Park parade attack suspect pleads not guilty

By Erik Runge, Associated Press, Julian Crews
WGN News
WGN News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gb11M_0h32aWEf00

WAUKEGAN, Ill. — The man charged in the Fourth of July parade shootings in Highland Park has pleaded not guilty to the 117 counts against him.

Robert Crimo III, 21, appeared for an arraignment hearing Wednesday in Lake County’s circuit court to enter a formal plea to the charges — 21 counts of first-degree murder, 48 counts of attempted murder and 48 counts of aggravated battery representing those killed and injured.

Crimo wore a COVID-19 face mask throughout the 10-minute hearing and repeatedly told Judge Victoria Rossetti that he understood the charges and potential penalties he faces, including life imprisonment.

He is scheduled back in court Nov. 1.

Boy paralyzed in Highland Park parade shooting discharged from hospital

Last week, Crimo was indicted on 117 charges. The accused gunman opened fire with an assault-style rifle on the crowds gathered to watch an Independence Day parade. Seven people were killed.

Authorities have said the wounded range in age from 8 to their 80s, including an 8-year-old boy who was paralyzed from the waist down when the shooting severed his spine.

The accused shooter has been in custody since being arrested several hours after the attack in Highland Park. Prosecutors said he drove to Wisconsin after the Highland Park shooting and contemplated another mass shooting outside of Madison, but did not go through with it.

Prosecutors have said Crimo admitted to the shooting once police arrested him following a hourslong search for the gunman who opened fire from the rooftop of a building along the parade route.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGN-TV.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WGN News

Demonstrators gather to protest Oak Lawn PD arrest of 17-year-old

OAK LAWN, Ill. — Locals organized a demonstration protesting the arrest of 17-year-old Hadi Abuatelah in Oak Lawn Friday. Demonstrators gathered at the protest said in addition to getting the police officers involved fired, they also wanted prosecutors to drop the charges against Abuatelah. The teen’s family has filed a federal civil suit against the […]
OAK LAWN, IL
wjol.com

Will County Coroner: Bolingbrook Stabbing Victim Identified

The Office of the Will County Coroner Laurie H. Summers is reporting the death of Shane P. Conley a 26-year-old male resident of Bolingbrook who was pronounced deceased at The Amita Health Adventist Medical Center Bolingbrook on 8/1/22 @4:19pm. Mr. Conley was a victim of an apparent homicide. The Bolingbrook Police Dept. is investigating the incident. The final cause and manner of death will be determined at a later date pending autopsy, police, and toxicological reports.
BOLINGBROOK, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Lake County, IL
State
Wisconsin State
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
City
Highland Park, IL
City
Waukegan, IL
City
Madison, IL
Lake County, IL
Crime & Safety
fox32chicago.com

Boy, 15, shot in Englewood

CHICAGO - A teenage boy was shot and wounded Thursday night in the Englewood neighborhood. The 15-year-old was standing on the street around 10:47 p.m. in the 800 block of West 72nd Street when gunfire broke out and he was shot in the leg, according to Chicago police. Paramedics took...
CHICAGO, IL
wjol.com

Teen in Custody Following Shooting Death Of Woman In Morris Apartment Building

A woman was shot and later died following a shooting at an apartment complex in Morris on Thursday afternoon. The offender stole the victim’s vehicle and was later arrested in Joliet at around 7:30 p.m. on John Street near the Walgreens off of U.S. 52. The Grundy County Coroner’s Office is identifying the victim as 25-year-old Beverly Lambert of Shorewood.
MORRIS, IL
cwbchicago.com

Chicago police found with 5 guns, 1000 rounds of ammo, and ‘critiques’ of recent mass shootings after man fired shotgun into Englewood park: prosecutors

A suburban man who fired a shotgun into a Chicago park early Thursday had five firearms, over 1,000 rounds of ammunition, and handwritten notes about “recent mass shootings as well as critiques of the police involved in those shootings,” prosecutors said Friday. “Those are war weapons in this...
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Murder#Independence Day#Violent Crime
The Associated Press

