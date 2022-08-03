Robbery victim tracks thief with AirTag, gets broken nose

Read on appleinsider.com
Couple Wanted for $7,000 Armed Robbery, Carjacking in Brooklyn
BROOKLYN, NY – A Brooklyn resident in the city’s East New York section was robbed...
bkreader.com
Man in Brooklyn shot in car while stopped at red light: cops
Officers at the scene of a shooting in Bed-Stuy, Brooklyn on Aug. 4, 2022. Brooklyn detectives are looking for the suspect who shot a 21-year-old man as he waited at a red light early Thursday morning. Police said the assault happened at about 3 a.m. on Aug. 4 at the...
Victim in Brooklyn McDonald’s ‘cold fries’ shooting has died
BEDFORD-STUYVESANT, Brooklyn (PIX11) — The McDonald’s worker allegedly shot by a man whose mother complained about receiving cold French fries has died of his injuries, according to authorities. The NYPD confirmed the death of Matthew Webb, 23, of Queens, on Friday morning. Webb was shot in the neck outside the fast-food joint where he worked […]
News 12
NYPD: 6-year-old girl punched, robbed by boys in Brooklyn
The NYPD says it is looking for three teen boys who stole a 6-year-old girl's scooter on Throop Avenue and Bartlett Street. According to investigators, the incident took place on July 28 at around 5:30 p.m. Police say one of the three boys punched her in the chest while the other two took off with her Razor scooter. They believe the boys are between 14-16 years old.
2 men wanted in Bronx apartment robbery, returning for second sweep
Police are searching for two men accused of robbing a Bronx apartment, and then returning for a second sweep.
Police looking to identify man discovered walking on Bronx street
The NYPD is seeking the public’s assistance in identifying an unidentified man who was found walking on a Bronx street on Wednesday.
fox5ny.com
6 year old girl attacked and robbed in Brooklyn
NEW YORK - The NYPD is looking for three teens who attacked and robbed a 6-year-old girl of her $30 scooter in the Williamsburg section of Brooklyn. Police released security images of the suspects on Friday. They say the attack took place just before 6 p.m. on July 28th. The...
Man, 19, shot dead in robbery at BJ's parking garage in Brooklyn
The victim, Dereck Chen, was in a parking garage elevator at the wholesale club on Shore Parkway at 10:15 p.m. when the 18-year-old suspect stole his backpack.
Police seek 2 suspects in Bronx robbery spree
NEW YORK - Police are searching for two suspects accused in a robbery spree in the Bronx.Investigators say the two are connected to at least two robberies and two attempted robberies -- one on June 23, two on June 28 and one on June 29.Each time, police say the suspects have shown a gun, then stole or tried to steal chains from the victims before fleeing on a moped. In one incident, the suspects also stole $200 in cash.The youngest victim is a 17-year-old girl who was walking to school when the suspects tried to take a chain from around her neck. They fled emptyhanded, and the victim was not injured.In another attempted robbery, the victim was struck in the face with a gun.Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.
NBC New York
13-Year-Old Tourist Attacked While Walking in Theater District With Her Family: Cops
A 13-year-old girl visiting New York City with her parents was assaulted Tuesday afternoon in the Theater District near Times Square, and cops are hunting for a suspect caught on surveillance cameras. The attack happened just after 2 p.m. Tuesday in the 700 block of Eighth Avenue, just off 47th...
19 year old fatally shot in backpack robbery at BJ's parking garage in Brooklyn
The 18-year-old suspect attempted to rob the victim of his backpack in a struggle that spilled out onto the first floor of the parking garage.
Hidden compartment filled with pills found under pharmacy worker’s car, cops say
A New York pharmacy worker had hundreds of Xanax and other prescription pills hidden in a secret compartment under his car when he was pulled over for speeding Tuesday on the New Jersey Turnpike, authorities said. Carlos Jose Cruz-Pena, 33, of the Bronx, is charged with second-degree possession with the...
Manhattan man stabbed dead after bodega argument: police
An argument inside a Manhattan bodega turned fatal Thursday morning after one of the men involved stabbed the other after the dispute spilled onto the sidewalk, police said. The 47-year-old victim was stabbed in the chest outside Williams Grocery on Dykman St. near Seaman Ave. in Inwood shortly past 1 a.m., according to the NYPD. Medics rushed him to Harlem Hospital but he could not be saved. ...
Bronx family seeks justice after fatal smoke shop stabbing
Vernon Gowdy, 54, is accused of fatally stabbing Kenneth Fair, 59, in front of the Magic 7 Smoke Shop on July 30.
23 Traffic Tickets, Criminal Charges Follow NYC Driver Who Did 104MPH On PIP, Police Say
Tyler A. Laguerre may have sped off from Palisades Interstate Parkway police at over 100 miles an hour while recklessly weaving in and out of traffic on the Fourth of July. They eventually reeled him in, however -- both on criminal charges and so he could collect a whopping 23 traffic summonses, authorities said.
Missing Brooklyn teen found in Harlem after tip to police: source
CROWN HEIGHTS, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A missing 14-year-old girl who disappeared while babysitting her younger brother and sister in Brooklyn last week was found in Harlem Thursday, according to a law enforcement source who spoke to PIX11 News. “She was staying in an apartment. Someone called the police,” the source said. Police officers from the […]
Motorcyclist run over by flatbed truck after falling on Brooklyn street
The NYPD’s Collision Investigation Squad is investigating after a man fell off his motorcycle and was run over by a flatbed truck on a Brooklyn street Thursday morning.
Brooklyn shooting: Man, 19, killed in BJ’s parking lot backpack robbery
BATH BEACH, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A 19-year-old man was fatally shot by a younger teen Thursday night during a struggle over the victim’s backpack in the parking lot of a BJ’s Wholesale Club, according to authorities. The alleged assailant, 18-year-old Edino Tzul, tried to steal victim Dereck Chen’s bag outside the wholesale store on Shore […]
bkreader.com
VIDEO: 3 teens sought in string of robberies inside Brooklyn subway stations
Police are searching for a group of teens sought in a string of robberies that occurred inside Brooklyn subway stations. The first incident happened at around 6:15 p.m. on Thursday, June 16, when a 64-year-old man was standing on the southbound platform at the Atlantic […] Click here to view original web page at www.audacy.com.
Boyfriend Charged for Shooting and Killing Girlfriend in Broad Daylight
QUEENS, NY – A man who shot and killed his girlfriend in broad daylight in...
