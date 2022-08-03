Mike Pence to attend roundtable with endorsed gubernatorial candidate Rebecca Kleefisch

Read on www.kpvi.com
Dunn concedes in primary bout for Washington’s 8th Congressional District
(The Center Square) – With thousands of votes still left to be counted, King County Councilmember Reagan Dunn conceded to his fellow Republican Matt Larkin in the primary fight to take on Democratic Rep. Kim Schrier in Washington’s 8th Congressional District Thursday afternoon. “I just called Matt Larkin...
South Dakota residents have until Aug. 15 to comment on abortion ballot question
(The Center Square) - Acting South Dakota Attorney General Mark Vargo said Friday residents have until Aug. 15 to comment on a proposed constitutional amendment regulating abortion. The amendment could go before voters on the 2024 ballot, according to a news release from Vargo. The amendment sent to Secretary of...
Governor signs Indiana's near-total abortion ban into law
Gov. Eric Holcomb waited barely one hour after Hoosier lawmakers gave final approval to the state's near-total abortion ban late Friday night to sign the measure into law. In a statement, the Republican chief executive praised the members of the Republican-controlled General Assembly for their "thorough and thoughtful debate on Senate Enrolled Act 1," and celebrated the enactment of the "once-in-a-generation legislation" that passed the Senate, 28-19, and cleared the House, 62-38.
Nearly all abortions banned in Indiana
Gov. Eric Holcomb signed Senate Bill 1 late Friday night, banning nearly all abortions in Indiana. Holcomb released a statement after 11 p.m. Friday night, around an hour after the Senate sent him the final bill and more than 12 hours after the House began discussing amendments earlier in the day.
Indiana General Assembly approves near-total abortion ban, now up to governor
The government of Indiana is on the verge of mandating every Hoosier woman who becomes pregnant to carry the pregnancy to term and deliver a baby, unless the pregnancy involves a life-altering trauma. On Friday, the Republican-controlled House voted 62-38 to approve Senate Enrolled Act 1, sending the measure back...
Dominion donated nearly $4.9 million to Virginia state-level candidates since 2020
(The Center Square) – Since 2020, the public electric utility Dominion Energy donated nearly $2.9 million to Virginia state-level Democratic candidates and more than $2 million to state-level Republican candidates, totaling nearly $4.9 million in funding. Many states prohibit public utilities from donating to political campaigns because they exist...
California Propositions 26 and 27 become the most expensive ballot measures since 1999
Committees supporting and opposing California Propositions 26 and 27, which would enact in-person and mobile sports betting respectively, have raised over $256.4 million, becoming the most expensive ballot measures in California history. The committees eclipsed the 2020 app-based drivers initiative, Proposition 22, which raised $224.3 million. Proposition 26, backed by...
Kentucky among worst in US for health care, despite high marks for access
(The Center Square) – A recent study gave Kentucky low marks for health care quality and outcomes, even though the state earned a high ranking for access to care. The report, from personal finance technology company MoneyGeek, ranked Kentucky 43rd overall for the quality of care. In compiling the rankings, the study looked at outcomes, cost and access, using data from the Kaiser Family Foundation and the U.S. Centers For Disease Control and Prevention.
Georgia 4-H celebrates excellence at 79th annual 4-H State Congress
ATLANTA -- Top 4-Hers from around the state gathered in Atlanta recently to celebrate the 79th annual 4-H State Congress, an event packed with competition and recognition. State Congress includes the state-level Project Achievement and Leadership in Action contests and acknowledges youth development professionals, supporters and public officials for their contributions to the success of 4-H in Georgia.
MDA now accepting applications for Governor’s Ag Hall of Fame
ANNAPOLIS — The Maryland Department of Agriculture (MDA) is now accepting nominations of farmers and farm families for the Governor’s Agriculture Hall of Fame, which pays tribute to those who have dedicated their lives to the state’s leading industry. Those selected for induction will be honored during the “Taste of Maryland Agriculture” event on Feb. 2, 2023. Any family that derives its income principally from farming is eligible for the award.
Federal report calls out Illinois for not reporting unemployment fraud
(The Center Square) – The federal government issued a scathing report on the Illinois Department of Employment Security’s failure to disclose misspending during the pandemic. A report from the U.S. Department of Labor’s Office of the Inspector General highlights Illinois for failing to submit required information on the...
New IDPH director shares plans for Illinois as Pritzker gives update Title X
(The Center Square) – Introducing the new director of the Illinois Department of Public Health, the Pritzker administration also provided updates on a couple of health policy issues. Gov. J.B. Pritzker announced additional funding for the state's Title X program, which aims to expand reproductive health care in Illinois.
Three Washington metros could see steep drop in home prices
(The Center Square) – High gas prices and increasingly expensive groceries aren’t the only concerns for Washingtonians experiencing an economy that has seen two consecutive quarters of negative growth, the traditional definition of a recession. Housing is also an issue during the economic downturn. A recent report by...
Missouri auditor releases report on state's $5.49B spending of federal COVID funds
(The Center Square) – Missouri spent $5.49 billion in federal funds from the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act and $699 million in American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds during the last 25 months, according to a report from Democrat Auditor Nicole Galloway. The report states Missouri...
Officials tout changes, economic impact of state fair
(The Center Square) – The countdown is on for the 2022 Illinois State Fair. The event in Springfield begins on Aug. 11 and runs for ten days. The event has been celebrated nearly every year since 1853 as a showcase for Illinois agriculture. During a fair preview event, Illinois...
Weaker outlook impacting New York economically
(The Center Square) – New York Gov. Kathy Hochul released an update to the state’s five-year financial plan earlier this week, and it shows the current economic conditions will likely have long-term implications for the state. While the current fiscal year’s budget remains balanced, the state’s Division of...
New report shows Illinois is ranked third for outbound migration
(The Center Square) – Data from a moving website shows the outmigration from Illinois has continued this year. According to the moving website moveBuddha, data for state-to-state moves shows that for every 42 moves into Illinois there are 100 moving out, the third highest outbound interest in the country this year, behind New York and California.
School choice foes ask for an injunction against Tennessee's education savings account program
(The Center Square) — A Tennessee trial court heard arguments on Friday in an attempt to place another injunction on the Education Savings Account program for Davidson and Shelby counties. The new ESA program, set to begin with this school year, is now being contested based upon its swift...
$600K grants boost language learning in Indiana schools
(The Center Square) – Students in 21 Indiana school districts will take part in immersive language learning this year with help from nearly $600,000 in grants awarded by the Indiana Department of Education. Language immersion programs provide at least half of student instruction in a language other than English....
Georgia officials want federal help to pay for electric vehicle infrastructure
(The Center Square) — The Georgia Department of Transportation hopes to secure federal funding to pay for a network of electric vehicle charging stations across The Peach State. GDOT has submitted the state's Electric Vehicle Infrastructure Deployment Plan required to tap into federal funding for developing the network. Georgia...
