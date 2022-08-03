A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SONY. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in Sony Group in the first quarter valued at about $38,003,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Sony Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,737,000. Cidel Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Sony Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $20,629,000. Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd bought a new position in Sony Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $15,436,000. Finally, Key Square Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Sony Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $12,903,000.

STOCKS ・ 1 DAY AGO