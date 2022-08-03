Read on homesenator.com
61 NC stores fined for overcharging customers
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Dozens of North Carolina stores, including several in the Charlotte area, were fined by the state over price scanning errors found during inspections that were charging customers too much. The North Carolina Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services' Standards Division levied fines to 61 stores from...
WBTV
Eight Mecklenburg Co. stores among 60+ fined for price-scanning errors statewide
Starting Friday and running through Sunday night, people can shop tax-free in South Carolina. ‘Cheers to 27 years’: Popular south Charlotte furniture store closing in 2023. The company also had locations in Boston, Nashville, Atlanta, and Columbia, S.C. Robinhood is closing its Charlotte office, leaving big promises unfulfilled. Updated:...
Raleigh News & Observer
Know your rights: 5 things to watch for when it comes to neighbor vs. neighbor disputes
In neighbor vs. neighbor disputes involving homeowners associations, N.C. law gives the HOAs most of the power. To be sure, HOAs are legally armed to enforce the letter of their neighborhood laws — from what kind of mailbox you can have to the type of fencing you can wrap around your yard.
spectrumlocalnews.com
Nonprofit turns former Charlotte hotel into housing for homeless
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A Charlotte nonprofit is transforming a former hotel space into apartments to combat homelessness in Mecklenburg County. Roof Above provides services to help people live a stable and safe life. Part of the organization's work includes operating a day services center and three year-round shelters. The...
Catawba respond to report, investigation surrounding Kings Mountain casino project
A federal investigation into the Catawba Nation’s casino project in Kings Mountain is a standard review of the tribe’s agreements and operations and is not focused on the relatives of politicians receiving money from casino vendors, the Catawba said in a statement. The National Indian Gaming Commission spokesperson...
North Carolina restaurant drag show sparks controversy
To bring people to downtown, though, they thought of something novel, at least for Union County -- drag shows, which have proven to be a draw.
Family denied boarding, told they were on no-go list during layover at Charlotte airport
CHARLOTTE — A family of six traveling through Charlotte Douglas International Airport got a nasty surprise this weekend when a gate agent kicked them off a flight and then told them they were banned from flying on American Airlines. The Meyer family told Channel 9 it took them 36...
Pinky's Westside Grill: Home of the White Trash Burger
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Located at the corner of Freedom Drive and Morehead west of Uptown sits one of Charlotte's most iconic landmarks: Pinky's Westside Grill. Pinky's, which opened in 2010, is best known for the patriotic Volkswagen Beetle that's sat on the roof for years. Before the restaurant opened, the building that houses Pinky's used to be Triple G Automotive, a Volkswagen repair shop. Andy Cauble, the owner of Pinky's who also had a share in The Penguin in Plaza Midwood, decided to keep the Volkswagen on the roof when they transformed the old garage into a restaurant. Needless to say, it was a good decision.
WATCH: Charlotte rider speaks out on ‘bike gang’ allegations
They've centered on the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department's efforts to address 'bike gangs' around various parts of the Queen City.
Lottery winner in Gaston County getting $1,000 every day for the rest of their life
GASTON COUNTY, N.C. — It may not be a billion-dollar jackpot, but one person in Gaston County likely won’t have to worry about money ever again after picking the right numbers to win $1,000 a day for the rest of their life. According to the North Carolina Lottery,...
WCNC
VERIFY: Yes, seniors in NC can apply for property tax breaks
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — With inflation driving up the cost of pretty much everything in 2022, many people are struggling to pay their bills. One of the most vulnerable populations is seniors, who are often living on a fixed income, budgeting every penny to make ends meet. So what happens to seniors if their property taxes are higher than they can afford?
spectrumlocalnews.com
5 things to know: Federal investigation delays construction at new casino near Charlotte
KINGS MOUNTAIN, N.C. — Construction on a new casino outside Charlotte could be delayed as federal investigators look into who is benefiting from the Catawba Two Kings Casino. The people benefiting include the brother of South Carolina Congressman James Clyburn and the husband of former South Carolina Gov. Nikki...
WBTV
Central Flea Market vendors have a new permanent home, Charlotte councilman says
Gov. Cooper says canceled Atlanta music festival should come to N.C. On Monday, organizers of Music Midtown announced the cancellation of the 2022 event, “due to circumstances beyond our control.”. Charter schools keep expanding in North Carolina. Updated: 7 hours ago. Traditional public school enrollment saw a drop during...
North Carolina casino under federal investigation: 'Knew it was bad from the get-go'
CLEVELAND COUNTY, N.C. — The Catawba Two Kings Casino in Cleveland County is under federal investigation after the casino allegedly gave company shares to family members of South Carolina politicians. The casino is just 30 miles south of Charlotte in a rural area off of Interstate 85. The talk...
country1037fm.com
Alligator With Knife In Its Head Has Been Captured and Euthanized
If you have listened to the Tanner in the Morning show awhile (thank you for that!), then you know that we are all animal lovers. So, when the news came out there was an alligator located in a Florida pond swimming around with a knife in its head our hearts went out. It now looks like the story is mercifully over for the reptile.
What does it mean if you see a COVID-SAFE sticker at a Meck County business?
CHARLOTTE — The next time you visit a local business in Mecklenburg County, you might see a special sticker plastered on the window. On Wednesday, the Board of Commissioners voted to let Mecklenburg County’s state of emergency expire alongside the state’s -- on Aug. 15. The state of emergency was originally declared in response to the COVID-19 crisis.
Thieves hit neighboring businesses at south Charlotte shopping center, police say
CHARLOTTE — Robberies were reported at a sports store and next door at a beauty salon less than 24 hours apart in south Charlotte, police said. “I never have problems in this area,” said Maria Delgado, owner of Yvelisse Salon. “I’ve been here 14 years, and I never have problems.”
Mecklenburg County changed COVID bonus policy 2 days before money went out
CHARLOTTE — Over a hundred Mecklenburg County employees were left out of a stimulus-funded COVID-19 bonus, and Channel 9 has learned that county officials added a stipulation to the bonus just days before the money went out. Serena Woods is the Deputy Register of Deeds for Mecklenburg County, and...
HOA threatens to fine residents after vandals damage cluster mailboxes in south Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Neighbors in a south Charlotte condo complex said they've been warned of potential fines by their homeowners' association for their damaged mailboxes after they said thieves broke into them several times this summer. Neighbors at the Chalcombe Court condominiums said they're fed up with the break-ins...
Charlotte area restaurants featured on Food Network
Whether it be the simplistic pleasure of your favorite Bojangles or Cook Out menu item or some Lexington style barbecue, North Carolinians know how to satisfy their taste buds.
