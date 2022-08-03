Read on www.jcnews.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Jones County News
Olan Wayne Graham
Olan Wayne Graham, 74, of Macon, Georgia, passed away Thursday, July 28, 2022. A memorial service will be held at 2:00 PM, on Saturday, August 6, 2022, at the Hart’s Mortuary Jones County Chapel, with Gary Lamb and Chris Peavy officiating. Family will greet friends one hour prior to the service for visitation. A private burial will be held at The Georgia Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Milledgeville, Georgia. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made you your favorite charity.
Jones County News
Ambi Rae and Allure opening soon
Ambi Rae Boutique and Allure Beauty Bar will have their grand opening Saturday, Aug. 13 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., providing clothing and beauty to the community of Jones County. Both businesses are located at 109 Atlanta Road in downtown Gray. Ambi Rae will be open Tuesday through Thursday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and every other Saturday. Allure will be open most…
Jones County News
Scenic Byway a main attraction for Jones County
The historic scenic byway that begins in Gray and runs through Jones County farm and forest lands has recently been a topic for public meetings for the first time in more than a decade. The Ocmulgee-Piedmont Scenic Byway has been in the news because of its location near the proposed site of a 250-foot communications tower. If constructed, the tower would be located very near the start of the…
Jones County News
Community flocks to Back to School Bash at Butler Hall
The Back to School Bash was held at the Butler Hall Events Center on July 25 to help parents and students in the Jones County community get backpacks and school supplies they may need for the upcoming school year. Joy Carr, coordinator for Jones County Family Connection, said she was excited to see everyone at Butler Hall, and wasn’t expecting such a huge crowd to enter. “At the Back to School…
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Jones County News
Man halts assault after being struck by hammer
A domestic dispute resulted in a felony arrest for aggravated assault when it got physical and required intervention from a third party at the scene. Shawn Kentrell Bryant, 36, was arrested July 18 and charged with two counts of aggravated assault under the family violence act. A report of the arrest by Jones County Deputy Ayla Morris stated, upon arriving at the scene on Christy Court, Deputy…
Jones County News
Two centers awarded Nursing Care Center Accreditation
Gray, GA – Autumn Lane Health & Rehabilitation recently announced that the center has earned The Joint Commission’s Gold Seal of Approval® for Nursing Care Center Accreditation by demonstrating continuous compliance with its performance standards. The Gold Seal is a symbol of quality that reflects a health care organization’s commitment to providing safe and quality patient care. This…
Jones County News
Two RICO defendants plead guilty, get 10 years on probation
Two defendants arrested in 2018 and charged with Violation of the Georgia RICO (Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations) Act entered guilty pleas in Jones County Superior Court. James Paul Copeland and Robert Farell Tate appeared separately but both received sentences of 10 years for involvement in getting drugs and contraband into prisons. The sentences of both defendants were allowed to…
Jones County News
Sheriff’s office makes it easier to get in touch
The Jones County Sheriff’s Office announced another tool in its effort for an open line of communication with the public with a smartphone app that provides an abundance of information and community resources. Sheriff Butch Reece made the announcement about the app on the department’s Facebook page July 29. The free app is now available for download. In his announcement, Reece said the purpose…
Comments / 0