Chicago-area July 4 parade attack suspect pleads not guilty

WAUKEGAN, Ill. (AP) — The man accused of killing seven people and wounding dozens more in a shooting at an Independence Day parade in suburban Chicago pleaded not guilty on Wednesday, a week after prosecutors announced he faces 117 felony counts in the attack. Robert E. Crimo III appeared for a brief hearing Wednesday in Lake County’s circuit court to enter a formal plea to the charges — 21 counts of first-degree murder, 48 counts of attempted murder and 48 counts of aggravated battery representing those killed and wounded during the parade in Highland Park. Crimo wore a COVID-19 face mask throughout the 10-minute arraignment and repeatedly told Judge Victoria Rossetti that he understood the charges and potential penalties he faces, including life imprisonment. As Crimo shuffled into court, chains around his ankles jangling, several relatives and friends of at least one victim turned to look at him from across the room, some keeping their eyes fixed on him throughout hearing. Lake County prosecutors in late July announced that a grand jury had indicted Crimo on the charges. The prosecutors had previously filed seven murder charges against the 21-year-old in the days following the shooting.
HIGHLAND PARK, IL
cwbchicago.com

Man robbed 79-year-old woman on Red Line, prosecutors say

A man has been charged with robbing a 79-year-old woman on the Red Line last month and robbing a 78-year-old man near an ATM a few days earlier. Travoughntay Williams, 34, is charged with two counts of felony robbery. If his name sounds familiar, it may be because we’ve reported...
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
dailybadgerbulletin.com

Buffalo Grove man accused of burglarizing business for airsoft guns in Kenosha County | Crime & Courts

BRISTOL — A 20-year-old Buffalo Grove, Illinois, man faces criminal charges in Kenosha County for allegedly burglarizing a business for airsoft guns. Michael A. Kubiak was charged in Kenosha County Circuit Court Thursday with felonies of burglary of a building or dwelling, theft of moveable property valued over $5,000 and possession of burglary tools.
KENOSHA COUNTY, WI
fox32chicago.com

2 shot, 1 fatally while sitting in parked vehicle in Roseland: police

CHICAGO - A man was killed, and a woman was wounded in a shooting Thursday night on Chicago's South Side. Around 8 p.m., police say the two victims were sitting in a parked vehicle in the 10400 block of S. Emerald Avenue when a dark-colored sedan pulled alongside them and occupants inside fired shots.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Woman in critical condition after shooting on Stevenson Expressway

CHICAGO (CBS)-- A woman was shot while driving on the Stevenson Expressway Thursday night. Illinois State Police said the woman was shot in the head on northbound I-55 near Archer Avenue just after 10 p.m.She was taken to Northwestern Hospital in critical condition. Illinois State Police and the Civilian Office of Police Accountability said an off-duty Chicago Police officer was involved in the incident, but it was unclear exactly how.Police have not released further details, but did say the incident was initially reported as a road rage incident. Expressway shootings are happening less this year than last year.So far in 2022, there have...
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

Four Pigs Are on the Loose in a Western Chicago Suburb

Police have been wrestling with pigs on the loose in a western suburb of Chicago. Since Tuesday, the Wayne Police Department has been attempting to pen four pigs seen roaming the village. The pigs have been wandering around Wayne for about a week and were spotted by the western portion...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Pair shot while standing outside in Austin

CHICAGO - A man and a woman were wounded in a double shooting Thursday morning in the Austin neighborhood on Chicago's West Side. The 26-year-old man and the 18-year-old woman were outside around 1:50 a.m. in the 4800 block of West Madison when someone started shooting at them, Chicago police said.
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

WGN News

25K+
Followers
9K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Chicago news, sports and weather at https://wgntv.com/

 https://wgntv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy