What Happens When You Overpay a Credit Card?

With the high inflation, now isn't the time to accrue credit card debt—you should be working to pay it all off. But what happens when you overpay your credit card?. Overpaying your credit card debt shouldn't be confused with overspending your card’s limit, or “maxing out” the card. If you go over a card’s limit with a purchase, the transaction may be declined or the card lender may raise the limit for you. Although this may sound good, because it was a forced limit raise, your credit score will likely be impacted.
Tally Pays Off Credit Card Debt, But Does It Harm Your Credit Score?

Managing credit card debt can be difficult these days, especially with inflation interfering with your budget. However, with apps like Tally, the task may be easier to tackle. Although Tally offers many perks, including paying off your credit card debt, it does give you access to a line of credit when you're approved for the Tally+ program. So, does using Tally hurt your credit score?
Your credit card debt is about to get much more expensive. Why the Fed rate hike will hit those struggling the most

Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. Call it double inflation. Americans are charging more on their credit cards to cope with rising costs, and that debt is about to get even more expensive now that the Federal Reserve is once again raising interest rates.
Fortune

Americans are putting inflation on the credit card, Fed study shows

Credit card balances hit $890 billion in the second quarter amid red-hot inflation and rising interest rates. Americans are dealing with inflation by turning to credit. They’re not just racking up higher balances on their credit cards as sky-high inflation and rising interest rates hit household wallets, though. A study released Tuesday by the Federal Reserve Bank of New York’s Center for Microeconomic Data shows a 13% cumulative year-over-year increase in credit card balances. That’s the largest jump in 20 years, since 2002.
How to Pick Your First Credit Card to Start Building Credit

Applying for your first credit card can involve a considerable learning curve. With hundreds of card options, lots of jargon and navigating the complexity of the US credit system, there's a lot to learn at once. And once you understand it, it can seem counterintuitive. For example, how are you supposed to build credit to get a credit card if nobody will issue you a card without credit history? It can be dizzying, to say the least.
How to Choose the Best Credit Card Consolidation Loan

If you have multiple credit cards with high balances and you’re struggling to manage the payments, you may be thinking about debt consolidation. How do you choose the best credit card consolidation loan?. Article continues below advertisement. Credit cards have become a necessity, and some businesses will accept only...
The best ways to earn credit card points on rent and mortgage payments

Personal Finance Insider writes about products, strategies, and tips to help you make smart decisions with your money. We may receive a small commission from our partners, like American Express, but our reporting and recommendations are always independent and objective. Terms apply to offers listed on this page. Read our editorial standards.
