Read on www.jcnews.com
Related
KREX
Connor Bell – Rising Star at Montrose High School
Connor Bell is one of only two Colorado High School Student-Athletes that was selected for the National High School Academic All-American award. Connor ranked 9th out of 329 students in his junior year. His weighted GPA is 4.119 and his unweighted GPA is 3.976.
Lake Creek softball is USA Today High School Sports Awards Girls Team of the Year
Lake Creek softball is USA Today High School Sports Awards Girls Team of the Year
SPORTS BUZZ: Canal 10U Baseball All-Stars win District 2 title but fall short in state tournament
It’s been a long summer filled with practices and games for the Canal Little League 10U baseball team as they won the District 2 title in mid-July and were on the brink of a state championship on the final weekend…
New start for Greenback girls soccer
After five consecutive years competing in the district championship game, things will look a bit different for Greenback School’s girls soccer team this season. Seven players from last year’s runner-up team have left, while six newcomers have joined, some with virtually no experience. On a 15-player roster, only three upperclassmen remain, with the other 12 spots consisting of sophomores, freshmen and eighth-graders. “We’ve lost a ton,” Rob Fox, Greenback head...
Comments / 0