Code Orange Air Quality Alert issued for Baltimore Wednesday

By CBS Baltimore Staff
 2 days ago

BALTIMORE -- The National Weather Service issued an air quality alert for Wednesday in Baltimore and Anne Arundel County.

A Code Orange means that air pollution concentrations within the regions may become unhealthy for sensitive groups– which include children, people suffering from asthma, heart disease or other lung disease and the elderly.

The service recommends those groups to avoid strenuous activity or exercise outdoors during the alert.

Wednesday expected to be hotter than Tuesday with the forecast calling for an afternoon high of about 93 degrees, though it will feel even hotter due to humidity.

Intense heat and humidity is expected Thursday, with a high of 97 but feeling well into the triple digits. We could get a couple of spotty storms that evening.

