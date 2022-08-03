ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maxwell Franklin
2d ago

Next time bring a large group with you so that if the police are to busy to respond you can possibly get your property back. You need to change your ideology as well. They were prepared and used violence. The only way to counter violence is with a greater force. You also need to stop with the antigun narrative. If a firearm isn't for you then it isn't but for others it is so dont infringe on others rights. Also you need to vote Republicans into office that are tough on crime and will put away these criminals and keep them in jail. The city of NY needs a mayor like Rudolph Giuliani again. He cleaned up NY and restored order to the city unlike his predecessor who was a democrat.

Police seek 2 suspects in Bronx robbery spree

NEW YORK - Police are searching for two suspects accused in a robbery spree in the Bronx.Investigators say the two are connected to at least two robberies and two attempted robberies -- one on June 23, two on June 28 and one on June 29.Each time, police say the suspects have shown a gun, then stole or tried to steal chains from the victims before fleeing on a moped. In one incident, the suspects also stole $200 in cash.The youngest victim is a 17-year-old girl who was walking to school when the suspects tried to take a chain from around her neck. They fled emptyhanded, and the victim was not injured.In another attempted robbery, the victim was struck in the face with a gun.Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.  
BRONX, NY
NYPD: Man on bike snatching cellphones from women around Manhattan

NEW YORK - Police are looking for a man accused of riding a bicycle and snatching cellphones right out of women's hands in Manhattan.He has struck at least five times, according to investigators.Each time, they said, he approached a woman from behind, grabbed her cellphone and rode away.The latest incidents happened on July 24, when police said he robbed two women.Surveillance video shows the man riding a bicycle with a red Grubhub bag attached.Police say the victims ages range from 21 to 32.No injuries were reported.Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.  
MANHATTAN, NY
Exclusive: Man gets in altercation with suspected motorcycle thieves

NEW YORK -- Police are looking for the suspects who stole a motorcycle in East Williamsburg, Brooklyn. They also allegedly beat up its owner once he found the men and his bike a few blocks away in Bushwick.CBS2's Alice Gainer spoke exclusively with the victim.Stephen Herbert says during the altercation over his motorcycle his nose was broken."I was on the ground. I think they were both kicking me and punching me. I was hoping they'd leave without doing more damage to me," Herbert said.Last month, Herbert purchased his motorcycle on a Friday. On the following Monday, it was stolen in...
BROOKLYN, NY
96-year-old NYC landlord can't evict tenant who hasn't paid rent in almost 3 years

NEW YORK -- For months, CBS2 has been reporting on landlords of smaller properties, "mom and pop" landlords, who say their tenants have not paid rent in years. The problem was exacerbated by the pandemic. Monday, CBS2's Natalie Duddridge spoke with an elderly landlord who still can't evict, even though the eviction moratorium was lifted months ago. "It's disrupting my family and everything else. It's a nightmare," Bill Pantano said. We first interviewed Pantano early in 2021. The 96-year-old landlord said his tenant had not paid rent since September 2019. "I've spent $130,000. I cannot afford to keep this man on this property," Pantano...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Mall Slammed For 'Racist' Display Showing Black Man Preparing To Be Hanged

The Galleria at Sunset Mall in Las Vegas, Nevada is under fire for what many are calling a "racist" railroad display. According to a news release from the National Action Network, per 8NewsNow, “community members are outraged that a racist train display showing a Black man being prepared to be hung was tolerated and allowed at the mall for hundreds of children, families & community members to see.”
LAS VEGAS, NV
CBS New York

NYPD: Man strikes woman in head in unprovoked attack

NEW YORK -- Police are looking for a man they said was caught on camera striking a woman in the head on the Upper East Side. It happened on Park Avenue at around 6 a.m. on July 14. The man was walking by the 27-year-old woman when he hit her in the head with an object, according to police.He was unprovoked, police said. The woman was taken to the hospital and treated for a cut on her forehead. Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.  
NEW YORK CITY, NY

