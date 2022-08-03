2022 NFL Hall of Fame Game: How to watch TV and live stream info for Jaguars vs Raiders

The Raiders’ new regime had its first test in the NFL’s first preseason game of the year, and coach Josh McDaniels’ squad passed with flying colors. Las Vegas beat the Jaguars in the Hall of Fame Game, 27-11 on Thursday, displaying team-wide grit and execution. It was just one preseason game, played without the Raiders’ stars, but everyone who wore silver and black played hard nonetheless and dominated.

JACKSONVILLE, FL ・ 19 HOURS AGO