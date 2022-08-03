ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Parents of boy in life-support battle go to European court

By JILL LAWLESS
 2 days ago
Britain Life Support Battle Undated family handout photo of Archie Battersbee, whose parents have submitted an application to the European Court of Human Rights in a bid to postpone the withdrawal of his life support. The family of Archie Battersbee at the center of a life-support battle, says it has appealed to the European Court of Human Rights in a last-ditch bid to stop a hospital ending his treatment. Battersbee, 12, was found unconscious at home with a ligature over his head on April 7, and been in coma since then. (Hollie Dance via AP) (Hollie Dance)

LONDON — (AP) — The family of a comatose British boy at the center of a life-support battle said Wednesday that it has appealed to the European Court of Human Rights in a last-ditch bid to stop a hospital ending his treatment.

Archie Battersbee, 12, was found unconscious at home with a ligature over his head on April 7. His parents believe he may have been taking part in an online challenge that went wrong.

Doctors believe Archie is brain-stem dead and say continued life-support treatment is not in his best interests.

His parents, Paul Battersbee and Hollie Dance, have fought unsuccessfully to get British courts to block the Royal London Hospital turning off the boy’s ventilator and stopping other interventions that are keeping him alive.

Dance said the family’s lawyers submitted an application to the Strasbourg, France-based European human rights court hours before the hospital planned to begin withdrawing Archie’s life support on Wednesday morning.

She said the family was awaiting a response from the court.

“We now hope and pray that the ECHR will look favorably on the application,” she said. "We will not give up on Archie until the end.”

She also said the family was considering offers from Japan and Italy to treat Archie.

“There’s other countries that want to treat him and I think that he should be allowed to go," Dance said.

Speaking outside the hospital, Dance said the family was "up against the whole system.”

“I promised Arch, same with his dad, that we will fight till the bitter end, and that’s exactly what we’re going to do," she said. “We’re going to fight for the right for my son to live.”

The case is the latest in the U.K. that has pitted the judgment of doctors against the wishes of families. In several cases, including this one, the families have been backed by a religious pressure group, Christian Concern.

Under British law, it is common for courts to intervene when parents and doctors disagree on the treatment of a child. In such cases, the rights of the child take primacy over the parents’ right to decide what’s best for their offspring.

The U.K. Supreme Court said Tuesday that Archie had “no prospect of any meaningful recovery,” and even with continued treatment would die in the next few weeks from organ and heart failure. The judges agreed with a lower court that continuing treatment “serves only to protract his death.”

Alistair Chesser, chief medical officer for Barts Health NHS Trust, which runs the hospital treating Archie, said life-support treatment would continue for now.

“As directed by the courts, we will work with the family to prepare for the withdrawal of treatment, but we will make no changes to Archie’s care until the outstanding legal issues are resolved," he said.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

The battle over Archie Battersbee’s life support has been incredibly painful to watch. I can’t imagine there is a person in Britain or elsewhere who doesn’t feel for his mum, Hollie Dance, and dad, Paul Battersbee, ahead of the last minute hearing that today decided that their son’s life support will be stopped on Tuesday. This is a fight, yes – between medical experts and a grieving family who are clinging desperately to intangible hope. But there are no winners here. Archie, 12, was due to have his medical treatment at the Royal London Hospital in east London withdrawn...
