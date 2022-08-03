Mike Pence to attend roundtable with endorsed gubernatorial candidate Rebecca Kleefisch

ANNAPOLIS — The Maryland Department of Agriculture (MDA) is now accepting nominations of farmers and farm families for the Governor’s Agriculture Hall of Fame, which pays tribute to those who have dedicated their lives to the state’s leading industry. Those selected for induction will be honored during the “Taste of Maryland Agriculture” event on Feb. 2, 2023. Any family that derives its income principally from farming is eligible for the award.

MARYLAND STATE ・ 13 HOURS AGO