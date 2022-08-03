ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

MLB Power Rankings: Where All 30 Teams Stand After 2022 Trade Deadline

By Joel Reuter
Bleacher Report
 2 days ago
ClutchPoints

Didi Gregorius shockingly released by Phillies after MLB trade deadline

The Philadelphia Phillies had a crucial decision on their hands after making some moves at the MLB trade deadline. With Jean Segura returning from the Injured List, the Phillies shockingly opted to cut ties with veteran shortstop Didi Gregorius, releasing him outright on Thursday, according to Matt Gelb of The Athletic. The 32-year-old will become […] The post Didi Gregorius shockingly released by Phillies after MLB trade deadline appeared first on ClutchPoints.
numberfire.com

Brandon Marsh batting ninth for Phillies versus Nationals

Philadelphia Phillies outfielder Brandon Marsh is in the starting lineup for Thursday's series opener against right-hander Paolo Espino and the Washington Nationals. Marsh will replace Matt Vierling in center field and hit ninth. Marsh has a $2,400 salary on Thursday and numberFire’s models project him for 7.5 FanDuel points. Per...
Bleacher Report

Updated MLB Position-by-Position Rankings, August Edition

Who are MLB's 10 best players at each position with two months to go in the 2022 season?. That's the simple question we set out to answer, and it required casting aside past performance, expectations and long-term projections. In other words, name recognition and previous success don't mean anything here....
Bleacher Report

Updated Post-Trade Deadline 2022 MLB Playoff Predictions

Now that Major League Baseball's trade deadline has come and gone, all postseason contenders have to do is get as far as they can. In the meantime, let's take a whack at predicting which teams will get the furthest. Ahead are our picks for not only which teams will end...
Bleacher Report

MLB Exec: Shohei Ohtani Should've Been Traded; 'He’s Out the Door' in 14 Months

At least one executive with a Major League Baseball team believes Shohei Ohtani's days with the Los Angeles Angels are numbered. Speaking to Jon Heyman of the New York Post and MLB Network, an executive with another team said the Angels should have traded the reigning American League MVP prior to the Aug. 2 deadline because "he’s out the door" when he can become a free agent after next season anyway.
Bleacher Report

Derek Jeter 'The Captain': Best Tweets, Memes from Episodes 5, 6 of ESPN Documentary

The fifth and sixth episodes of ESPN's The Captain, highlighting legendary New York Yankees shortstop Derek Jeter, aired on Thursday night, and they were just as good as the previous episodes in the docuseries. The fifth chapter of the seven-episode documentary began by highlighting the Yankees' loss to the Red...
Bleacher Report

Dodgers Honor Vin Scully at 1st Home Game Since Iconic Broadcaster's Death

The Los Angeles Dodgers paid tribute to legendary broadcaster Vin Scully before their Friday evening home game against the San Diego Padres. The ceremony began with the Dodgers and Padres lining up on the baselines as Dodger Stadium honored his memory with a moment of silence. Dodgers broadcaster Charley Steiner...
Bleacher Report

Jackie Bradley Jr. Cut by Red Sox After Eric Hosmer Trade; Won World Series with BOS

The Boston Red Sox have released outfielder Jackie Bradley Jr., the team announced Thursday. The Boston Globe's Julian McWilliams first reported the move. Boston acquired first baseman Eric Hosmer and outfielder Tommy Pham prior to the MLB trade deadline Tuesday, and McWilliams noted that Pham's arrival "apparently made Bradley expendable, with the Sox choosing to go with Jarren Duran as the everyday center fielder."
Bleacher Report

Royals' Amir Garrett on Video of Him Throwing Drink at Fan: 'Grown Men Talking Slick'

Kansas City Royals pitcher Amir Garrett was apparently tired of a fan at Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago during Tuesday's game and threw his drink at the heckler. Garrett replied to a tweet featuring video of the incident that happened during the Chicago White Sox's 9-2 win and said "the disrespect is insane in these parks" from "grown men talking slick."
Axios

The man behind MLB's biggest deals

The biggest trade in MLB history had a familiar man behind the curtain: Scott Boras. State of play: Juan Soto's trade to the Padres came after the 23-year-old rejected the Nationals' 15-year, $440 million extension, which would have been a record. Boras believes (and many agree) that his client deserves...
