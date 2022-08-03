ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

Comments / 0

Related
KREX

Connor Bell – Rising Star at Montrose High School

Connor Bell is one of only two Colorado High School Student-Athletes that was selected for the National High School Academic All-American award. Connor ranked 9th out of 329 students in his junior year. His weighted GPA is 4.119 and his unweighted GPA is 3.976.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
News-Herald

New start for Greenback girls soccer

After five consecutive years competing in the district championship game, things will look a bit different for Greenback School’s girls soccer team this season. Seven players from last year’s runner-up team have left, while six newcomers have joined, some with virtually no experience. On a 15-player roster, only three upperclassmen remain, with the other 12 spots consisting of sophomores, freshmen and eighth-graders. “We’ve lost a ton,” Rob Fox, Greenback head...
GREENBACK, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy