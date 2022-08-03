Read on insurancenewsnet.com
U.S. Headed for Massive Layoffs: Economist
"This is going to be a brutal recession," Peter Schiff told Newsweek. "I think it's going to be more of a depression by the time it's over."
Is the property bubble FINALLY about to burst? House prices are on verge of plunging by up to 20%, economist says, thanks to soaring prices that have 'cratered demand', rising mortgage rates and a glut of supply
House prices in the US could be on the verge of dropping by up to 20 per cent because of cratering demand caused by rising mortgage rates, a leading economist warned. Ian Shepherdson, a chief economist at Pantheon Macroeconomics, pointed out in a note to investors on Tuesday that there are now 40 percent more single-family homes available than four months ago.
U.S. Recession Would Likely Impact White-Collar Workers, Economist Says
As the surge in inflation prompts fears of a downturn, economist William Lee has warned that entry-level and young professionals are most at risk.
Massive jobs surprise: US economy added 528,000 jobs in July
The US economy has now regained all jobs lost during the pandemic, after a blowout July jobs report that showed a gain of 528,000 jobs, according to data released Friday by the Bureau of Labor Statistics.
Stimulus Check Update: Eight States Will Receive Payments In August
In the face of widespread inflation that has strained household budgets across the country and left Americans struggling with food, gas, and housing expenses, eight states are getting ready to implement direct payments to assist residents.
Stimulus Check Updates For July 2022
There has been a lot of talk about another round of stimulus checks, but summer is almost over, and checks are still not in the mail. Lawmakers are proposing more plans to help America cope with inflation, high gas prices, and the prices of goods, but none of the plans have come to fruition so far.
Report: Home Prices Cool at Record Pace in June Amid High Inflation & Mortgage Rates
Housing demand dropped significantly in June amid rising mortgage rates and inflation, which led to home prices cooling at a record pace. That's according to mortgage software, data and analytics firm, Black Knight. A new report from the company found that although home prices continued to rise in June, the rate at which they rose slowed at the fastest pace on record. Andy Walden, VP of Enterprise Research & Strategy at Black Knight, joins Cheddar News' Closing Bell to discuss.
Instant View: Canada loses 30,600 jobs in July, jobless rate remains at record low 4.9%
TORONTO, Aug 5 (Reuters) - Canada's economy lost a net 30,600 jobs in July, in both full-time and part-time work, Statistics Canada said on Friday. The jobless rate remained at a record low 4.9%.
'What recession?': US employers add 528,000 jobs in July
WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. employers added an astonishing 528,000 jobs last month despite flashing warning signs of an economic downturn, easing fears of a recession and handing President Joe Biden some good news heading into the midterm elections. Unemployment dropped another notch, from 3.6% to 3.5%, matching the more than 50-year low reached just before the pandemic took hold. The economy has now recovered all 22 million jobs lost in March and April 2020 when COVID-19 slammed the U.S. The red-hot numbers reported Friday by the Labor Department are certain to intensify the debate over whether the U.S. is in a recession.
What Recession? Payrolls Data Gives Economy Boost to Biden
Nonfarm payrolls were 528,000 in July, far higher than expected. What does that mean for the economy, and the Biden administration?
Instant View: US July payrolls rise more than expected
NEW YORK, Aug 5 (Reuters) - U.S. job growth surged much more than expected in July and the unemployment rate ticked lower, giving the Federal Reserve enough cushion to stay on its aggressive rate hike path as it tries to tame inflation.
U.S. economy added almost 530,000 jobs in July; more than twice the expected total
Aug. 5 (UPI) -- The U.S. economy added almost 530,000 jobs during the month of July, the Labor Department said in its monthly labor assessment on Friday -- a figure that's more than twice what analysts expected. The Labor Department said that 528,000 jobs were added last month. Most economists...
Applications for US jobless claims up again last week
WASHINGTON (AP) — More Americans applied for jobless benefits last week as the number of unemployed continues to rise modestly, though the labor market remains one of the strongest parts of the U.S. economy. Applications for jobless aid for the week ending July 30 rose by 6,000 to 260,000...
July jobs report doubles expectations; Dow futures fall
Futures on Wall Street are falling before the opening bell, as investors digest the July jobs report and look for clues concerning future Federal Reserve decisions. The single-session equity put/call ratio fell to 0.55, and the 21- day moving average stayed at 0.68. Expedia Group Inc is 6.2% higher ahead of the open, as analysts blast the equity after the…
RBI to raise rates in August but no consensus on size of hike - Reuters Poll
BENGALURU, Aug 2 (Reuters) - The Reserve Bank of India will hike its key interest rate on Friday, economists polled by Reuters said, but there was no consensus on the size of the move given the absence of any clear guidance from the central bank.
With 528,000 jobs added in July, the U.S. labor market is on fire
It's a hot summer with a labor market to match. The question is no longer "is this a recession," but rather: "Is the job market too hot for the Fed's comfort?" Driving the news: The jobs slowdown economists have been expecting isn't materializing. Rather, the economy added 528,000 jobs in July — the strongest print since February, and double what economists expected. The…
U.S. job growth exceeds expectations; unemployment rate falls to 3.5%.
WASHINGTON, Aug 5- U.S. employers hired many more workers than expected in July and the unemployment rate fell to a pre-pandemic low of 3.5%, the strongest evidence yet that the economy was not in recession. Nonfarm payrolls added 528,000 jobs last month, the Labor Department reported Friday in its employment report, closely watched by markets.
Live updates: The blockbuster July jobs report throws cold water on the recession debate
The July jobs report will be an important barometer of economic strength as inflation continues to rage and recession warnings pile up.
U.S. Economy Added 528,000 Jobs In July; Unemployment Falls To 3.5%
Click here to read the full article. The U.S. economy added 528,000 jobs in July, an unexpectedly robust figure that nevertheless has triggered concerns over ongoing inflation. The unemployment rate dropped to 3.5%. The job growth was “widespread,” according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, with gains in leisure and hospitality, professional and business services and healthcare. President Joe Biden touted the job gains, noting that the unemployment rate “matches the lowest it’s been in more than 50 years: 3.5%. More people are working than at any point in American history.” But the employment gains come as the Federal Reserve is trying to cool...
Richmond Fed President expects inflation to be controlled over time
News Virginian (Waynesboro) The president and CEO of the Richmond Federal Reserve Bank offered restrained but positive news about the country's inflation crisis to. business leaders this week. During a Wednesday appearance at. Blue Ridge Community College. ,. Thomas Barkin. said the. Federal Reserve's. tools such as interest rate hikes...
