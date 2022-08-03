August 3, 7:30 AM Weather Forecast Update – Hot and humid with widespread storms this evening

Read on www.wlfi.com
Cherry Lane to receive improvements for golf courses
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — A new golf clubhouse and more improvements will be coming to golf courses in West Lafayette. The West Lafayette City Council approved an ordinance to reroute a portion of Cherry Lane for to build the new clubhouse. A tunnel will stretch underneath Cherry Lane...
One injured in rollover crash on Sagamore Parkway
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — One person is injured from a crash in West Lafayette. At 7:24 p.m., authorities responded to a 2-vehicle crash on the intersection of Sagamore Parkway and Salisbury Street. According to West Lafayette Police, one of the vehicles ran through a red light, causing a...
Fowler House Mansion to open speakeasy this fall
LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI)— The Fowler House Mansion in Lafayette is getting a new addition this fall: a speakeasy. During the Prohibition Era, the Fowler House had a real speakeasy. It was a place that was hidden away, where friends of the family would gather to drink in secret. Many...
West Lafayette planning for new public safety campus
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — The West Lafayette Redevelopment Commission has approved a feasibility study to help shape the future of its police and fire departments. The city will ultimately use the study to build a new public safety campus. The campus would combine the current police station on...
National Night Out honors local hero
LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Local hero Nick Bostic is the latest recipient of the Marquis De Lafayette award. Lafayette Mayor Tony Roswarski presented him with the award last night at Loeb Stadium. It was part of National Night Out hosted by the Lafayette Police Department. National Night Out is...
Camp Frenzy: Rensselaer Central heads into 125th season as a program looking to reach new heights
LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — The Rensselaer Bombers are going into their 125th season as a program. Head Coach Chris Meeks Says this year's team is "young but experienced." While this season's squad isn't stacked with Juniors and Seniors, Coach Meeks saw the young talent as a positive. The Bombers...
Funeral services for Officer Shahnavaz announced
ELWOOD, Ind. (WLFI) — Funeral services are set for an Elwood Police officer who was gunned down in the line of duty last weekend. North (Left) on Brook School Road to Campus Parkway. East (Right) onto Campus Parkway to Interstate 69 North. East (Left) onto Interstate 69 North to...
The Next RFRA?: Potential economic impacts of S.B. 1
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) – With Senate Bill 1 continuing to move through the Indiana General Assembly, many in the public and private sectors are preparing for the potential economic impact of a near-total abortion ban. West Lafayette Development Director Erin Easter says outlawing elective abortions in the state could have the same kind of economic impact as the Religious Freedom Restoration Act.
East Chicago man found guilty on child molesting charges
CLINTON COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — An East Chicago man is guilty on all counts for molesting a young girl at homes in Lafayette and Mulberry. A jury convicted 44-year-old Jason Walden on five counts of child molesting. The victim told police the abuse had been taking place over the...
Purdue ranked fourth in "Most Trusted Public University" poll
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Purdue has been voted America's fourth most-trusted public university in a new survey from Morning Consult. The university was also ranked number 21 overall, including private institutions. The survey was conducted in June of this year and included more than 11,000 U.S. adults and...
Blood on the playground: Court documents reveal more about shooting at Davis Park Elementary outdoor basketball court
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - We are learning more about a Sunday night murder at a Terre Haute elementary school that led to the arrest of a Lafayette, Indiana, man. On Tuesday, the Lafayette Police Department arrested 20-year-old Kole Hughes. Hughes is accused of killing 22-year-old Quincy Rogers-Porter at Davis...
Memorial precession held for former EMT paramedic
LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Paramedics and emergency management personnel from around the state held a procession to remember one of their own on Wednesday. The Tippecanoe Emergency Ambulance Service (T.E.A.S.) EMS, along with several other departments, held a procession from Indianapolis to Lafayette for former EMS paramedic, Jenny Austin.
Car search uncovers $20,000 worth of meth
CARROLL COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — An early Tuesday morning traffic stop by Carroll County Sheriff's Department seized approximately one half pound of methamphetamine. Just before 3 a.m. on U.S. 421 near County Road 600N in Carroll County, a car was pulled over after a deputy learned the registration plate did not match the car.
Debate surrounds $225 taxpayer refunds
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WLFI) — An Indiana Senate committee switched focus to a bill that would send taxpayer refunds to Hoosiers. The halls of the Statehouse were filled with chants from pro-choice and pro-life demonstrators Tuesday, but it's much quieter without the state's controversial abortion bill on the schedule Wednesday.
Michigan prosecutors say accused Oxford High shooter's parents exposed him to chaotic home life
Michigan prosecutors say the parents of accused Oxford High School shooter Ethan Crumbley exposed him to years of "chaotic, toxic conflict," and that they left him in an unstable home often with little supervision, creating a pathway to violence. In a court filing Thursday, prosecutors argued that evidence of Jennifer...
