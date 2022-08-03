ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clintonville, PA

Jacqueline Sue Krupitzer

Jacqueline Sue Krupitzer, age 49, of Cranberry, died at home unexpectedly due to natural causes, on August 4, 2022. Born on September 25, 1972, she is a daughter of Donald Walter Krupitzer, Jr. and Diane Sue Porter Krupitzer. Jacqueline was a 1990 Cranberry Area High School Graduate. She loved to...
CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP, PA
Robert “Bob” Eugene Warring

Robert “Bob” Eugene Warring, 74, of Meadville, passed away Monday, August 1, 2022, at Marquette Hospice House following a valiant battle with lung cancer. Bob was born in Oil City, on May 30, 1948, a son of the late Carl and Mildred (Murphy) Warring. He was of the...
MEADVILLE, PA
Robert “Mike” M. Connor

Robert “Mike” M. Connor, went home to Jesus on July 28th, 2022, at age of 80. He was born to Cecil and Coraline Connor on July 21, 1942 in Oil City, Pennsylvania and was the youngest of 13 children. Robert met his loving wife, Kathy Connor in 1968...
OIL CITY, PA
Paula G. Smith

Paula G. Smith, 77, of North Washington, passed away Tuesday, at Autumn Grove Care Center in Harrisville following an illness. Born in Butler, Pa. on July 16, 1945, she was daughter of late Walter Paul and June Ann Tack Bruce. A 1963 graduate of Butler High School, she was long...
NORTH WASHINGTON, PA
Daniel J. Edinger

Daniel J. Edinger, 65, of Emlenton, Pa, passed away on August 1, after a lengthy illness. He was born on September 23, 1956, and was the son of the late Ralph and Rose Page Edinger. Dan was a 1975 graduate of Allegheny Clarion Valley High School. He worked as a...
EMLENTON, PA
George Curtis Boyles

George Curtis Boyles, 96, of Venus, passed away on Wednesday, August 3, 2022 at the Clareview Nursing and Rehab Center in Sligo. Born March 30, 1926, in Clarion, George was the son of late George and Anna Boyles. George worked for R & H Trucking, Asplund Tree Service, Cooper &...
VENUS, PA
William “Bill” J. Wolbert Sr.

William “Bill” J. Wolbert Sr., 82, of Clarion, passed away on Wednesday, August 3, 2022 at Clarion Hospital. Bill was born on November 29, 1939 in Snydersburg to the late Frederick A. and Mary D. (Weaver) Wolbert. In his younger years, he attended St. Joseph Catholic School and...
CLARION, PA
Terri L. Vorse

Terri L. Vorse, 67, of Seneca, passed away peacefully Tuesday afternoon, August 2, 2022 at Clarion Hospital while in the presence of her loving family. Terri was born in Kane on May 23, 1955. She was the daughter of Edith Nelson Van Tassel of Fairview and the late William “Bill”...
SENECA, PA
Clair E. Shaffer

Clair E. Shaffer passed away on July 31, 2022 at the age of 80. He faced his health battles with a sense of humor while growing in his faith and love of the Lord. Clair was born to the parents of William Shaffer and Betty (Rader) Shaffer on March 3, 1942.
DAYTON, PA
Gregory James Smalley

Gregory James Smalley, 63, of 1953 Creek Rd., Cooperstown, passed away at 7:04 P.M. on Monday August 1, 2022 at his home ,after a courageous battle with cancer. Born in Oil City, PA. on July 4, 1959 son of James and Carol Kirkwood Smalley, who survive. He was a 1977...
COOPERSTOWN, PA
Susanna F. Zitzelberger

Susanna F. Zitzelberger, age 99, of Clarion, passed away peacefully on August 2, 2022 at the Clarion Hospital. She was born in Buffalo, NY on January 14, 1923 to the late Michael and Frances (Tarapaska) Fisher. Susan is survived by her daughter, Arlene F. Troese of Clarion; brother, Charlie (Fay)...
CLARION, PA
Diocese of Erie Announces New Assistant Superintendent of Schools

ERIE, Pa. – Laura Blake, former president of Venango Catholic Schools in Oil City, has been named assistant superintendent of Catholic schools for the Diocese of Erie. She will replace Dr. Sam Signorino, who is retiring at the end of the summer after nine years of service to the diocese.
ERIE, PA
Pa. Office of Vocational Rehabilitation Showcases Abraxas Youth Work at Marienville Community Garden

MARIENVILLE, Pa. (EYT) – The Pa. Office of Vocational Rehabilitation (OVR) recently showcased work by the young men and women of Abraxas at Marienville Community Garden. Pennsylvania OVR Director Ryan Hyde and Representative Donna Oberlander attended the event which was held on Monday, August 1. Marienville Community Garden was chosen by Pa. OVR to display youth work in the state of Pennsylvania.
MARIENVILLE, PA
ExploreVenango Reporter Denied Access to Mastriano Event

FRANKLIN, Pa. (EYT) – Gubernatorial hopeful Doug Mastriano (R) made an appearance at what staffers called a private event in Venango County on Thursday night. (Doug Mastriano speaks during an event in Clarion in 2020. Photo by Dave Cyphert of ProPoint Media Photography.) The rally, billed as the “Venango...
VENANGO COUNTY, PA
Featured Local Job: High School Cafeteria Monitor

Keystone School District currently has an opening for a High School Cafeteria Monitor. Position available immediately at the Keystone School District. The salary would be $11.80 per hour. Interested candidates should send a Letter of Interest; Current Act 34, 151, 168, and FBI Clearances; and Three (3) Letters of Reference...
KNOX, PA
Live from Franklin: It’s Cold Case True Crime on YouTube

FRANKLIN, Pa.(EYT) – On July 1, 2017, Gavin and Kimberly Fish and five children from Sacramento, California, arrived in Franklin to start a new life. (Pictured above: The Franklin Fish Family – from left to right: Jackson, Caroline, Grace, Josie, Kimberly, Fred, and Gavin.) Gavin’s work as a...
Community Helps Police Identify Rural King Theft Suspect

SUGARCREEK BORO., Pa. (EYT) – The Sugarcreek Borough Police Department has identified and apprehended a suspect allegedly involved in an incident of theft at Rural King in Franklin last week. Police say 37-year-old Thomas Rodgers, of Franklin, was identified and taken into custody on Thursday, August 4. According to...
FRANKLIN, PA

