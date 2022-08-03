ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

ClutchPoints

Gerrit Cole gets merciless treatment from Yankees fans during embarrassingly historic inning vs Mariners

The New York Yankees are now on a two-game losing skid after falling prey to the Seattle Mariners again at home in a 7-3 loss to Luis Castillo and company Tuesday. The also meant that the Mariners won that three-game series at the Bronx, two games to one. But the Yankees will be fine. They are still heads and shoulders above the rest of the competition in the American League East division standings, though they would love to see Gerrit Cole return soon to his usual solid form.
SEATTLE, WA
Cincinnati, OH
Sports
Cincinnati, OH
Yardbarker

Blue Jays offense sputters again, earn split with Rays

The good vibes from the Trop were diminished quickly, as the Blue Jays dropped the final game of a two-game set with Tampa Bay 3-2. On Tuesday, a standout performance from Kevin Gausman hid most of the offensive struggles, however, today was a different story. Soft-tossing lefty Ryan Yarbrough continued to look like a Cy Young-caliber pitcher against Toronto like he always does in a game where Toronto only managed four hits.
TAMPA, FL
FOX Sports

Nationals take on the Phillies after Vargas' 4-hit game

Washington Nationals (36-70, fifth in the NL East) vs. Philadelphia Phillies (56-48, third in the NL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: Nationals: Paolo Espino (0-3, 3.78 ERA, 1.25 WHIP, 50 strikeouts); Phillies: Noah Syndergaard (5-8, 3.83 ERA, 1.21 WHIP, 64 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Phillies -236, Nationals +195; over/under is 9 runs.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Yardbarker

Yankees steal bullpen arm from the Tampa Bay Rays via waivers

The New York Yankees were looking for a bit of bullpen support, especially with Miguel Castro still on the 60-day injured list. It is also possible they utilize Clarke Schmidt in the coming days as a potential spot starter; added depth to help smooth things over couldn’t hurt. In...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Associated Press

Vogelbach's slam, Alonso's HR send Mets past Nationals 9-5

WASHINGTON (AP) — Daniel Vogelbach hit a grand slam and Pete Alonso connected for his 28th homer, helping the New York Mets beat the Washington Nationals 9-5 on Wednesday. New York won for the eighth time in nine games and opened a 3½-game lead over second-place Atlanta in the NL East. The teams begin a four-day, five-game series Thursday in New York. “They’re a really good team and they’re playing good baseball, but we’re a really good team and we’re playing good baseball,” Vogelbach said. “I just think you take it as you’re playing another game and you’re playing another series.” Chris Bassitt (8-7) pitched seven shutout innings for New York, which finished with 14 hits.
WASHINGTON, DC
Jorge Soler
Jon Berti
Tommy Pham
Anthony Bass
Don Mattingly
Pinstripe Alley

Yankees prospects: Renegades stage furious late comeback

Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders: W, 7-4 vs. Buffalo Bisons. Richard Rodríguez 2 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 0 BB, 3 K (loss) Double-A Somerset Patriots: Suspended vs. Binghamton Rumble Ponies, to be completed today. High-A Hudson Valley Renegades: W, 11-7 at Jersey Shore BlueClaws. SS Trey Sweeney 0-4, 2 BB,...
MLB

