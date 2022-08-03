MLB Power Rankings: Where All 30 Teams Stand After 2022 Trade Deadline

Read on bleacherreport.com
Didi Gregorius shockingly released by Phillies after MLB trade deadline
The Philadelphia Phillies had a crucial decision on their hands after making some moves at the MLB trade deadline. With Jean Segura returning from the Injured List, the Phillies shockingly opted to cut ties with veteran shortstop Didi Gregorius, releasing him outright on Thursday, according to Matt Gelb of The Athletic. The 32-year-old will become […] The post Didi Gregorius shockingly released by Phillies after MLB trade deadline appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Dodgers News: Mookie Betts Slams Gabe Kapler and Giants On-Field Antics
Dodgers outfielder Mookie Betts didn't pull any punches when asked about his on-field altercation with Giants reliever Jarlin Garcia on Thursday.
Grading the Phillies' MLB Trade Deadline Moves
Inside the Phillies grades the transactions made by the Philadelphia Phillies at the 2022 MLB trade deadline.
Brandon Marsh batting ninth for Phillies versus Nationals
Philadelphia Phillies outfielder Brandon Marsh is in the starting lineup for Thursday's series opener against right-hander Paolo Espino and the Washington Nationals. Marsh will replace Matt Vierling in center field and hit ninth. Marsh has a $2,400 salary on Thursday and numberFire’s models project him for 7.5 FanDuel points. Per...
Who was traded at the MLB deadline? 1 chart sorts out all the moves
Teams made more than two dozen trades during the past week – most within the past hours. This chart shows all the big moves.
Phillies rally behind Nick Castellanos’ late homerun, drop Braves
Nick Castellanos ended a month-long homerless streak with a two-run shot to highlight a three-run eighth-inning rally and help the
Tigers' Miguel Cabrera Undecided on Retirement: 'I Don't Feel Well Right Now'
At 39 years old, Miguel Cabrera's career in Major League Baseball is undoubtedly winding down, and the Detroit Tigers veteran is unsure if he'll return for the 2023 season or retire. Cabrera intends to meet with his agent, Tigers general manager Al Avila and others before making a decision about...
Matt Vierling idle for Phillies on Thursday
Philadelphia Phillies outfielder Matt Vierling is not in the starting lineup for Thursday's series opener against right-hander Paolo Espino and the Washington Nationals. Brandon Marsh will replace Vierling in center field and hit ninth. The Phillies appear to be giving Vierling a routine breather. Marsh has a $2,400 salary on...
Updated MLB Position-by-Position Rankings, August Edition
Who are MLB's 10 best players at each position with two months to go in the 2022 season?. That's the simple question we set out to answer, and it required casting aside past performance, expectations and long-term projections. In other words, name recognition and previous success don't mean anything here....
Updated Post-Trade Deadline 2022 MLB Playoff Predictions
Now that Major League Baseball's trade deadline has come and gone, all postseason contenders have to do is get as far as they can. In the meantime, let's take a whack at predicting which teams will get the furthest. Ahead are our picks for not only which teams will end...
MLB Exec: Shohei Ohtani Should've Been Traded; 'He’s Out the Door' in 14 Months
At least one executive with a Major League Baseball team believes Shohei Ohtani's days with the Los Angeles Angels are numbered. Speaking to Jon Heyman of the New York Post and MLB Network, an executive with another team said the Angels should have traded the reigning American League MVP prior to the Aug. 2 deadline because "he’s out the door" when he can become a free agent after next season anyway.
Tigers' Miguel Cabrera Intends to Play Out Contract, Retire After 2023 Season
One of the greatest baseball players of his generation is coming back for a 21st season. Miguel Cabrera revealed Friday to Chris McCosky of The Detroit News that he will return to the Detroit Tigers for the 2023 season. "No way am I going to quit…Next year I’m going to...
Derek Jeter 'The Captain': Best Tweets, Memes from Episodes 5, 6 of ESPN Documentary
The fifth and sixth episodes of ESPN's The Captain, highlighting legendary New York Yankees shortstop Derek Jeter, aired on Thursday night, and they were just as good as the previous episodes in the docuseries. The fifth chapter of the seven-episode documentary began by highlighting the Yankees' loss to the Red...
Dodgers Honor Vin Scully at 1st Home Game Since Iconic Broadcaster's Death
The Los Angeles Dodgers paid tribute to legendary broadcaster Vin Scully before their Friday evening home game against the San Diego Padres. The ceremony began with the Dodgers and Padres lining up on the baselines as Dodger Stadium honored his memory with a moment of silence. Dodgers broadcaster Charley Steiner...
Jackie Bradley Jr. Cut by Red Sox After Eric Hosmer Trade; Won World Series with BOS
The Boston Red Sox have released outfielder Jackie Bradley Jr., the team announced Thursday. The Boston Globe's Julian McWilliams first reported the move. Boston acquired first baseman Eric Hosmer and outfielder Tommy Pham prior to the MLB trade deadline Tuesday, and McWilliams noted that Pham's arrival "apparently made Bradley expendable, with the Sox choosing to go with Jarren Duran as the everyday center fielder."
Yankees' Brian Cashman: 'Our Hope' Is to Sign Aaron Judge to Contract Extension
New York Yankees superstar Aaron Judge is in the midst of the best season of his career, but he remains unsigned and is headed for free agency this winter. However, general manager Brian Cashman told reporters Thursday that the club's "hope is to get Aaron Judge signed to an extension."
NL Exec: Padres 'In Danger of Entering Angels Territory' After Juan Soto Trade
Not everyone is sold on the San Diego Padres' trade for Juan Soto. One National League executive wondered if the Padres are building too much of a top-heavy roster around Soto, Manny Machado and Fernando Tatis Jr. "San Diego is in danger of entering Angels territory within the next few...
Royals' Amir Garrett on Video of Him Throwing Drink at Fan: 'Grown Men Talking Slick'
Kansas City Royals pitcher Amir Garrett was apparently tired of a fan at Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago during Tuesday's game and threw his drink at the heckler. Garrett replied to a tweet featuring video of the incident that happened during the Chicago White Sox's 9-2 win and said "the disrespect is insane in these parks" from "grown men talking slick."
The man behind MLB's biggest deals
The biggest trade in MLB history had a familiar man behind the curtain: Scott Boras. State of play: Juan Soto's trade to the Padres came after the 23-year-old rejected the Nationals' 15-year, $440 million extension, which would have been a record. Boras believes (and many agree) that his client deserves...
