Environment

Strong Storms, Heavy Rain Possible Overnight

UNDATED -- Storms will develop over North Dakota Thursday evening, then are expected to track southeast into Minnesota after midnight. Some storms could be severe with large hail and damaging winds. Locally heavy rainfall is also possible and some areas could have 2 to 3 inches. Typical summer weekend ahead...
AccuWeather

Deadly heat wave shatters records in Northeast

After more than a dozen locations experienced record-challenging heat and one airport recorded 100-degree heat for five consecutive days, cities in the Northeast may finally see the heat wave draw to a close. After sweltering heat drove temperatures to record-shattering levels across the Northeast on Sunday, July 24, amid the...
NEW YORK CITY, NY

