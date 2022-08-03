Read on insurancenewsnet.com
What Happens When You Overpay a Credit Card?
With the high inflation, now isn't the time to accrue credit card debt—you should be working to pay it all off. But what happens when you overpay your credit card?. Overpaying your credit card debt shouldn't be confused with overspending your card’s limit, or “maxing out” the card. If you go over a card’s limit with a purchase, the transaction may be declined or the card lender may raise the limit for you. Although this may sound good, because it was a forced limit raise, your credit score will likely be impacted.
Tally Pays Off Credit Card Debt, But Does It Harm Your Credit Score?
Managing credit card debt can be difficult these days, especially with inflation interfering with your budget. However, with apps like Tally, the task may be easier to tackle. Although Tally offers many perks, including paying off your credit card debt, it does give you access to a line of credit when you're approved for the Tally+ program. So, does using Tally hurt your credit score?
Your Savings Account Probably Raised Its APY. Here's Why That's Not Good News
Many savings accounts are offering higher rates. The reason rates are going up is because the Federal Reserve raised interest rates. This is a sign of economic trouble that could come at a cost. If you have a savings account, chances are good you've been notified recently that your interest...
Your credit card debt is about to get much more expensive. Why the Fed rate hike will hit those struggling the most
Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. Call it double inflation. Americans are charging more on their credit cards to cope with rising costs, and that debt is about to get even more expensive now that the Federal Reserve is once again raising interest rates.
Stimulus Check Update: Eight States Will Receive Payments In August
In the face of widespread inflation that has strained household budgets across the country and left Americans struggling with food, gas, and housing expenses, eight states are getting ready to implement direct payments to assist residents.
A major student-loan lender 'assumes' Biden will keep debt payments paused until January 2023
Anthony Noto, SoFi's CEO, previously lobbied Congress to resume student-loan payments, but he's expecting Biden to extend the pause through next year.
How to use your credit card to raise the credit score of your entire family, according to a financial planner
First-generation Americans and many people of color often have low or no credit. This is due to bias in the credit-scoring system, among other factors. But adding a family member as an authorized user to an account in good standing can turn things around. We were in the middle of...
More than half of federal student loan borrowers owe less than $20,000 — here’s where everyone else stands
With all the ongoing conversations around President Joe Biden forgiving $10,000 in debt for federal student loan borrowers — a decision reported to be announced sometime this summer — Americans have been left wondering just how many people this would leave completely debt free. According to recent data...
How this 33-year-old is paying off $18,000 in credit card debt as inflation soars and interest rates rise
After a “decade of spending,” Jamie Feldman knew things had to change. Between countless nights out in New York, standing up in several expensive weddings, and charging some expenses after being laid off from her full-time job in March 2021, the 33-year-old had accrued around $18,000 in credit card debt.
An Equifax 'Coding Issue' Messed Up the Credit Scores of Millions of People Applying For Loans
Some people saw swings as much as 20 points, WSJ reported.
Americans are putting inflation on the credit card, Fed study shows
Credit card balances hit $890 billion in the second quarter amid red-hot inflation and rising interest rates. Americans are dealing with inflation by turning to credit. They’re not just racking up higher balances on their credit cards as sky-high inflation and rising interest rates hit household wallets, though. A study released Tuesday by the Federal Reserve Bank of New York’s Center for Microeconomic Data shows a 13% cumulative year-over-year increase in credit card balances. That’s the largest jump in 20 years, since 2002.
Should You Save or Pay Down Debt if You’re Worried About a Recession?
A recession can wreak havoc on your finances. So it’s understandable if you’re worried by recent headlines. Economists are increasingly pessimistic, with those polled for Bankrate’s Second-Quarter Economic Indicator putting the odds of a recession at 52% in the next 12 to 18 months. If you’re worried...
Feeling Overwhelmed With Debt? Here Are 14 Ways To Improve Your Financial Future
Change Your Mindset "Making the decision to get out of debt is the first step, but also the most difficult," said Cory Chapman, personal finance coach and CEO of...
How to Pick Your First Credit Card to Start Building Credit
Applying for your first credit card can involve a considerable learning curve. With hundreds of card options, lots of jargon and navigating the complexity of the US credit system, there's a lot to learn at once. And once you understand it, it can seem counterintuitive. For example, how are you supposed to build credit to get a credit card if nobody will issue you a card without credit history? It can be dizzying, to say the least.
How Safe Is Money in a Savings Account During a Recession?
With indicators showing that the U.S. is likely close to a recession, Americans need to make sure their assets are safe. Those who invest in the stock market have their own set of concerns. Aside from investments, many Americans stash money in savings accounts. Can you lose money in a savings account during a recession?
Should You Consider Converting Retirement Savings to a Roth IRA?
Both traditional IRAs and Roth IRAs are great ways to save for retirement, but the characteristics of the two are nearly opposite in nature. With a traditional IRA, you can get a tax deduction on...
Gen Z is racking up credit card debt almost three times as fast as everyone else as inflation sinks in
Gen Z is having a harder time paying off their credit cards as inflation increases. Compared to a year ago, credit card balances for younger people increased by 30%, VantageScore data shows. Low credit score consumers also saw their credit card balance rise by almost 25%. Young people are starting...
How to Choose the Best Credit Card Consolidation Loan
If you have multiple credit cards with high balances and you’re struggling to manage the payments, you may be thinking about debt consolidation. How do you choose the best credit card consolidation loan?. Article continues below advertisement. Credit cards have become a necessity, and some businesses will accept only...
Thinking about applying for a personal loan? Here's how to check if you're pre-approved
Select’s editorial team works independently to review financial products and write articles we think our readers will find useful. We earn a commission from affiliate partners on many offers, but not all offers on Select are from affiliate partners. Personal loans can be a great help when it comes...
The best ways to earn credit card points on rent and mortgage payments
Personal Finance Insider writes about products, strategies, and tips to help you make smart decisions with your money. We may receive a small commission from our partners, like American Express, but our reporting and recommendations are always independent and objective. Terms apply to offers listed on this page. Read our editorial standards.
