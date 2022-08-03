ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WCNC

61 NC stores fined for overcharging customers

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Dozens of North Carolina stores, including several in the Charlotte area, were fined by the state over price scanning errors found during inspections that were charging customers too much. The North Carolina Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services' Standards Division levied fines to 61 stores from...
WBTV

Eight Mecklenburg Co. stores among 60+ fined for price-scanning errors statewide

Starting Friday and running through Sunday night, people can shop tax-free in South Carolina. ‘Cheers to 27 years’: Popular south Charlotte furniture store closing in 2023. The company also had locations in Boston, Nashville, Atlanta, and Columbia, S.C. Robinhood is closing its Charlotte office, leaving big promises unfulfilled. Updated:...
spectrumlocalnews.com

Nonprofit turns former Charlotte hotel into housing for homeless

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A Charlotte nonprofit is transforming a former hotel space into apartments to combat homelessness in Mecklenburg County. Roof Above provides services to help people live a stable and safe life. Part of the organization's work includes operating a day services center and three year-round shelters. The...
WCNC

Pinky's Westside Grill: Home of the White Trash Burger

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Located at the corner of Freedom Drive and Morehead west of Uptown sits one of Charlotte's most iconic landmarks: Pinky's Westside Grill. Pinky's, which opened in 2010, is best known for the patriotic Volkswagen Beetle that's sat on the roof for years. Before the restaurant opened, the building that houses Pinky's used to be Triple G Automotive, a Volkswagen repair shop. Andy Cauble, the owner of Pinky's who also had a share in The Penguin in Plaza Midwood, decided to keep the Volkswagen on the roof when they transformed the old garage into a restaurant. Needless to say, it was a good decision.
WCNC

VERIFY: Yes, seniors in NC can apply for property tax breaks

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — With inflation driving up the cost of pretty much everything in 2022, many people are struggling to pay their bills. One of the most vulnerable populations is seniors, who are often living on a fixed income, budgeting every penny to make ends meet. So what happens to seniors if their property taxes are higher than they can afford?
country1037fm.com

Alligator With Knife In Its Head Has Been Captured and Euthanized

If you have listened to the Tanner in the Morning show awhile (thank you for that!), then you know that we are all animal lovers. So, when the news came out there was an alligator located in a Florida pond swimming around with a knife in its head our hearts went out. It now looks like the story is mercifully over for the reptile.
